France’s Boone says EU close to deal on new fiscal rules

Patronul firmei care a făcut săpături lângă internatul din Odorheiu Secuiesc, primele declaraţii. A fost deschis dosar penal: „Ne-am grăbit”

Patronul firmei care a făcut săpături lângă internatul din Odorheiu Secuiesc, primele declaraţii. A fost deschis dosar penal: „Ne-am grăbit”

Ieri, în orașul Odorheiu Secuiesc, un tragic accident a avut loc în incinta internatului Liceului… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali, antrenat de Nuțu Cămătaru! Temutul Nuredin Beinur dezvăluie de cine îi era frică patronului FCSB

Gigi Becali, antrenat de Nuțu Cămătaru! Temutul Nuredin Beinur dezvăluie de cine îi era frică patronului FCSB

Faima, dar și banii pot veni „la pachet” și cu invidii și chiar cu dușmani. Mai mult sau mai puțin de temut. Numele patronului FCSB Gigi Becali (65 de ani), cunoscut și drept… [citeste mai departe]

Mai puține nașteri, mai multe eforturi pentru a le asigura celor mici o viață mai bună

Mai puține nașteri, mai multe eforturi pentru a le asigura celor mici o viață mai bună

Natalitatea este în scădere de câțiva ani, dar părinții români își îndreaptă tot mai des atenția către sănătatea și viitorul copiilor. Această preocupare este un factor important care determină alegerile și deciziile financiare… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările de modernizare a DJ 173B, între Bistrița și Tărpiu, recepționate

Lucrările de modernizare a DJ 173B, între Bistrița și Tărpiu, recepționate

Lucrările de modernizare a DJ 173B pe tronsonul Bistrița – Tărpiu (7,27 km) au fost recepționate, a anunțat Consiliul Județean Bistrița-Năsăud. „Se merge pe drum bun și pe Drumul Județean 173 B (7,3 km) ce leagă municipiul Bistrița de localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Surse: Perchezitii la COMCM SA Constanta! Constantin Fratila - Nu am comentarii!“

Surse: Perchezitii la COMCM SA Constanta! Constantin Fratila - Nu am comentarii!“

La data de 18 decembrie a.c., politistii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalitatii Economice Constanta, sub coordonarea procurorilor din cadrul Parchetului de pe langa Tribunalul Constanta, au efectuat 7 perchezitii domiciliare la domiciliile… [citeste mai departe]

3 motive pentru care ar trebui sa incluzi produse de la tara in dieta ta

3 motive pentru care ar trebui sa incluzi produse de la tara in dieta ta

Dieta este cel mai important lucru pe care trebuie sa-l ai in vedere daca doresti sa duci o viata sanatoasa si fara stres. Alimentatia, anume produsele si alimentele din care iei necesarul de vitamine, nutrienti si minerale, este esentiala pentru oricine!… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Botoroaga, reținut de polițiști / Și-a agresat fizic fosta concubină, încălcând și ordinul de protecție

Un bărbat din Botoroaga, reținut de polițiști / Și-a agresat fizic fosta concubină, încălcând și ordinul de protecție

Eveniment Un bărbat din Botoroaga, reținut de polițiști / Și-a agresat fizic fosta concubină, încălcând și ordinul de protecție decembrie 19, 2023… [citeste mai departe]

Eurodeputatul Benea, despre finanțarea noului sediu al Bibliotecii Județene: „O întârziere de 7 ani, din cauza fostei administrații”

Eurodeputatul Benea, despre finanțarea noului sediu al Bibliotecii Județene: „O întârziere de 7 ani, din cauza fostei administrații”

Eurodeputatul Dragoș Benea, președintele PSD Bacău, face precizări după știrea referitoare la finanțarea prin PNRR pentru… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Ialomita:Politistii au prezentat aspecte privind siguranta copiilor pe strada, acasa, la scoala si in timpul liber,

IPJ Ialomita:Politistii au prezentat aspecte privind siguranta copiilor pe strada, acasa, la scoala si in timpul liber,

Nr. 102290 din 19 Decembrie 2023 ACTIVITATI INFORMATIV PREVENTIVE IN CADRUL PROGRAMULUI "SCOALA ALTFEL In cursul zilei de 18 decembrie a.c., politisti din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Socrii lui Cătălin Cherecheș, trimiși în judecată în cazul mitei către mama judecătorului

Socrii lui Cătălin Cherecheș, trimiși în judecată în cazul mitei către mama judecătorului

Socrii fostului primar din Baia Mare au fost trimiși în judecată de procurorii Direcției Naționale Anticorupție (DNA) după ce ar fi încercat să dea mită mamei unui judecător pentru a pronunța o sentință mai… [citeste mai departe]


France’s Boone says EU close to deal on new fiscal rules

Publicat:
France’s Boone says EU close to deal on new fiscal rules

finance chiefs are close to reaching a deal this week to revamp the bloc’s fiscal rules ahead of a self-imposed year-end deadline, according to , France’s minister for European affairs, according to Bloomberg. “Progress has been quite impressive,” she told in an interview on Tuesday. “There remain some tiny details, […] The post France’s Boone says EU close to deal on new fiscal rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Polish tribunal rules EU top court interim measures are unconstitutional

14:36, 11.12.2023 - Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…

EU ministers need more time to agree on new fiscal rules

12:20, 08.12.2023 - European Union finance ministers moved closer to an agreement on new EU fiscal rules early on Friday after eight straight hours of talks, but will need more time and possibly another meeting to reach a deal, two officials close to the talks said, according to Reuters. France and Germany still differ…

EU lawmakers back rules to increase consumer goods repair rights

15:35, 21.11.2023 - European Union lawmakers agreed on Tuesday measures to increase the repair of goods such as washing machines, televisions and smartphones and reduce waste from consumers acquiring new products instead, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed a new law in March obliging sellers to repair…

EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

14:55, 14.11.2023 - European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory, according to AP News. Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s…

Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says

14:25, 01.11.2023 - The European data regulator has agreed to extend a ban on “behavioural advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area, Norway‘s data regulator said late on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The ban on such advertising, which targets…

Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

12:16, 31.10.2023 - After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters.  The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

12:25, 19.10.2023 - European Union interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists, according to AP News. Officials…

European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

11:30, 17.10.2023 - A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…


