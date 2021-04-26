France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine at its Ridgefield facility in […] The post France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…

- 434 de centre de vaccinare anti-Covid 19 din cele 698 de centre ce au liste de așteptare la programari nu au notificat nicio persoana care vrea sa se vaccineze, deoarece nu au primit nicio doza de vaccin din niciunul dintre cele trei seruri folosite in țara noastra – Pfizer, Moderna și AstraZeneca.…

- A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

- Al treilea val al coronavirusului din Germania ar putea fi cel mai grav pana acum și 100.000 de noi infecții zilnice nu sunt excluse, a declarat vineri șeful Institutului Robert Koch pentru boli infecțioase (RKI), citat de Reuters. Numarul de noi infecții confirmate in Germania a crescut in ultimele…

- Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters. Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

- Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

- Cea mai varstnica persoana din Europa, calugarita franceza Lucile Randon, care a luat numele de Sora Andre, s-a vindecat de COVID-19 si va sarbatori saptamana aceasta implinirea a 117 ani, relateaza Reuters. Lucile Randon, care a luat numele de Sora Andre cand s-a alaturat unui ordin caritabil catolic…

- Persoanele care intra in Bulgaria pe calea aerului, pe uscat sau pe mare vor trebui sa prezinte un test negativ de COVID-19 incepand din 29 ianuarie, a anuntat marti Ministerul Sanatatii bulgar, potrivit Reuters și Agerpres. Soferii de camioane si autobuze, precum si echipajele avioanelor vor fi scutite…