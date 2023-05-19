G7 leaders announce more Russia sanctions with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy set to attend summit Leaders of the Group of Seven have introduced a set of measures to add pressure on Russia as its invasion of Ukraine continues for a second year, CNBC reports. G7 leaders are in Hiroshima, Japan, for a three-day meeting to discuss international trade and security as the U.S. and China battle for influence in a […] The post G7 leaders announce more Russia sanctions with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy set to attend summit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday it was in the EU’s interest to maintain “stable and constructive” cooperation with China, as the Group of Seven countries met to consider China’s “economic coercion” and other concerns, according to Reuters. G7 leaders, gathering in the Japanese…

- The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations must condemn any threat to use nuclear weapons and vow “decisive action” against such a move when they hold a summit next week in the city of Hiroshima, Ukraine‘s envoy to Japan said, according to Reuters. Nuclear tension has surged since the start…

- The European Commission has proposed sanctions on seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons for Russia’s war, the Financial Times reports. The companies, some of them already sanctioned by the US, are included in a sanctions proposal that will be discussed by…

- Chinese leader Xi Jinping appealed for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warning “there is no winner in a nuclear war,” state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing stated it wanted to act as a peace…

- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from Wednesday, hoping to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but without alienating a crucial trade and geopolitical player, according to France 24. “China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…

- China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg. Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

- It would be a “red line” for the European Union if China sends arms to Russia, the EU’s foreign policy chief said Monday, according to Politico. Josep Borrell’s warning came two days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “deep concern” that China was considering providing potentially…