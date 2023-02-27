France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

Stiri Recomandate

Dezbaterea moţiunii simple împotriva ministrului Muncii, reprogramată pe 6 martie, de la ora 16.00

Dezbaterea moţiunii simple împotriva ministrului Muncii a fost reprogramată pe 6 martie, de la ora 16.00, a decis luni conducerea Camerei Deputaţilor. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îndepărtezi petele de sucuri de fructe de pe hainele tale preferate. Fă asta și vor arăta ca noi!

Cea mai simplă metodă de a scoate petele de suc de fructeImediat ce observați că v-ați pătat cu suc de fructe, amestecați 3 lingurițe de bicarbonat cu o lingură de apă, până se formează o… [citeste mai departe]

USR îl convoacă pe ministrul Finanţelor Adrian Câciu la „Ora Guvernului” în Senat, pe 8 martie

De asemenea, ministrul Finanţelor trebuie să clarifice care sunt companiile cărora li se va aplica „taxa de solidaritate” şi dacă nu cumva aceasta este pur şi simplu o taxă de solidaritate cu cei… [citeste mai departe]

Memorandum de înţelegere România – Israel privind cooperarea ştiinţifică. Vizate, domenii precum inteligenţa artificială, securitate cibernetică, energie verde (hidrogen), fizica laserelor – FOTO

”În… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Casei de Pensii, despre restituirea CASS: Începând cu 1 martie, pensionarii deja vor primi prima tranșă

Pensionarii vor primi, începând cu 1 martie, prima tranșă de Contribuții de Asigurări Sociale de Sănătate, a anunțat președintele Casei Naționale de Pensii, Daniel Baciu, luni,… [citeste mai departe]

China se consideră „murdărită” de acuzaţiile americane potrivit cărora COVID ar fi rezultatul unui accident de laborator

Beijingul a contestat, luni, ipoteza Departamentului american pentru Energie (DoE), potrivit căreia originea pandemiei de COVID-19 ar fi un accident… [citeste mai departe]

Un traficant de droguri şi-a făcut operaţii estetice ca să scape de poliţişti. A vrut să devină un „coreean chipeş” (FOTO)

Situaţie comică în Thailanda. Un traficant de droguri a suferit mai multe operații de chirurgie plastică facială pentru a arăta ca… [citeste mai departe]

Șase luni de închisoare cu executare pentru un băcăuan care a dat țeapă pe OLX cu niște căști audio

Judecătoria Rădăuți l-a condamnat pe Alexandru C., din Bacău, la șase luni de închisoare, în regim de penitenciar, pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii de înșelăciune și l-a obligat să îi plătească… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Budăi, chemat din nou în Parlament pentru moțiunea simplă, pe 6 martie

Camera Deputaților a decis luni, 27 februarie, ca ministrul PSD al Muncii să fie invitat la dezbaterea moțiunii simple depuse contra lui, de USR și Forța Dreptei, pe 6 martie, după ce Marius Budăi a cerut să nu fie prezent astăzi, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Bănică a fost criticată că a purtat o rochie prea scurtă: „Corpul meu a suferit modificări în urma sarcinilor târzii”

Andreea Bănică a fost criticată pe Instagram că a îmbrăcat o rochie foarte scurtă. Artista a răbufnit la adresa celor care au… [citeste mai departe]


France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

Publicat:
France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies to promote nuclear as […] The post France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

EU countries mull curbing Russia sanctions dodging via trade tools, access to EU market

15:00, 21.02.2023 - Twelve EU countries are calling on the European Union to stop companies and third countries from circumventing EU sanctions on Russia by using trade and access to the European single market as leverage, a document showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The document was prepared by Belgium, Czech Republic,…

EU opens door to ‘green’ nuclear-derived hydrogen

14:50, 13.02.2023 - The European Commission published rules on Monday that could allow some hydrogen produced in nuclear-based energy systems to count towards EU renewable energy goals, signalling a win for pro-nuclear France, according to Reuters. Hydrogen is central to Europe’s plans to decarbonise heavy industry, and…

Europe’s spend on energy crisis nears E800 billion

10:56, 13.02.2023 - European countries’ bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly E800 bln, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis, Reuters reports. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated…

France’s Macron faces third round of pension reform strikes

09:16, 07.02.2023 - President Emmanuel Macron and his government on Tuesday braced for a third wave of nationwide strikes and protests against plans to make the French work longer before retirement, as the bill started its bumpy passage through parliament, according to Reuters. Rail services will be disrupted, school classes…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

21:46, 27.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse

14:00, 13.12.2022 - European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…


