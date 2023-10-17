European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

Stiri Recomandate

Amenzi de peste 8 milioane de lei au fost date de Poliţia Locală Sector 6 pentru maşinile staţionate neregulamentar, în primele 9 luni ale anului

Reprezentanţii Primăriei Sectorului 6 au anunţat, marţi, că aproape 15.000 de şoferi au fost prinşi… [citeste mai departe]

Pacient transportat cu Ambulanța, omorât într-un accident în drum spre spital. Ce au descoperit polițiștii la fața locului

Un tragic accident rutier s-a produs în județul Tulcea, acolo unde un bărbat de 54 de ani, aflat la volanul unei ambulanțe a Serviciului privat… [citeste mai departe]

Winner numește un nou CEO și schimbă strategia de dezvoltare, mizând pe digital

Winner numește un nou CEO și schimbă strategia de dezvoltare, mizând pe digital. Reorientarea direcției de business susține obiectivul companiei de a fi alături de jucători prin îmbunătățirea experienței în mediul digital și stimularea… [citeste mai departe]

Motociclistul care a provocat accidentul mortal de la Mălini, arestat pentru trei infracțiuni

 Tânărul în vârstă de 23 de ani care a supraviețuit accidentului de motocicletă de acum câteva zile de la Mălini a ajuns în arest, cu mandat valabil 30 de zile, după ce polițiștii și procurorii au reținut în sarcina… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul de Piese de Schimb Renault Group din România împlinește 20 de ani de existență

În urmă cu 20 de ani a fost înființat Centrul de Piese de Schimb al Grupului Renault în România. La momentul inaugurării, sediul era situat în comuna Bradu din apropiere de Pitești, iar clădirea centrului se întindea pe… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a produs accidentul grav din Feleacu: Un șofer de 20 de ani a pătruns pe sensul opus de mers. În acest moment se circulă alternativ!

Polițiștii clujeni au stabilit cum s-a produs accidentul grav din comuna Feleacu, în urma căruia 16 persoane, dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Curs valutar 17 octombrie 2023. Ce valoare înregistrează euro și dolarul american?

Cursul pentru euro anunţat de Banca Naţională a României (BNR) astăzi, 17 octombrie 2023, este de 4.9676 lei în creştere faţă de ultima valoarea înregistrată în data de 13 octombrie când era 4.9654 lei. Cursul pentru dolarul american… [citeste mai departe]

Galerie Foto: S-a deschis, la Navodari, prima expozitie internationala de arta postala, cu tema Soarele si Marea

Vesti bune pentru iubitorii de cultura din judetul Constanta S a deschis la Navodari prima expozitie internationala de arta postala, cu tema Soarele si Marea, la Centrul de Afaceri… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Moldovan, de la Școala Populară de Arte Bistrița, a cucerit trofeul Festivalului Mărul de Aur din Suceava

Peste 250 de persoane prezente la Festivalul Mărul de Aur din Suceava i-au aplaudat pe cei 80 de concurenți din Bistrița-Năsăud, Iași, Pașcani, Neamț, Piatra Neamț,… [citeste mai departe]

Suedia, ”ameninţată mai mult ca niciodată”, avertizează premierul suedez: Bruxellesul ”nu poate confirma că autorul a acţionat singur”. Nivelul alertei teroriste rămâne neschimbat de la arderea Coranurilor

Suedia… [citeste mai departe]


European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

Publicat:
A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s electricity markets in March this year after Europe experienced […] The post tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: