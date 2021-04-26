France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

Stiri Recomandate

CJSU Alba: Restricții ridicate în comunele Albac, Berghin, Bucium, Cergău, Fărău, Gârda de Sus și Întregalde

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență Alba a decis luni ridicarea măsurilor impuse în comunele Albac, Berghin, Bucium, Cergău, Fărău, Gârda de Sus și Întregalde,… [citeste mai departe]

Liga I - FC Viitorul ameninţă cu neprezentarea dacă LPF nu va schimba programarea următoarelor sale 4 partide

Clubul de fotbal FC Viitorul Constanţa a publicat, luni, un comunicat de presă pe site-ul oficial în care ameninţă cu neprezentarea în cazul în care Liga Profesionistă de Fotbal… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNȚ: Rer Vest angajează agent contractare în Alba Iulia și împrejurimi. Care sunt cerințele (P)

Rer Vest angajează agent contractare în Alba Iulia și împrejurimi. Se oferă contract pe perioada determinată cu posibilitatea de prelungire.  Responsabilități principale: Indentificarea și contractarea… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană a respins proiectele propuse de România prin PNRR. Benea: „Finanțarea unor «cioturi» de autostradă este imposibilă!”

Comisia Europeană a respins proiectul Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență, propus de Guvernul României.… [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă 26.04.2021

*** Valen Est Industries S.R.L. Surduc angajează electrician/electromecanic cu experienţă în producţie disponibil pentru program de lucru în schimburi. Relaţii la tel: 0727 569469 sau e-mail [email protected] *** Lipefra Tex  angajează persoane cu experienţă pentru maşina de cusut, croi, brodat şi călcat. Informaţii la telefon 0784 001428 şi… [citeste mai departe]

Lupte / România, patru medalii de bronz la Europene, Pîrcălabu, mulţumit!

România a câştigat la Campionatele Europene de lupte din Polonia (19 şi 25 aprilie) patru medalii de bronz: trei la feminin, prin Andreea Beatrice Ana (cat. 55 kg), Kateryna Zhydachevska (cat. 59 kg) şi Kriszta Tunde Incze (cat. 65 kg), şi una la… [citeste mai departe]

MAE: România expulzează adjunctul atașatului militar în cadrul Ambasadei Rusiei la București

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează că autoritățile române au decis declararea persona non grata pe teritoriul României a domnului Alexey Grishaev, adjunct al atașatului militar în cadrul Ambasadei Federației… [citeste mai departe]

Flashmob în fața Curții Constituționale: Dodon la tomberon! (VIDEO)

În cadrul protestului de luni din fața Curții Constituționale, liderul unionist Vlad Bilețchi a adus un tomberon, pe care erau lipite foi cu poze ale lui Igor Dodon. ”Noi, cei de la AUR, îi pregătim lui Dodon un tomberon din aur. [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Dej, cu permisul suspendat, tras pe dreapta în Livada

Polițiștii rutieri din cadrul Poliției municipiul Gherla au acționat în perioada 23-25 aprilie, cu scopul reducerii accidentelor de circulație produse ca urmare a nerespectării normelor rutiere. S-a acționat în vederea depistării conducătorilor auto care nu nerespectă… [citeste mai departe]


France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

Publicat:
France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to ReutersSanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine at its Ridgefield facility in […] The post France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass

13:50, 22.04.2021 - France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…

Mai mult de jumatate din centrele de vaccinare din Romania nu au primit NICIO DOZA de vaccin

20:20, 04.04.2021 - 434 de centre de vaccinare anti-Covid 19 din cele 698 de centre ce au liste de așteptare la programari nu au notificat nicio persoana care vrea sa se vaccineze, deoarece nu au primit nicio doza de vaccin din niciunul dintre cele trei seruri folosite in țara noastra – Pfizer, Moderna și AstraZeneca.…

Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures

11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres.  People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

Germania cere teste covid la intrarea in țara. Se așteapta la 100.000 de noi infecții zilnice

07:45, 27.03.2021 - Al treilea val al coronavirusului din Germania ar putea fi cel mai grav pana acum și 100.000 de noi infecții zilnice nu sunt excluse, a declarat vineri șeful Institutului Robert Koch pentru boli infecțioase (RKI), citat de Reuters. Numarul de noi infecții confirmate in Germania a crescut in ultimele…

Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

O calugarița franceza de 117 ani este cel mai varstnic european vindecat de covid

23:20, 09.02.2021 - Cea mai varstnica persoana din Europa, calugarita franceza Lucile Randon, care a luat numele de Sora Andre, s-a vindecat de COVID-19 si va sarbatori saptamana aceasta implinirea a 117 ani, relateaza Reuters. Lucile Randon, care a luat numele de Sora Andre cand s-a alaturat unui ordin caritabil catolic…

Bulgaria impune prezentarea unui test negativ COVID la intrarea in țara

11:30, 27.01.2021 - Persoanele care intra in Bulgaria pe calea aerului, pe uscat sau pe mare vor trebui sa prezinte un test negativ de COVID-19 incepand din 29 ianuarie, a anuntat marti Ministerul Sanatatii bulgar, potrivit Reuters și Agerpres. Soferii de camioane si autobuze, precum si echipajele avioanelor vor fi scutite…


