ForMin Aurescu: I firmly condemn poisoning of Russian opposition leader Navalny

Stiri Recomandate

Peste trei milioane de măști de protecție vor fi distribuite la Iași

Peste trei milioane de măști de protecție vor fi distribuite la Iași

Pensionarii și persoanele care au o situație materială precară vor putea primi măști de protecție gratuit. Direcția de Sănătate Publică va distribui către unitățile administrativ-teritoriale din județ măștile de protecție achiziționate de Ministerul Sănătății,… [citeste mai departe]

Monica Anisie, apel de ultimă oră către elevi, părinţi şi profesori: ”Nimeni nu îşi doreşte acest lucru”

Monica Anisie, apel de ultimă oră către elevi, părinţi şi profesori: ”Nimeni nu îşi doreşte acest lucru”

Ministrul Educaţiei, Monica Anisie, a făcut un apel de ultimă oră pentru elevi, părinți și profesori, în ceea ce privește începerea anului școlar 2020-2021. Monica Anisie,… [citeste mai departe]

Germanii sunt din ce în ce mai puțin populiști. Ce a schimbat mentalitatea lor (studiu)

Germanii sunt din ce în ce mai puțin populiști. Ce a schimbat mentalitatea lor (studiu)

Populismul este în scădere în Germania. Numărul germanilor susceptibili de a avea idei populiste est epe o pantă descendentă, indică un studiu publicat joi de Fundaţia Bertelsmann şi Centrul de ştiinţe sociale WZB din Berlin,… [citeste mai departe]

India anunță aproape 84.000 de cazuri

India anunță aproape 84.000 de cazuri

India a raportat joi 83,883 de noi cazuri de coronavirus, bilanțul total ajungând în această țară la 3,85 de milioane de îmbolnăviri, scrie Reuters. Asta înseamnă că India se poziționează pe locul trei în lume, la o distanță de doar 100.000 de cazuri față de Brazilia, aflată pe locul doi, după SUA.De altfel, mai notează… [citeste mai departe]

Alimentele care nu te îngrașă, dar îți tin de foame. Româncele le consumă dimineața, la birou

Alimentele care nu te îngrașă, dar îți tin de foame. Româncele le consumă dimineața, la birou

Dacă ești toată ziua plecat sau lucrezi la birou și nu știi ce să mai mănânci, uite o listă cu alimentele care îți țin de foame! Ce ai putea să consumi în timpul muncii sau chiar la prima masă a dimineții?… [citeste mai departe]

Programul NSA de supraveghere a comunicațiilor, expus de Edward Snowden, a fost ilegal. Decizie a justiției americane

Programul NSA de supraveghere a comunicațiilor, expus de Edward Snowden, a fost ilegal. Decizie a justiției americane

O curte de apel federală din Statele Unite a decis miercuri că programul de supraveghere al Agenţiei Naţionale de Securitate (NSA), expus publicitaţii de fostul agent… [citeste mai departe]

Școala: Fiecare oră, de 55 de minute, cu două pauze

Școala: Fiecare oră, de 55 de minute, cu două pauze

Fiecare oră la școala va avea două pauze, una de 5 minute pentru ca profesorii să schimbe clasele și alta de 10-15 minute pentru elevi. Profesorii nu vor mai lua catalogul cu ei la clasă, ci vor trece notele într-o agendă proprie. „Catalogul poate fi completat și după ce își încheie profesorul… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de hectare de pădure, pârjolite de incendiile violente izbucnite în regiunea Rostov

Sute de hectare de pădure, pârjolite de incendiile violente izbucnite în regiunea Rostov

Peste 520 de hectare de pădure au fost pârjolite de incendiile violente izbucnite în regiunea Rostov din Rusia. Potrivit agenției Ria, doi oameni au murit, iar 20 de case abandonate au ars. Pompierii au reacționat la timp… [citeste mai departe]

Dcizia RADICALĂ luată în Pakistan - Autoritățile au interzis Tinder și alte 4 aplicații pentru că au conținut imoral

Dcizia RADICALĂ luată în Pakistan - Autoritățile au interzis Tinder și alte 4 aplicații pentru că au conținut imoral

Autoritatea de supraveghere a telecomunicaţiilor din Pakistan a anunțat că a blocat accesul la Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr şi SayHi, anunță MEDIAFAX.Autoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

Record de bani din donații într-o lună în politica americană - Joe Biden a strâns 364,5 milioane de dolari în august

Record de bani din donații într-o lună în politica americană - Joe Biden a strâns 364,5 milioane de dolari în august

Candidatul democrat la Casa Albă Joe Biden a strâns peste 364 de milioane de dolari în august, depăşind recordul lunar în SUA, în pofida unei campanii desfăşurate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

ForMin Aurescu: I firmly condemn poisoning of Russian opposition leader Navalny

Publicat:
ForMin Aurescu: I firmly condemn poisoning of Russian opposition leader Navalny

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu says the poisoning of Russian opponent is "totally unacceptable" and condemns that, speaking about the need for a thorough and impartial investigation in this case. "I firmly condemn the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok, as officially reported today by the . This totally unacceptable act requires thorough and impartial investigation and those responsible should face justice," the head of the Romanian diplomacy wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary-General…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Reactie ferma a MAE, cu privire la otravirea lui Aleksei Navalnii, opozantul lui Vladimir Putin. Declaratia lui Bogdan Aurescu

23:05, 02.09.2020 - "Condamn cu fermitate otravirea liderului opozitiei ruse, Navalnii, cu neurotoxina de tipul Noviciok, dupa cum arata informatiile transmise azi de guvernul german. Acest fapt complet inacceptabil trebuie sa fie obiectul unei anchete minutioase si impartiale, iar cei vinovati trebuie sa raspunda in…

Austrian Gregor Muehlberger wins first stage of Sibiu Cycling Tour

19:16, 24.07.2020 - Austrian rider Gregor Muehlberger (BORA-hansgrohe) won, on Friday, the first stage of the Sibiu Cycling Tour, taking place on the route Sibiu - Saliste - Dobarca - Cristian - Cisnadie - Balea Lac.Muehlberger was timed at 4 h 52 min 11 sec at 183 km, according to the race's Twitter account,…

Tennis: Simona Halep confirms participation in Prague clay tournament (WTA)

10:00, 23.07.2020 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, announced on Wednesday that she will participate in the WTA clay tournament in Prague, between August 10 and 16, according to a video posted on Twitter by the organizers, AFP reports. "Hello, guys, I look forward to play the tournament in beautiful…

GCS: 808 fines issued in past 24 hours for infringement of measures in context of COVID-19 pandemic

15:03, 22.07.2020 - Policemen and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 808 fines, worth 111,875 RON, following the infringement of provisions of Law 55/2020 regarding some measures for the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs, on Wednesday.…

Euro trades at 4.8401 lei

13:39, 22.07.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84011 US dollar USD 4.19421 Swiss franc CHF 4.49091 British pound GBP 5.3141100…

Echipa rusa Gazprom Rus-Velo nu mai participa la Turul Sibiului din cauza prelungirii starii de alerta in Romania

16:15, 20.07.2020 - Echipa rusa Gazprom Rus-Velo a anuntat ca este nevoita sa renunte la participarea sa la Turul ciclist al Sibiului, dupa ce Guvernul Romaniei a prelungit starea de alerta pe teritoriul tarii noastre.''Regretam sa anuntam, ca #GazpromRusVelo nu va putea lua parte la @SibiuTourEN din cauza faptului ca…

Border Police: Roughly 96,500 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

11:33, 15.07.2020 - Approximately 96,500 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 38,000 means of transport (of which 14,200 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Wednesday.According…

GCS: 1,186 persons in institutional quarantine, 72,377 persons isolated at home

13:15, 24.06.2020 - As many as 1,186 people are in institutional quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 72,377 people are isolated at home and under medical monitoring as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. According to the quoted source, 651,003…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 septembrie 2020
Bucuresti 17°C | 31°C
Iasi 16°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 23°C
Timisoara 11°C | 25°C
Constanta 21°C | 30°C
Brasov 13°C | 26°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.08.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 412.650,00 2.162.600,80
II (5/6) 5 27.510,00 -
III (4/6) 265 519,05 -
IV (3/6) 5.526 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.603.480,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 septembrie 2020
USD 4.079
EUR 4.8409
CHF 4.4784
GBP 5.4502
CAD 3.1225
XAU 258.17
JPY 3.8429
CNY 0.5978
AED 1.1105
AUD 2.9966
MDL 0.2426
BGN 2.4751

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec