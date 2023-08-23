ForMin Odobescu: We'll continue to support Ukraine in its courageous struggle to fully recover territorial integrityPublicat:
ForMin Odobescu: We'll continue to support Ukraine in its courageous struggle to fully recover territorial integrity
Romania will continue to support Ukraine "in its courageous struggle to fully recover its territorial integrity," Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Wednesday, told Agerpres.
The head of Romanian diplomacy had an online intervention at the third summit of the International Crimea Platform.
She pointed out that 18 months have passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion, but "Russia's aggression did not begin with the war that started on 24 February…
