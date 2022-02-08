First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission notified Poland on Tuesday it would withhold cash that the EU was to pay Warsaw as part of regular EU transfers, to cover the first part of fines imposed by the EU’s court on Poland which the country did not pay, according to Reuters. This is the first time that the Commission…

- Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia‘s security concerns over Ukraine, according to Reuters. In his first direct public comments on the crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign…

- Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

- The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…

- The number of daily COVID-19 infections more than doubled in Romania on Tuesday following an easing of restrictions during the winter holidays, and officials estimate the fifth wave of the pandemic could see twice as many cases as the previous one, according to Reuters. Romania is the European Union’s…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

- U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called the leaders of nine NATO members in Eastern Europe and discussed the Russian military buildup and the need for a united, ready and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of allies, according to RFE/RL. “Biden promised the Bucharest Nine (B9), Romania,…