France fines Google €500 mln over news copyright row France's antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet's Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country's news publishers, according to Reuters. The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months on how it would compensate […]

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

