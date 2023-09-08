Europe’s renewables push undermines Russian weaponization of energy: Kerry

Stiri Recomandate

Numărul victimelor din Grecia crește în urma unei furtuni devastatoare. Cel puțin șase persoane au murit

Cel puțin șase persoane au murit și peste șase sunt date dispărute după ce furtuna Danielle a măturat centrul Greciei, provocând alunecări de teren, distrugând drumuri și poduri și mutilând… [citeste mai departe]

A fost stabilit programul pentru sărbătorirea hramului Catedralei Mitropolitane și Ruga Timișoarei

Timișoara va fi din nou în sărbătoare, la jumătatea lui septembrie, atunci când se sărbătorește hramul Catedralei Mitropolitane și are loc și Ruga orașului. Autoritățile mențin în programul atașat… [citeste mai departe]

DNA angajeaza! Durata normala a timpului de lucru este de 8h/zi

Informatii suplimentare se pot obtine la numarul de telefon 021.312.14.97 int. 2658, Serviciul resurse umane, perfectionare profesionala si documentare; e mail de corespondenta resurseumane pna.ro. Directia Nationala Anticoruptie organizeaza concurs examen in vederea ocuparii… [citeste mai departe]

Școala de Vară de la Cetatea Carsium: Elevii și tinerii pasionați de istorie și cultură vor vizita obiectivele de patrimoniu din Hârșova într-un cadru educativ

Mai multe instituții culturale din România vor desfășura împreună,… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE - PSD se opune eliminării totale a voucherelor de vacanță: inclusiv premierul a rămas perplex când a văzut propunerea de la Finanțe

Ministrul de Finanțe, Marcel Boloș, propune eliminarea totală a voucherelor de vacanță pentru bugetari în anii 2024… [citeste mai departe]

Începe Festivalul Stradal WonderPuck. Ce puteți face vineri în centrul Clujului și la Bonțida

Peste 50 de spectacole pentru copii susținute de artiști români și trupe din șapte țări, plus concerte și ateliere pentru toată familia au loc începând de vineri, 8 septembrie până duminică, 10 septembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

O mireasă s-a căsătorit cu socrul său: mirele a fugit chiar în timpul nunții/ Video

Ziua nunții ar trebui să fie cea mai frumoasă zi pentru cei doi îndrăgostiți, dar cum socoteala de acasă nu se potrivește cu cea din târg, în Indonezia am avut parte de o situație dintre cele mai ciudate posibile.Doi tineri… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilier, materiale didactice și echipamente digitale în valoare de peste 2,1 milioane euro pentru unități de învățământ din Dej

Municipiul Dej, în calitate de beneficiar, a demarat implementarea proiectului „Dotarea cu mobilier, materiale didactice și echipamente… [citeste mai departe]

PUNCTUL PE CUVÂNT – Gabriela CRISTACHE – Nevoi, dorințe…

Ajunși la o vârstă, știm să distingem între a avea nevoie și a dori, trecerea timpului favorizând această achiziție înțeleaptă, astfel că putem – singuri - să ne precizăm nevoile și timpul în care ne-am dat seama de ele, nu totdeauna la momentul potrivit. Trecem prin viață… [citeste mai departe]

Criza cauzată de migrație „va distruge New York-ul”. Avertismentul primarului: „Nu am avut o așa problemă, fără final, în viața mea”

Criza cauzată de migraţie „va distruge New York-ul”, a dat asigurări primarul democrat al metropolei americane,… [citeste mai departe]


Europe’s renewables push undermines Russian weaponization of energy: Kerry

Publicat:
Europe is making itself stronger against Russian attempts to weaponize energy by switching to clean sources faster, U.S. for said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Kerry also said countries like Romania and Bulgaria could use natural gas in their transition provided steps were made to capture emissions from new […] The post Europe’s renewables push undermines Russian weaponization of energy: Kerry appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report

14:55, 04.09.2023 - Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit, according to Reuters.  Reuters could not independently verify either account,…

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

Russian missile hits hotel used by UN in Zaporizhzhia -officials

10:50, 11.08.2023 - A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. National police said an Iskander missile hit the city at 7:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). “Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian…

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

14:16, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Romania și țarile vecine Ucrainei vor inca o prelungire a interdicției la import a cerealelor ucrainene

15:10, 19.07.2023 - Romania si alte patru tari membre ale Uniunii Europene din vecinatatea Ucrainei vor adresa Bruxelles-ului, miercuri, o solicitare comuna de a prelungi interdictia care vizeaza importurile de cereale din Ucraina dincolo de termenul limita de 15 septembrie, pentru a evita perturbari majore ale pietei,…

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

Belgium’s ABEE plans 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania, mayor says

10:40, 28.06.2023 - Belgian group Avesta Battery & Energy Engineering (ABEE) is planning a 1.4 billion euro battery plant in Romania’s Galati, creating up to 8,000 jobs, the city’s mayor said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “Our city has become more and more attractive to investors,” Galati Mayor Ionut Pucheanu said…


Urmareste stirile pe: