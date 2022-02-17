European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

Stiri Recomandate

Transferurile iernii realizate de divizionarele terțe din Alba | Unirea Alba Iulia, cea mai activă la capitolul achiziții

Transferurile iernii realizate de divizionarele terțe din Alba | Unirea Alba Iulia, cea mai activă la capitolul achiziții

Transferurile iernii realizate de divizionarele terțe din Alba | Unirea Alba Iulia, cea mai activă la capitolul achiziții Luni, 14 februarie, cu o lună… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 2800 de reclamații împotriva operatorilor de comunicații în 2021: Ce au sesizat românii și ce operatori au fost cei mai reclamați

Peste 2800 de reclamații împotriva operatorilor de comunicații în 2021: Ce au sesizat românii și ce operatori au fost cei mai reclamați

Autoritatea de reglementare în comunicații (ANCOM) a anunțat joi că anul trecut a primit și a soluționat 2886 de reclamații… [citeste mai departe]

Trend descendent al contaminărilor cu COVID-19: la cât a ajuns media națională

Trend descendent al contaminărilor cu COVID-19: la cât a ajuns media națională

Coeficientul infectărilor cumulate la 14 zile, raportate la 1.000 de locuitori este calculat de către Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul Municipiului București și al județelor.Mai jos aveți graficul realizat în baza raportărilor… [citeste mai departe]

O parte din pavilionul de la Institutul Matei Balş, afectat de incendiu, a fost redeschis

O parte din pavilionul de la Institutul Matei Balş, afectat de incendiu, a fost redeschis

Un prim tronson al Pavilionului 5 de la Institutul „Matei Balş", afectat de incendiul din ianuarie 2021, a fost redeschis joi.  Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat, joi, într-o conferinţă de presă, că la etajul… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila: Când am venit în minister, acest PNRR în domeniul sănătății nu exista din punctul de vedere al detaliilor tehnice

Alexandru Rafila: Când am venit în minister, acest PNRR în domeniul sănătății nu exista din punctul de vedere al detaliilor tehnice

Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat joi că atunci când a preluat portofoliul și a ajuns la minister, PNRR-ul în… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Rata de infectare a scăzut la 7,22‰, în Vrancea. Două decese cauzate de Covid, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore

ULTIMA ORĂ! Rata de infectare a scăzut la 7,22‰, în Vrancea. Două decese cauzate de Covid, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore

În județul Vrancea, în data de 17 februarie 2022, după intrarea în vigoare a Legii 136/2020 privind carantina și izolarea, se află: 199 persoane… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat startul oficial pentru construcția noii Unități de Primire Urgențe a Spitalului Județean de Urgență Buzău

S-a dat startul oficial pentru construcția noii Unități de Primire Urgențe a Spitalului Județean de Urgență Buzău

Este cel mai important proiect de investiții în sistemul medical buzoian din ultimii ani, iar președintele Consiliului Județean, Petre Emanoil Neagu, promite… [citeste mai departe]

Contre pe tema ADR-urilor. Lazăr: Vîlceanu anulează o reformă a propriului partid

Contre pe tema ADR-urilor. Lazăr: Vîlceanu anulează o reformă a propriului partid

Deputatul Teodor Lazăr critică demersul MIPE de a pregăti o autoritate centrală sub care să funcţioneze cele opt Autorităţi de Dezvoltare Regională, fiind precizat faptul că ar avea loc o centralizare a deciziei, când direcţia ar… [citeste mai departe]

Ministry of Health: The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 22.95%

Ministry of Health: The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 22.95%

The degree of positivity for the COVID-19 tests performed is 22.95%, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday.

Doi tineri cu vârste de peste 20 de ani au decedat de COVID. Cine erau bolnavii și ce particularități prezentau

Doi tineri cu vârste de peste 20 de ani au decedat de COVID. Cine erau bolnavii și ce particularități prezentau

În intervalul 16.02.2022 (10:00) – 17.02.2022 (10:00) au fost raportate de către INSP 125 de decese (61 bărbați și 64 femei), dintre care 3 anterioare intervalului de referință,… [citeste mai departe]


European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

Publicat:
European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia's claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to BloombergMoscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without offering evidence to back up their assertion.

