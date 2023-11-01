Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway says

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters. The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

- A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

- Divisions among EU member states and a lack of convergence from EU institutions were on display on Monday over plans to halt aid to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, according to Euractiv. The EU’s disarray reflects longstanding divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestinian…

- European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

- The British government will delay imposing full post-Brexit import controls on goods from the European Union by a further three months, it said on Tuesday, pushing the start date back to January 2024, according to Reuters. Britain left the EU’s single market in January 2021 and has delayed full implementation…

- More than a dozen of the world’s biggest tech companies face unprecedented legal scrutiny, as the European Union‘s sweeping Digital Services Act (DSA) imposes new rules on content moderation, user privacy and transparency this month, according to Reuters. Across the EU, a host of internet giants –…

- Latvia‘s defence minister ordered the army to help guard the Baltic country’s border with Russian ally Belarus on Tuesday, after 96 attempts by illegal immigrants to cross in 24 hours, according to Reuters. Border Guard officers have also been recalled from their holidays to help with patrols. Latvia…