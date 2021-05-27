Europol: €45 mln worth of heroin concealed in marble shipment in RomaniaPublicat:
European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol said on Thursday that it supported the Romanian Police in dismantling an organised crime group involved in large-scale drug trafficking, according to a press release. The 1.5 tonnes of heroin, seized in the port of Constantia, was concealed in a shipment of a legal company operated by the criminal network. […] The post Europol: E45 mln worth of heroin concealed in marble shipment in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
