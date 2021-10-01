Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people

Stiri Recomandate

Oficial de la Anticoruptie: Politist arestat pentru trafic de influenta. Se lauda cu pile la Protectia Copilului si la Serviciul Rutier

La data de 29 septembrie 2021 politistii anticoruptie ai Directiei Generale Anticoruptie ndash; Directia Anticoruptie pentru Municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

13 angajatori suceveni au fost amendați cu 90.000 de lei pentru muncă nedeclarată

În august, inspectorii de muncă suceveni au efectuat 261 de controale, iar pentru diverse nereguli au aplicat 181 de sancțiuni contravenționale, în cuantum de 195.000 de lei. Conform ITM, 13 angajatori au fost amendați cu 90.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

Treceri de pietoni desființate, semaforizare și bandă de stocaj pe principala arteră de ...

Modificări importante au fost aduse în ultima perioadă pe principala arteră de circulație a municipiului Suceava, find finalizate o serie de intervenții executate în paralel.Principala modificare, cea din zona… [citeste mai departe]

Soția lui Sebastian Chitoșcă de la „Survivor” a cerut ordin de protecție. A recunoscut că a lovit-o: „Dacă mă apropii fac închisoare 6 luni sau amenda 250 de mii de euro”

Sebastian Chitoșcă de la „Survivor… [citeste mai departe]

Europenii ne dau peste 29 miliarde euro

Comisia Europeană a dat, oficial, undă verde Planului Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR) al României. Şefa Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a venit personal la Bucureşti pentru a discuta cu premierul României şi preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. România va primi 14,2 miliarde euro reprezentând granturi şi 14,9… [citeste mai departe]

Doi angajați ANAf Ilfov, reținuți de DNA pentru luare de mită și trafic de influență

Un inspector principal și un consilier superior de la ANAF – Administrația Județeană a Finanțelor Publice Ilfov au fost reținuți pentru luare de mită și trafic de influență. Conform procurorilor din cadrul Direcției Naționale… [citeste mai departe]

S-au pornit la drum cu acte și certificat de vaccinare falsificate: Trei bărbați, reținuți la frontieră

Un pasager și doi conducători auto sunt documentați pentru deținerea actelor oficiale falsificate. Două permise de conducere și un certificat de vaccinare anti Covid-19 au fost transmise… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt cei doi noi vicepreședinți cooptați în echipa de management a Bitdefender

Producătorul de soluţii de securitate informatică Bitdefender anunţă extinderea echipei globale de management cu doi noi vicepreşedinţi, americanca Amy Blackshaw şi olandezul Dennis Goedegebuure, arată Agerpres. Potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

Turismul rămâne unul de week-end

În luna august 2021, comparativ cu luna corespunzătoare din anul precedent, sosirile în structurile de primire turistică cu funcţiuni de cazare au crescut cu 32,9%, iar înnoptările cu 30,3%, potrivit INS. Comparativ cu luna august 2020, în luna august 2021, la punctele de frontieră, sosirile vizitatorilor străini au crescut cu 115,1%,… [citeste mai departe]


Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people

Publicat:
Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to ReutersFirefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams from nearby counties. It is the […] The post Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal

13:50, 23.09.2021 - Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters.  The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

Italia impune obligativitatea pașaportului COVID pentru toți angajații, inclusiv cei din privat

08:35, 16.09.2021 - Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…

EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions

14:15, 03.09.2021 - The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU will engage with the Taliban, subject to strict conditions but that does not mean the bloc is recognising a new Afghan government, according to Reuters. “In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage…

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

13:25, 30.07.2021 - The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…

Eiffel Tower reopens to public after eight-month COVID closure

14:40, 16.07.2021 - The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters.  As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…

PM Orban: Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

10:35, 16.07.2021 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters.  Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…


