European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania

Publicat:
European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania

will ban Ukrainian grain and oilseeds exports to Romania until June 5, Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania has stopped short of enforcing a ban, whereas Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia took unilateral steps to protect local markets from a flow of Ukrainian farm products. With access to […] The post European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

AgriMin Daea: We agreed to wait for the European Commission's decision on grain imports from Ukraine

13:05, 21.04.2023 - "Given that we are the signatories of a joint letter to the President of the European Commission", we agreed to wait for the decision that will be made by Brussels on the subject of grain imports from Ukraine, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea declared on Friday at the end of the meeting with his Ukrainian…

Romania to monitor Ukraine grain in transit, seeks to limit imports

10:35, 20.04.2023 - Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters.  European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…

EU Commission to propose tariffs on some Ukrainian farm products

16:06, 19.04.2023 - The European Commission looks set to give in to some demands from Eastern EU member countries and introduce tariffs on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed, it said Wednesday, according to Politico. The announcement comes as Brussels scrutinizes restrictions imposed by Poland, Hungary…

Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban

18:25, 18.04.2023 - Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) said it will ask the coalition government to impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, mirroring moves by other central and eastern European states to protect their domestic agriculture, according to Reuters. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already…

Eastern Europeans face Brussels backlash over Ukraine grain bans

09:30, 18.04.2023 - European Union politicians and officials have rounded on the front-line Eastern states of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for imposing import bans on Ukrainian farm produce, denouncing the curbs as illegal and counterproductive, according to Politico. The three countries banned imports of Ukrainian grain…

Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession

12:50, 29.03.2023 - Hungary is holding up Sweden’s admission to NATO because of grievances over criticism by Stockholm of Prime Minister Viktor Orban‘s policies, the Hungarian government spokesman said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Bridging the gap will require effort on both sides, spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.…

Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

12:55, 28.03.2023 - Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain…

Romania’s Iohannis wants Commission to revisit EU aid for ‘abandoned farmers’

10:20, 24.03.2023 - The European Commission must review the amount of aid it intends to send Romanian farmers for the ‘huge sacrifices’ they made to facilitate the export of cheap Ukrainian grain into the EU, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along…


