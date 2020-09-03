ForMin Aurescu: I firmly condemn poisoning of Russian opposition leader Navalny

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- "Condamn cu fermitate otravirea liderului opozitiei ruse, Navalnii, cu neurotoxina de tipul Noviciok, dupa cum arata informatiile transmise azi de guvernul german. Acest fapt complet inacceptabil trebuie sa fie obiectul unei anchete minutioase si impartiale, iar cei vinovati trebuie sa raspunda in…

- Austrian rider Gregor Muehlberger (BORA-hansgrohe) won, on Friday, the first stage of the Sibiu Cycling Tour, taking place on the route Sibiu - Saliste - Dobarca - Cristian - Cisnadie - Balea Lac.Muehlberger was timed at 4 h 52 min 11 sec at 183 km, according to the race's Twitter account,…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, announced on Wednesday that she will participate in the WTA clay tournament in Prague, between August 10 and 16, according to a video posted on Twitter by the organizers, AFP reports. "Hello, guys, I look forward to play the tournament in beautiful…

- Policemen and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 808 fines, worth 111,875 RON, following the infringement of provisions of Law 55/2020 regarding some measures for the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs, on Wednesday.…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84011 US dollar USD 4.19421 Swiss franc CHF 4.49091 British pound GBP 5.3141100…

- Echipa rusa Gazprom Rus-Velo a anuntat ca este nevoita sa renunte la participarea sa la Turul ciclist al Sibiului, dupa ce Guvernul Romaniei a prelungit starea de alerta pe teritoriul tarii noastre.''Regretam sa anuntam, ca #GazpromRusVelo nu va putea lua parte la @SibiuTourEN din cauza faptului ca…

- Approximately 96,500 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 38,000 means of transport (of which 14,200 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Wednesday.According…

- As many as 1,186 people are in institutional quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 72,377 people are isolated at home and under medical monitoring as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. According to the quoted source, 651,003…