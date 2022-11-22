Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown says OECD

Stiri Recomandate

Salvamontiștii au arborat drapelul României la Catedrala Reîntregirii Neamului din Alba Iulia

Ca în fiecare an, înainte de evenimentele dedicate sărbătoririi Zilei de 1 Decembrie, drapelul național al României a fost arborat pe turnul clopotniță al Catedralei Reîntregirii Neamului din Alba Iulia. Misiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Mazda MX-30 cu motor rotativ, cu rol de range extender, debutează în ianuarie 2023

Chiar dacă tehnologia le-a aparținut inițial celor de la NSU, motorul rotativ este sinonim cu Mazda. Constructorul japonez a perfecționat acest tip de propulsor, iar în 1964 debuta modelul Cosmo: prima Mazda echipată cu motor Wankel.… [citeste mai departe]

Crima la Murfatlar! Decizie finala, azi, in instanta

Curtea de Apel Constanta a decis mentinerea in stare de arest preventiv a tanarului, de 21 de ani, din Murfatlar, acuzat pentru savarsirea infractiunii de loviri sau vatamari cauzatoare de moarte.Decizia de azi este definitiva.Amintim ca prin ordonanta din data de 13 noiembrie 2022 a Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Apel la donare de SÂNGE: Un bărbat are nevoie de donatori după un accident de tren

Apel la donare de SÂNGE: Un bărbat are nevoie de donatori după un accident de tren Apel la donare de SÂNGE: Un bărbat are nevoie de donatori după un accident de tren Un bărbat care a fost implicat într-un accident de tren, are nevoie… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Popescu: România şi Bulgaria vor relua negocierile pentru a construi hidrocentrala de la Turnu Măgurele – Nicopol

”România şi Bulgaria vor relua negocierile pentru a construi hidrocentrala de la Turnu Măgurele – Nicopol. Proiectul hidrotehnic va avea 840 MW putere… [citeste mai departe]

Cum încearcă Mario Iorgulescu să scape de închisoare după ce a omorât un om: „Dar nu vă este rușine”

Scandalul nu se mai termină pentru Mario Iorgulescu. Fiul șefului Ligii Profesionale de Fotbal din România continuă să trimită mesaje din Italia, acolo unde a fost trimis după… [citeste mai departe]

Inspectorii vamali din cadrul Biroului Vamal de Frontieră Oancea au reținut în vederea confiscării alcool nedeclarat

Inspectorii vamali din cadrul Biroului Vamal de Frontieră Oancea – Direcția Regională Vamală Galați, în urma unui control amanunțit efectuat la intrarea în țară… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Național de Soluționare a Contestațiilor a anulat licitația pentru desemnarea administratorilor cimitirelor din Timișoara

Vceprimarul Cosmin Tabără a anunțat că CNSC (Consiliul Național de Soluționare a Contestațiilor) a anulat licitația pentru desemnarea… [citeste mai departe]

PSD: Cele mai mari creşteri se vor înregistra la pensionarii cu veniturile cele mai mici

artidul Social Democrat susţine că adoptarea unei creşteri diferenţiate a veniturilor pensionarilor va aduce, în 2023, cu până la 45% mai mulţi bani „în buzunarele celor care fac parte din categoriile cele mai vulnerabile”.… [citeste mai departe]

Orange anunță că și-a extins acoperirea 5G și în Suceava. Câte abonamente cu conexiuni 5G sunt în România

Orange, liderul pieței de comunicații mobile, a anunțat marți că și-a extins acoperirea rețelei 5G și în Suceava, tehnologie ce permite viteze maxime de descărcare de până… [citeste mai departe]


Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown says OECD

Publicat:
The global economy should avoid a recession next year but the worst energy crisis since the 1970s will trigger a sharp slowdown with Europe hit hardest, the OECD said on Tuesday, urging central banks to keep hiking interest rates, according to Reuters. World economic growth is set to slow from 3.1% this year to 2.2% […] The post Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown says OECD appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

16:11, 01.11.2022 - The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

12:10, 01.11.2022 - Finland‘s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance, according to Reuters.  Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications. “All…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…

EU countries seek common stance on climate compensation for COP27

12:56, 24.10.2022 - Ministers from European Union countries will attempt on Monday to agree on their negotiating position for this year’s U.N. climate talks, including on the contentious topic of compensation for the damage climate change that is inflicting on the world’s poorest, according to Reuters.  The EU, the world’s…

Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis

11:40, 04.10.2022 - Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession, according to Reuters. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo…

Japan’s restart of nuclear reactors will help Europe’s winter energy supply say IEA chief

16:20, 27.09.2022 - Japan‘s restart of more nuclear power plants would help ease Europe’s energy supply fears during the winter as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) will become available to the global market, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.   Europe is racing to prepare for…

Russia’s Medvedev warns West that nuclear threat ‘is not a bluff’

10:56, 27.09.2022 - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is “certainly not a bluff,” Reuters reports.  Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia‘s Security Council, also warned that Moscow has the…

Europe tries to shore up power firms with billions more

12:20, 06.09.2022 - Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia’s move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing…


