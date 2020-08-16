Stiri Recomandate

Zuckerman, unde-s blugii?

Adrian Zuckerman s-a enervat în toată splendoarea Excelenței Sale de ambasador. A dat cu pumnul lui american în masa noastră românească și a cerut socoteală. Așa se și procedează, de fapt. Să știe lumea ce hram porți, de unde vii și cum ești tu în stare să-ți impui punctul de vedere. Nu mi se pare […] [citeste mai departe]

Trei mari controverse științifice despre coronavirus

SARS-CoV-2 este un coronavirus nou și încă nu se știu multe despre el. Deși granițele s-au închis, oamenii de știință au colaborat mai mult ca niciodată. Cu toate acestea, încă există aspecte asupra cărora nu s-au pus de acord. [citeste mai departe]

Denis Alibec, bun de stand-up comedy! Declarația care a stârnit hohote de râs în studio: „N-am mai avut 84 de kilograme de la 16 ani”

Denis Alibec (29 de ani), atacantul lui Astra Giurgiu, a oferit un moment hilar în direct la TV. Într-o intervenție telefonică… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul Gabrielei Firea, la depunderea candidaturii la Primărie. Atac dur la adresa lui Traian Băsescu

Războiul a început! Cursa pentru Primăria Capitalei este strânsă între Nicușor Dan și Gabriela Firea, arată sondajele care indică preferințele actuale ale bucureștenilor. Cu toate astea, actualul… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Mâine depunem moţiunea de cenzură şi săptămâna viitoare o citim

Liderul interimar al PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat că săptămâna viitoare va avea loc depunerea moţiunii şi citirea acesteia. Anunţul a fost făcut la lansarea candidaţilor PSD pentru Bucureşti. [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Câți bani ia Anna Lesko pentru participarea la Ferma! Are unul dintre cele mai mari onorarii de la emisiunea PRO TV-ului

După o perioadă de patru luni în care a nu a avut niciun concert, frumoasa basarabeancă revine pe micile ecrane, în calitate de concurentă… [citeste mai departe]

PROTEST împotriva restricţiilor anti-COVID, în fieful UE - Manifestanții acuză autorităţile că se află în solda industriei farmaceutice

Mai mult de 200 de persoane au manifestat duminică la Bruxelles împotriva restricţiilor anti-COVID, unii acuzând… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta. Amenzi pentru nerespectarea regulilor de distantare fizica

Unitati de alimentatie publica de pe litoral, printre care si cluburi si o terasa, au fost sanctionate contraventional de politisti pentru nerespectarea regulilor de distantare fizica cu amenzi insumand 61.000 de lei Peste 360 de politisti, jandarmi, pompieri si… [citeste mai departe]


FOTO VIDEO Atac la un hotel din Mogadishu: Cel puțin 5 morți și peste 10 răniți

Publicat:

Barbați înarmați au luat cu asalt duminica un hotel de pe litoralul capitalei Somaliei, Mogadishu, dupa explozia unei mașini capcane, un mod de operare care amintește de cel al jihadiștilor somalezi Shebab, a declarat un ofițer de poliție pentru AFP. Cel puțin cinci persoane au murit.

#UPDATE :At least five people were killed Sunday when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in #Somalia's capital #Mogadishu following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, a government security official told @AFP pic.twitter.com/9us2rrBNBu

—…

GCS: 823 new cases of COVID-19 take total number to 54,009

13:46, 03.08.2020 - 823 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the last reporting, following national tests, taking the total number to 54,009, the Strategic Communication Group informs on monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.So,…

Director Cristi Puiu, on jury of Venice International Film Festival 2020

11:55, 27.07.2020 - Filmmaker Cristi Puiu is part of the international jury of the 77th edition of the prestigious Venice International Film Festival (September 2-12, 2020), according to the event organizers, informs a press release by Mandragora production company on Sunday.Cristi Puiu accepted the invitation…

HealthMin Tataru: Draft law on CCR requirements, ready; to be on Monday's Government meeting agenda

08:42, 06.07.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Sunday evening that the draft law for meeting the requirements of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the quarantine and isolation of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 was ready and it would be included on Monday's Government meeting agenda.…

Foreign Affairs Ministry: 394 Romanians flown home from Spain, UK, Netherlands, Tunisia

20:43, 22.06.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the repatriation on Saturday and Sunday of 394 Romanian citizens - 146 from the UK, 138 - from the Netherlands, 101 - from Spain and 9 - from Tunisia.The action is part of a series of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of…

Government to approve state aid scheme for large companies after European Commission's Okay

17:27, 10.06.2020 - Prime minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said that the government will approve the piece of legislation providing the credit guarantee scheme for the large companies drafted by the Executive to become operational after the European Commission gives its consent in this respect, most likely in the…

Turnul Sf. Ștefan se redeschide! Vezi noul program

16:24, 05.06.2020 - Turnul Sfantul Stefan, simbol al municipiului Baia Mare, se redeschide. NOUL PROGRAM / Visiting schedule Luni – Vineri / Monday – Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Sambata – Duminica / Saturday – Sunday 11:00-18:00 Urcarile in Turnul Sfantul Stefan se fac din ora in ora dupa bataia clopotului . Grupurile au nevoie…

EXCLUSIV Cristi Borcea a revenit și se implica OFICIAL la Dinamo!

19:34, 26.05.2020 - Cristi Borcea, fostul finanțator al lui Dinamo, și fiul Patrick-Cristian Borcea au devenit membri Elite in programul DDB. Programul fanilor dinamoviști continua sa atraga oameni importanți. Cei doi componenți ai familiei Borcea au donat, fiecare, cate 1.948 de euro pentru Dinamo. In acest moment, DDB…

PM Orban: Gov't to meet next week to prepare normative act for the period after June 1

15:58, 24.05.2020 - The Government is set to prepare the normative act for the period of time to follow after June 1 at its next meeting on Wednesday or Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Sunday."On Wednesday or Thursday, we will prepare the normative acts for the period after June 1," Orban said…


