First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Replica lui George Simion pentru procurorii care i-au deschis dosar penal: “Fac show mediatic”

VIDEO Replica lui George Simion pentru procurorii care i-au deschis dosar penal: “Fac show mediatic”

George Simion consideră că Parchetul General face show mediatic în cazul deschiderii unui dosar penal pe numele său, pentru ultraj, în legătură cu incidentul agresiunii din Parlament, la adresa… [citeste mai departe]

Ce s-a întâmplat cu ginerele lui Vladimir Putin după ce și-a înșelat soția. Lovitura a fost dură!

Ce s-a întâmplat cu ginerele lui Vladimir Putin după ce și-a înșelat soția. Lovitura a fost dură!

În cei treisprezece ani de când este cea mai puternică figură politică a Rusiei, Vladimir Putin a apărut în preajma unor animale sălbatice, de la tigri la urși polari. A apărut la volanul a… [citeste mai departe]

TransMin Grindeanu: We want to recover the deficit in terms of road, rail infrastructure in next ten years

TransMin Grindeanu: We want to recover the deficit in terms of road, rail infrastructure in next ten years

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, on Tuesday discussed with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Peer Gebauer, about bilateral collaboration, in… [citeste mai departe]

Lipsa acuta de judecatori la Tribunalul Satu Mare

Lipsa acuta de judecatori la Tribunalul Satu Mare

La începutul anului 2021, la nivelul Tribunalului Satu Mare, au fost vacante şapte posturi de judecător, reiese din raportul conducerii institutiei. Pe parcursul anului, s-au mai vacantat 3 posturi, prin pensionarea a 3 magistrati. Situaţia este fără precedent, în condiţiile în care, instanţa, de-a lungul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Iran s-a plimbat pe stradă cu capul soţiei sale în mână. Motivul pentru care a decapitat-o

Un bărbat din Iran s-a plimbat pe stradă cu capul soţiei sale în mână. Motivul pentru care a decapitat-o

Un videoclip cu un bărbat care se plimbă pe stradă cu capul tinerei sale soţii a produs şoc şi indignare. Bărbatul şi cumnatul său au decapitat-o pe fata de 17 ani, duminică, după… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat judecat pentru ultraj față de opt polițiști, după o urmărire ca-n filme, din nou ...

Bărbat judecat pentru ultraj față de opt polițiști, după o urmărire ca-n filme, din nou ...

  Un bărbat în vârstă de 54 de ani, din Stroiești, a ajuns în arestul poliției județene, din nou, la aproape trei ani de zile după ce a fost implicat într-un incident deosebit de grav, pentru care este trimis… [citeste mai departe]

Haos în circuitele Covid. Pacienții nu ajung la centrele de evaluare

Haos în circuitele Covid. Pacienții nu ajung la centrele de evaluare

Denumite pompos ”centre de evaluare”, unitățile sanitare la care trebuie să se adreseze pacienții Covid sunt, de fapt, tot spitalele din teritoriu. Practic, nimic bun nu s-a întâmplat prin organizarea circuitelor bolnavilor, ci doar s-au pus piedici în plus pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Când revine la joacă și la sport un copil care a trecut prin boala COVID-19 - Semnele ce trebuie să alerteze părinții

Când revine la joacă și la sport un copil care a trecut prin boala COVID-19 - Semnele ce trebuie să alerteze părinții

Medicul pediatru Mihai Craiu atrage atenția asupra numărului mare de copii care se infectează în valul 5 - Omicron, „acum, când 5% din spitalizările pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru ultraj după ce George Simion l-a luat de gât pe ministrul Virgil Popescu în Parlament

Dosar penal pentru ultraj după ce George Simion l-a luat de gât pe ministrul Virgil Popescu în Parlament

Parchetul General a deschis un dosar penal pe numele liderului AUR după scandalul din Parlament. Luni, George Simion l-a luat de gât pe Virgil Popescu, în timp ce ministrul își susținea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

Publicat:
First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield from potential spillover from the […] The post First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU notifies Poland it will withhold its EU cash to cover unpaid fines

14:20, 08.02.2022 - The European Commission notified Poland on Tuesday it would withhold cash that the EU was to pay Warsaw as part of regular EU transfers, to cover the first part of fines imposed by the EU’s court on Poland which the country did not pay, according to Reuters. This is the first time that the Commission…

Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

13:35, 07.02.2022 - Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war

13:25, 02.02.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia‘s security concerns over Ukraine, according to Reuters. In his first direct public comments on the crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

EU’s Borrell arrives in Ukraine amid Russia tensions

11:40, 05.01.2022 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…

Romania’s daily COVID-19 infections double after holiday

15:10, 04.01.2022 - The number of daily COVID-19 infections more than doubled in Romania on Tuesday following an easing of restrictions during the winter holidays, and officials estimate the fifth wave of the pandemic could see twice as many cases as the previous one, according to Reuters.  Romania is the European Union’s…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

Biden pledges continued consultation with NATO allies in Eastern Europe

12:11, 10.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called the leaders of nine NATO members in Eastern Europe and discussed the Russian military buildup and the need for a united, ready and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of allies, according to RFE/RL.  “Biden promised the Bucharest Nine (B9), Romania,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 08 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -3°C | 9°C
Iasi 0°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara 0°C | 8°C
Constanta -1°C | 7°C
Brasov -2°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 483.945,60 7.871.242,96
II (5/6) 12 13.442,93 -
III (4/6) 727 221,89 -
IV (3/6) 12.539 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.570.043,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 februarie 2022
USD 4.3301
EUR 4.946
CHF 4.6866
GBP 5.8477
CAD 3.4019
XAU 252.197
JPY 3.7645
CNY 0.6808
AED 1.1789
AUD 3.0719
MDL 0.2396
BGN 2.5288

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec