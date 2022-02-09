France denies Russian warships arriving in Black Sea represent escalation

Stiri Recomandate

Lucian Bode: Suntem pregătiți pentru un eventual aflux de migranți din Ucraina, avem tabere pentru refugiați

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat, miercuri, la Constanţa, că instituţia pe care o reprezintă este pregătită pentru un eventual aflux de migranţi dinspre Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministru Nicu Popescu s-a întâlnit cu Jeyhun Bayramov, la Baku. Ce subiecte au abordat oficialii

Fortificarea dialogului bilateral pe dimensiunile comercial-economică, a energiei, în sfera investițională și a agriculturii, au fost câteva dintre subiectele abordate de către ministrul de Externe, Nicu… [citeste mai departe]

Se schimbă structura anului școlar? Câte vacanțe ar putea avea elevii din România

Elevii ar putea avea mai multe vacanțe în viitorul an școlar. Ministerul Educației are în vedere o nouă structură a anului școlar, iar una dintre variantele luate în calcul este aceea cu mai multe vacanțe, mai scurte și mai dese.… [citeste mai departe]

Britanicul Lando Norris va rămâne pilot al echipei McLaren de Formula 1 până la sfârșitul anului 2025

Lando Norris va rămâne pilot al echipei McLaren de Formula 1 cel puțin până la sfârșitul anului 2025, după ce a semnat un nou contract pe patru ani, a anunțat miercuri fostul campion din… [citeste mai departe]

PNL, după modificarea Regulamentului Camerei Deputaților: Există un risc enorm la adresa democraţiei

„Agresivitatea şi violenţa nu trebuie să devină norme de conduită în Parlamentul României” a transmis Partidul Național Liberal prin vocea purtătorului de cuvânt Ionuţ Stroe, miercuri, 9 februarie,… [citeste mai departe]

Aeroportul Internaţional Cluj, apel către posesorii de drone: „Fenomenul este în creștere și aduce riscuri” / Incident deasupra Cluj Arena

În ultimii 4 ani, au fost înregistrate 30 de evenimente, în România, în care au fost implicate drone care… [citeste mai departe]

Traduceri Poesis - Atunci când calitatea este pe primul loc

Suntem întrebați frecvent ce ne separă de competitorii noștri iar răspunsul, pe scurt, este că punem calitatea traducerilor și clientul pe primul loc. Ne mândrim cu poziția pe care o ocupăm în piață și ne bucurăm că eforturile continue de îmbunătățire a s [citeste mai departe]

Cupa Wolfsberg a ajuns la ediția a VI-a

REȘIȚA – A VI-a ediție a Cupei Wolfsberg Ski a avut loc în weekend pe pârtia din Gărâna! Aproximativ 30 de schiori s-au aliniat la start, iar la categoria feminină 50+ a câştigat Cristina Neagu, urmată de Adina Schuster, Cristina Kiseev şi Corina Nichita. În întrecerea veteranelor de peste 40 de ani s-a impus Irina Neagoe,… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: Mai grav decât gestul lui George Simion este fuga lui Virgil Popescu

Liderul Forța Dreptei, deputatul Ludovic Orban, a afirmat, miercuri, în Parlament, că mai gravă decât bruscarea ministrului Energiei în plen a fost decizia demnitarului de a nu mai reveni în sala de plen să ofere explicații pentru problemele… [citeste mai departe]

Reintroducerea vacanței intersemestriale, luată în calcul pentru anul școlar următor, anunță ministrul Cîmpeanu

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a declarat miercuri pentru Educație Privată că ministerul ia în calcul să fie reintroduse zilele libere din februarie pentru… [citeste mai departe]


France denies Russian warships arriving in Black Sea represent escalation

Publicat:
A French official said Wednesday that Paris was informed in advance six Russian warships would enter the and the operation did not break a de-escalation commitment French President Emmanuel Macron claimed he secured from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico. During a meeting Monday in Moscow, Putin told Macron that pre-planned military operations […] The post France denies Russian warships arriving in represent escalation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

