Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says

Știri Constanta: Incident in timpul patrularii jandarmilor la Cernavoda! Doi barbati au ajuns la sediul Jandarmeriei

Astazi, 01.11.2023, in jurul orei 14:00, in timpul unei misiuni de patrulare in orasul Cernavoda, jandarmii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Judetean Constanta… [citeste mai departe]

DGA Harghita. Șoferul a recunoscut că a vrut să-l mituiască pe agent. Condamnat cu suspendare

Cu ceva timp în urmă, polițiștii rutieri din Harghita au oprit în trafic un conducător auto, în vârstă de 52 de ani, din județul Constanță, care se deplasa cu viteza de 99 km/oră pe un tronson de drum unde… [citeste mai departe]

DIICOT Constanta, trimitere in judecata! Printre inculpati, Economu International Shipping Agency SRL, firma administrata, pana de curand, de presedintele Comunitatii Elene din Constanta

Conform portalului instantelor… [citeste mai departe]

Pictorul timișorean Silviu Orăvițan a primit medalia Ordinul Meritul Cultural în grad de Ofițer

Distincție importantă pentru pictorul timișorean Silviu Orăvițan. Artistului i-a fost înmânată medalia Ordinul Meritul Cultural în grad de Ofițer de către Raluca Turcan, ministrul Culturii. [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt românii care vor rămâne fără ajutorul acordat de stat în 2024

Începând de anul viitor, câteva milioane de pensionari vor rămâne fără ajutorul acordat de stat în 2023, a anunțat premierul Marcel Ciolacu. Șeful Executivului a răspuns, astfel, întrebărilor venite din partea presei cu privire la viitorul ajutoarelor… [citeste mai departe]

„Povești de la Bata” – expoziție de caligrafie, ilustrație de carte și benzi desenate la Bibliotecă

Marți, 7 noiembrie 2023, începând cu ora 17:00, la Biblioteca Județeană „Alexandru D. Xenopol” Arad va avea loc vernisajul expoziției „Povești de la Bata”. Tabăra... The post „Povești… [citeste mai departe]

Când se va circula iar pe două tronsoane pe strada Gheorghe Doja

Refacerea străzii Gheorghe Doja este în grafic, a anunțat, recent, Soós Zoltán, primarul municipiului Târgu Mureș. "Lucrările avansează bine pe ambele tronsoane, primul strat de asfalt s-a turnat deja. Vremea ajută și ea la progresul lucrărilor. Dacă condițiile meteo… [citeste mai departe]

Contrabanda cu tutun în atenția polițiștilor argeșeni

În ziua de 31 octombrie a.c., polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice Argeș au acționat pentru prevenirea și combaterea comerțului ilicit și pentru prevenirea și combaterea contrabandei cu tutun și produse din tutun, în Piața Ceair din Pitești și în… [citeste mai departe]

Parchetul General solicită revizuirea hotărârii de achitare a torţionarilor disidentului Gheorghe Ursu. Procurorii cer condamnarea lor pentru tratamente neomenoase

La mai bine de trei luni de la verdictul final în cazul disidentului… [citeste mai departe]

Reciclarea devine industrie. RetuRO extinde rețeaua Sistemului de Garanție-Returnare. A treia fabrică, în județul Bacău, creează 70 de locuri de muncă

RetuRO, administratorul Sistemului de Garanție-Returnare (SGR), raportează progrese… [citeste mai departe]


Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says

Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says

data regulator has agreed to extend a ban on “behavioural advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the and the , Norway‘s data regulator said late on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The ban on such advertising, which targets users by harvesting their data, is a […] The post Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

