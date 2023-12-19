France’s Boone says EU close to deal on new fiscal rules

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…

- European Union finance ministers moved closer to an agreement on new EU fiscal rules early on Friday after eight straight hours of talks, but will need more time and possibly another meeting to reach a deal, two officials close to the talks said, according to Reuters. France and Germany still differ…

- European Union lawmakers agreed on Tuesday measures to increase the repair of goods such as washing machines, televisions and smartphones and reduce waste from consumers acquiring new products instead, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed a new law in March obliging sellers to repair…

- European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory, according to AP News. Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s…

- The European data regulator has agreed to extend a ban on “behavioural advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area, Norway‘s data regulator said late on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ban on such advertising, which targets…

- After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters. The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

- European Union interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists, according to AP News. Officials…

- A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…