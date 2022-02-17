European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without offering evidence to back up their assertion. Russia […] The post European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

