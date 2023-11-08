G7 ministers unified in call for humanitarian pause to Gaza conflict, Japan saysPublicat:
G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday issued a “unified message” on the Israel–Hamas war, including a call for a humanitarian pause in the fighting and a “peace process,” Japan‘s top diplomat said, even as Israeli forces continue to strike the Gaza Strip, according to Reuters. Winding up a two-day meeting in Tokyo, the Group of Seven […] The post G7 ministers unified in call for humanitarian pause to Gaza conflict, Japan says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
G7’s political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
13:40, 06.11.2023 - The Group of Seven (G7) bloc of wealthy democracies risks eroding its relevance as a force to tackle major geopolitical crises over an apparent struggle between its member nations to agree on a firm, united approach to Israel’s war in Gaza, according to Reuters. Foreign ministers from Britain, Canada,…
First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifies
15:30, 01.11.2023 - A first group of injured evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a Qatari-mediated deal, Egyptian security sources said, as Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave, according to Reuters. The evacuees were driven in ambulances through…
Oil rises as Middle East conflict rages
12:05, 01.11.2023 - Oil prices edged up in Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key meetings of global central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the market closely watched the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters. Brent January crude futures rose 0.8%, or 66 cents,…
At UN, Iran warns US will ‘not be spared’ if war in Gaza continues
11:10, 27.10.2023 - Iran‘s Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn’t end then the United States will “not be spared from this fire,” according to Reuters. “I say frankly to the American statesmen,…
Orthodox church says it was hit by Israeli air strike in Gaza
15:00, 20.10.2023 - A Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Palestinian health officials said, according to Reuters. Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said 18 Christian…
Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens
15:10, 16.10.2023 - Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…
Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match
12:51, 21.09.2023 - UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, European football governing body said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The September 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some…
Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane
16:50, 23.08.2023 - More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed, according to Reuters. France, which widened its…