Fire at guesthouse in Romania leaves 5 dead and others missing

Petrecere de sfârșit de an la “Liga de Est” Vaslui

DISTRACȚIE… A fost zi de sărbătoare la A.C.S “Liga de Est” Vaslui, acolo unde micuții sportivi ai clubului care practică taekwon-do s-au distrat prin dans, karaoke și au avut parte de pizza, dulciuri și sucuri. Micuții taekwon-do-iști de la “Liga de Est” Vaslui au avut parte, zilele trecute,… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Protecției Consumatorilor, Horia Constantinescu, laude și promovare pentru Ferma Dacilor, unde cel puțin 6 oameni au ars de vii: Sunt prieten cu proprietarul de aproape 31 de ani

Ronaldo și Mane fac amândoi dubla în victoria împotriva lui Benzema

Ronaldo și Mane au marcat amândoi câte două goluri pentru Al Nassr Riyadh, care a învins marți pe Al-Ittihad FC, în deplasare, cu 5-2. Ronaldo a înscris ambele goluri din penalty. Gazdele au jucat în 10 oameni din minutul 67, după eliminarea brazilianului [citeste mai departe]

”România pentru fiecare copil”, proiect susținut de UNICEF

Deputatul social-democrat Dumitrița Gliga a participat, în urmă cu câteva zile, în calitate de președinte al Comisiei pentru învățământ din Camera Deputaților, la un eveniment organizat de Reprezentanța UNICEF în România alături de Parlamentul României, având ca temă implementarea… [citeste mai departe]

Moș Crăciun a deschis tolba Consiliului Județean: 1,5 milioane de lei pentru 41 de comune vasluiene

SPRIJIN… Ultima rectificare bugetară pe anul acesta a fost de bun augur pentru primăriile vasluiene. Aproape jumătate dintre acestea au primit bani de la Consiliul Județean din fondul de rezervă.… [citeste mai departe]

Ucrainenii încearcă să recupereze Mariinka - Rușii anunță că au respins atacurile

Militarii ruşi au respins cinci atacuri ale Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei pe direcția Donețk și au eliberat localitatea Mariinka, a anunţat Ministerul rus al Apărării."Pe direcția Donețk, unitățile Grupului de Forțe de Sud au… [citeste mai departe]

Sîrghi, învins la puncte de moldoveanul Denis Țapu

K1… Andrei Sîrghi (28 de ani), cel mai bun luptător din Vaslui în circuitul K1, a participat la turneul internațional de K1 și box, “Garuda Absolute Leadership”, desfășurat la Chișinău. Sîrghi nu a putut trece de moldoveanul Denis Țapu, un adversar cu 8 kg mai greu. Însă, a făcut un meci bun,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier în Cluj: Trei copii răniți după ce un tânăr a încercat o manevră periculoasă

Trei copii, cu vârste cuprinse între 13 şi 16 ani, au fost răniţi, marţi seară, într-un accident rutier produs în Câmpia Turzii. Un tânăr de 19 ani a vrut să întoarcă maşina peste marcajul continuu… [citeste mai departe]

IGSU a cerut un raport complet de la ISU Prahova, după incendiul de la Ferma Dacilor, unde au murit șase oameni

Inspectoratul General pentru Situații de Urgență (IGSU) a cerut ISU Prahova un raport complet cu toate controalele şi măsurile dispuse la Ferma Dacilor în ultima perioadă. Acestea… [citeste mai departe]

Ce s-a întâmplat cu consumul de gaze în România în a doua zi de Crăciun

În a doua zi de Crăciun, România a avut un consum de gaze de 35 de milioane de metri cubi, adică similar unei zile de vară.  Cum consumul de gaze este mic, pe fondul reducerii actiivtății din industrie, iar temperaturile afară sunt ridicate pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Fire at guesthouse in Romania leaves 5 dead and others missing

Publicat:
A massive fire at a guesthouse on Tuesday morning in Romania left five people dead, including a child, authorities said, according to AP News.  Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying at the guesthouse, according to the for Emergency […] The post Fire at guesthouse in Romania leaves 5 dead and others missing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: