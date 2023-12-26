Fire at guesthouse in Romania leaves 5 dead and others missing A massive fire at a guesthouse on Tuesday morning in Romania left five people dead, including a child, authorities said, according to AP News. Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying at the guesthouse, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency […] The post Fire at guesthouse in Romania leaves 5 dead and others missing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- Un puternic incendiu a izbucnit marti dimineata la pensiunea Ferma Dacilor, din localitatea Tohani, din judetul Prahova. Secretarul de stat in MAI Raed Arafat afirma ca la acest moment sunt cautate persoanele cazate la etajul cladirii. Prefectul judetului Prahova, Virgiliu Nanu, a declarat pentru News.ro…

