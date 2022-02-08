First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensionsPublicat:
The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from potential spillover from the […] The post First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU notifies Poland it will withhold its EU cash to cover unpaid fines
14:20, 08.02.2022 - The European Commission notified Poland on Tuesday it would withhold cash that the EU was to pay Warsaw as part of regular EU transfers, to cover the first part of fines imposed by the EU’s court on Poland which the country did not pay, according to Reuters. This is the first time that the Commission…
Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
13:35, 07.02.2022 - Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…
Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war
13:25, 02.02.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia‘s security concerns over Ukraine, according to Reuters. In his first direct public comments on the crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign…
Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on
14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…
EU’s Borrell arrives in Ukraine amid Russia tensions
11:40, 05.01.2022 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…
Romania’s daily COVID-19 infections double after holiday
15:10, 04.01.2022 - The number of daily COVID-19 infections more than doubled in Romania on Tuesday following an easing of restrictions during the winter holidays, and officials estimate the fifth wave of the pandemic could see twice as many cases as the previous one, according to Reuters. Romania is the European Union’s…
NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis
12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…
Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe
12:11, 10.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called the leaders of nine NATO members in Eastern Europe and discussed the Russian military buildup and the need for a united, ready and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of allies, according to RFE/RL. “Biden promised the Bucharest Nine (B9), Romania,…