European stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Impresii după simularea evaluării naționale la română

VIDEO. Impresii după simularea evaluării naționale la română

Astăzi, 20 martie, elevii de clasa a VIII-a au susținut simularea evaluării naționale la limba și literatura română. La subiectul al doilea, cel care de obicei le dă mai multe emoții, elevii au avut de făcut rezumatul unui text la prima vedere. Cei câțiva elevi care au… [citeste mai departe]

Bine faci, bine primești: Marius, angajatul Supercom ce a predat poliției o geantă cu bani, carduri și acte, răsplătit de firmă

Bine faci, bine primești: Marius, angajatul Supercom ce a predat poliției o geantă cu bani, carduri și acte, răsplătit de firmă

Marius a găsit, în prima sa zi de muncă, o geantă cu bani, carduri și acte. Le-a predat polițiștilor, care au fost impresionați de gestul… [citeste mai departe]

Sea Shield 2023: 3.400 de militari din 13 state iau parte la evenimentul de instruire organizat de România la finalul lunii martie

Sea Shield 2023: 3.400 de militari din 13 state iau parte la evenimentul de instruire organizat de România la finalul lunii martie

Exercițiul multinațional “Sea Shield 2023”, la care iau parte aproximativ 3.400 de militari din România și din alte 12 state aliate și partenere,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Cu mască pe față, a amenințat vânzătarea unui magazin și a furat cântarul: L-a încurcat cu aparatul de casă. Suspectul, reținut

(video) Cu mască pe față, a amenințat vânzătarea unui magazin și a furat cântarul: L-a încurcat cu aparatul de casă. Suspectul, reținut

Un bărbat riscă până la 10 ani de închisoare, după ce, la data de 18 martie, pe timp de zi, a săvârșit un atac… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Mihalț, reținut sub acuzația că ar fi furat banii din cutia milei din 2 biserici

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Mihalț, reținut sub acuzația că ar fi furat banii din cutia milei din 2 biserici

Tânăr de 21 de ani din Mihalț, reținut sub acuzația că ar fi furat banii din cutia milei din 2 biserici Polițiștii din Alba au reținut un tânăr de 21 de ani din Mihalț, suspect de furturi… [citeste mai departe]

Medicamente susceptibile a fi contrafacute, depistate de politistii de frontiera (FOTO)

Medicamente susceptibile a fi contrafacute, depistate de politistii de frontiera (FOTO)

Medicamente susceptibile a fi contrafacute, in valoare de peste 370.000 de euro, depistate la P.T.F. Nadlac II Politistii de frontiera din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nadlac II au depistat intr o autoutilitara condusa… [citeste mai departe]

Administratorul unei gospodării, amendat pentru vânzarea bunurilor sechestrate. Înstrăinarea bunurilor l-a costat dublu

Administratorul unei gospodării, amendat pentru vânzarea bunurilor sechestrate. Înstrăinarea bunurilor l-a costat dublu

Un bărbat de 53 de ani, administrator al unei gospodării țărănești, a fost condamnat la plata unei amenzi usturătoare, de 55 de mii de lei. Acesta este învinuit… [citeste mai departe]

Scrisoarea de adio a profesorului de 37 de ani care și-a provocat moartea. Ce mare regret a avut: „Când vei citi acest mesaj, eu nu voi mai fi”

Scrisoarea de adio a profesorului de 37 de ani care și-a provocat moartea. Ce mare regret a avut: „Când vei citi acest mesaj, eu nu voi mai fi”

Un accident cutremurător a avut loc pe DN2-E85, acolo unde Cristian Stănilă a intrat pe contrasens după… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Igor Ghirkin: Când un presupus Putin este în mulțime este de fapt o dublură. Doar Putin care stătea singur în biserică de Crăciun este real

VIDEO. Igor Ghirkin: Când un presupus Putin este în mulțime este de fapt o dublură. Doar Putin care stătea singur în biserică de Crăciun este real

Igor Ghirkin, fostul comandant al separatiștilor din Donbas, unul din criticii comandamentului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors

Publicat:
European stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors

European stocks fell on Monday and shares of dived more than 60% after UBS agreed to buy the troubled bank in a $3 billion deal, valuing the Swiss lender at just a fraction of its market value and sparking fears of a broader banking crisis, according to Reuters. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell […] The post European stocks slide as buyout fails to soothe investors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil, source says

12:16, 15.03.2023 - European Central Bank policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters. Investors had begun to doubt the ECB’s commitment to another big rate…

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

EU opens door to ‘green’ nuclear-derived hydrogen

14:50, 13.02.2023 - The European Commission published rules on Monday that could allow some hydrogen produced in nuclear-based energy systems to count towards EU renewable energy goals, signalling a win for pro-nuclear France, according to Reuters. Hydrogen is central to Europe’s plans to decarbonise heavy industry, and…

Russia seeks ‘new level’ of China ties

12:40, 30.01.2023 - Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a “new level” and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing’s leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China’s top diplomat would visit Moscow in February, according to Reuters. “We are convinced that the potential for…

Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

10:55, 24.01.2023 - Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…

EU plans reform to make power bills less tied to fossil fuel prices

15:20, 23.01.2023 - Upcoming European Union proposals to overhaul the bloc’s electricity market will attempt to make consumer energy bills less tied to short-term swings in fossil fuel prices, the European Commission said on Monday, according to Reuters. The EU is reforming its power market to attempt to avoid a repeat…

EU competition regulator opens whistleblower hotline for merger breach tips

16:20, 09.01.2023 - Individuals will now be able to alert EU competition regulators about merger breaches or illegal state aid, via an anonymous antitrust whistleblower tool previously reserved for cartels, the European Commission said on Monday, according to Reuters. The tool, introduced in 2017, results in some 100 messages…

European shares rise in first trading session of 2023

10:55, 02.01.2023 - European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Reuters. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 martie 2023
Bucuresti 6°C | 20°C
Iasi 7°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 18°C
Timisoara 8°C | 20°C
Constanta 6°C | 12°C
Brasov 5°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 martie 2023
USD 4.6271
EUR 4.92
CHF 4.9896
GBP 5.6132
CAD 3.3745
XAU 287.208
JPY 3.4738
CNY 0.6713
AED 1.2599
AUD 3.0962
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.5156

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec