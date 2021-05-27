Stiri Recomandate

Filarmonica celebrează Ziua Copilului timp de trei zile, atât în trei localități din județ, cât și la Arad

Filarmonica Arad sărbătorește Ziua Copilului prin câteva evenimente pe care le dedică micilor melomani, orientând tematica muzicală spre capodoperele universale care le-au… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaje de încurajare și de susținere a persoanelor dragi

Se întâmplă adesea ca oamenii dragi să aibă nevoie de mesaje de încurajare, chiar dacă sunt puternici și se descurcă și singuri. Dar vorba bună, dragostea și încrederea pe care o putem transmite în momentele critice îi ajută să treacă peste toate.   Folosește întotdeauna mesaje de… [citeste mai departe]

Dincolo de accidente, dincolo de amenzi. Prin ce trec șoferii români de TIR pe șoselele din Europa. „În Franța, e la noroc, nu se știe când ești atacat”

„Transportul în Vest e un miraj”, spun șoferii români de TIR care își împart… [citeste mai departe]

Ellen DeGeneres a fost înlocuită de Kelly Clarkson la NBC

Emisiunea cântăreţei Kelly Clarkson va înlocui în grilă show-ul lui Ellen DeGeneres, a anunţat reţeaua americană NBC. DeGeneres a anunţat la începutul acestei luni că show-ul ei se va încheia în 2022, odată cu al 19-lea sezon. Ea a spus că renunţă la emisiune pentru că nu mai prezintă… [citeste mai departe]

50 de cazuri COVID la Turda, 23 la Câmpia Turzii

Trendul descrescător al cazurilor COVID se păstrează în tot județul, dar asta nu înseamnă că pandemia a trecut. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Evenimentele organizate de Biserica Română Unită cu Roma, Greco-Catolică cu ocazia aniversării a doi ani de la vizita istorică a Papei Francisc la Blaj

Aniversarea a doi ani de la vizita istorică a Papei Francisc la Blaj este marcată de mai… [citeste mai departe]

Noi măsuri de relaxare, valabile de la 1 iunie. Guvernul va adopta o hotărâre cu privire la ridicarea unor restricții

Guvernul anunță joi, 27 mai, noul set de măsuri de relaxare care vor intra în vigoare de la 1 iunie. Premierul Florin Cîțu preciza în urmă cu două zile că se… [citeste mai departe]

CORUPȚIE PESTE TOT – Comisari de la Protecția Consumatorului prinși când luau mită

Procurorii din cadrul Direcției Naționale Anticorupție – Serviciul teritorial Pitești au dispus punerea în mișcare a acțiunii penale a doi comisari de la Protecția Consumatorilor Argeș pentru comiterea infracțiunilor de luare… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Republicii moldova refuză 90 de milioane de dolari oferiți gratuit de SUA

Miniștrii din Guvernul Republicii Moldova nu au reușit nici astăzi să aprobe cele două granturi acordate de Statele Unite ale Americii, notează știri.md „Miniștrii au discutat pe marginea subiectelor, dar nu au ajuns la un consens”,… [citeste mai departe]


Europol: €45 mln worth of heroin concealed in marble shipment in Romania

Publicat:
Europol: €45 mln worth of heroin concealed in marble shipment in Romania

’s law enforcement agency, Europol said on Thursday that it supported the in dismantling an organised crime group involved in large-scale drug trafficking, according to a press release. The 1.5 tonnes of heroin, seized in the port of Constantia, was concealed in a shipment of a legal company operated by the criminal network. […] The post Europol: E45 mln worth of heroin concealed in marble shipment in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

