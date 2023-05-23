France prepares its guard against drone strikes, security threatsPublicat:
France will deploy 35,000 security agents and the military to secure the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, a river parade through the heart of Paris, from security threats including drone strikes, the interior minister said, according to Reuters. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the Seine River along the 6km route to […] The post France prepares its guard against drone strikes, security threats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
