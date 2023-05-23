France prepares its guard against drone strikes, security threats

Stiri Recomandate

Este oficial! Ministrul Bode a scăpat de suspiciunea de plagiat

Este oficial! Ministrul Bode a scăpat de suspiciunea de plagiat

Consiliul Naţional de Etică a Cercetării Ştiinţifice, Dezvoltării Tehnologice şi Inovării (CNECSDTI) a publicat, marți, decizia prin care l-a absolvit pe Lucian Bode de suspiciunile de plagiat. Hotărârea a fost adoptată pe 18 mai, cu 18 voturi pentru şi 1 abţinere. Analiza… [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: Bărbat rănit, după ce utilajul pe care-l conducea a fost lovit de tren la Rădăuţi

Suceava: Bărbat rănit, după ce utilajul pe care-l conducea a fost lovit de tren la Rădăuţi

Un bărbat a ajuns la spital, marţi, după ce utilajul pe care îl conducea a fost acroşat de tren, pe raza municipiului Rădăuţi, a informat Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Suceava. Sursa citată a… [citeste mai departe]

UNATC theater performances for the Romanian communities in Rome, Turin, Padua and Venice

UNATC theater performances for the Romanian communities in Rome, Turin, Padua and Venice

UNATC theater performances for the Romanian communities in Rome, Turin, Padua and Venice. The UNATC caravan for Romanians everywhere will travel between May 26 and 31 in Italy, to support a series of shows in Rome, Turin, Padua… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO! 60 de „bijuterii pe patru roți‟ vor fi expuse duminică în Crângul Petrești

FOTO! 60 de „bijuterii pe patru roți‟ vor fi expuse duminică în Crângul Petrești

Ce planuri aveți duminica aceasta? Retromobil Club România – filiala Vrancea vă invită la „Retroparada Primăverii‟, un eveniment organizat cu sprijinul Consiliului Județean (CJ) Vrancea, în Crângul Petrești. Ce se întâmplă… [citeste mai departe]

Soțul lui Carmen Grebenișan, mesaj după ce vedeta a ajuns în semifinala Survivor: „Nu suntem ipocriți! Nu e mereu cea mai bună pe traseu”

Soțul lui Carmen Grebenișan, mesaj după ce vedeta a ajuns în semifinala Survivor: „Nu suntem ipocriți! Nu e mereu cea mai bună pe traseu”

Soțul lui Carmen Grebenișan a transmis un mesaj pe rețelele de socializare înainte de semifinala din seara… [citeste mai departe]

Microbuz cu 11 persoane, implicat într-un accident în județul Prahova! Două persoane, rănite - FOTO

Microbuz cu 11 persoane, implicat într-un accident în județul Prahova! Două persoane, rănite - FOTO

Un microbuz în care se aflau 11 persoane a intrat în coliziune cu un TIR, anunță Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Prahova.Două persoane sunt asistate medical la faţa locului, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Cum și-a pedepsit o femeie vecinul care îi fura coletele. Răzbunarea ei a devenit virală pe Tik Tok

Cum și-a pedepsit o femeie vecinul care îi fura coletele. Răzbunarea ei a devenit virală pe Tik Tok

O femeie a povestit pe Tik Tok cum s-a răzbunat pe vecinul care îi fura coletele venite atunci când nu era acasă. Povestea acesteia i-a nedumerit pe internauți, care nu au văzut gestul întocmai… [citeste mai departe]

Reținut în Argeș pentru violență în familie, amenințare și distrugere!

Reținut în Argeș pentru violență în familie, amenințare și distrugere!

Polițiștii din Costești au fost sesizați în scris, luni, 22 mai, de către un bărbat din acest oraș, despre faptul că duminică, 21 mai, fratele său, în vârstă de 42 de ani, l-ar fi amenințat și pe el, și pe mama celor doi, și ar fi aruncat cu pietre… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu victimă, în Ghimbav

Accident cu victimă, în Ghimbav

Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență Brașov a fost solicitat să intervină la un accident rutier, in Ghimbav. Din primele informații este vorba de o persoană încarcerată. La fata locului se deplasează o autospeciala de lucru cu apă și spumă, descarcerare, un echipaj SMURD si un echipaj din cadrul SAJ Brașov. Misiunea este in dinamică,… [citeste mai departe]

Medvedev amenință cu apocalipsa nucleară după ce Biden a anunțat că este posibil ca Ucraina să primească F16

Medvedev amenință cu apocalipsa nucleară după ce Biden a anunțat că este posibil ca Ucraina să primească F16

Dimitri Medvedev, vicepreședintele Consiliului de Securitate al Federației Ruse s-a lansat, marți,  într-o nouă pledoarie halucinantă, în stilul deja caracteristic. De… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

France prepares its guard against drone strikes, security threats

Publicat:
France prepares its guard against drone strikes, security threats

France will deploy 35,000 security agents and the military to secure the 2024 opening ceremony, a river parade through the heart of Paris, from security threats including drone strikes, the interior minister said, according to Reuters. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the along the 6km route to […] The post France prepares its guard against drone strikes, security threats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

10:30, 11.05.2023 - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced”, the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The meeting followed French President…

French unions renew strikes to push Macron into pension U-turn

13:31, 06.04.2023 - French unions are leading another round of strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on Thursday, capitalizing on broad public support for a movement that has caused trash to pile up on the streets of Paris and sporadically turned violent, according to Bloomberg.  The bill…

EU backs retaliation against economic coercion

16:16, 28.03.2023 - The European Union has agreed to allow retaliation against countries that put undue economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, such as the trade restrictions the bloc says China has imposed on Lithuania, according to Reuters. Representatives of the European Parliament and the Council,…

Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

10:25, 27.03.2023 - Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike on Monday to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions, according to France24. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s top economy are…

Sunak and Macron to agree more security cooperation at Paris meeting

08:50, 10.03.2023 - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will agree closer defence and security ties with French President Emmanuel Macron when they meet on Friday, committing to greater collaboration in supporting Ukraine and in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. Sunak travels to Paris with several senior ministers…

Czech Republic calls meeting of EU countries on car emissions laws

11:26, 09.03.2023 - The Czech Republic has invited transport ministers from 11 European Union counties to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss emissions-cutting policies, amid a dispute over the bloc’s landmark policy to shift to electric vehicles, according to Reuters.  Invited to the meeting are Germany, Italy, France,…

Wizz Air to suspend flights to Republic of Moldova, citing security

12:00, 28.02.2023 - Airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Republic of Moldova‘s capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision the country’s civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable, according to Reuters. Wizz Air said in a statement…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 mai 2023
USD 4.6096
EUR 4.971
CHF 5.1176
GBP 5.7089
CAD 3.4042
XAU 290.208
JPY 3.3299
CNY 0.6534
AED 1.2553
AUD 3.0528
MDL 0.2591
BGN 2.5416

Urmareste stirile pe: