Europe space chief warns over political wavering on climate

Măsură de combatere a spălării banilor: Prezentarea OBILIGATORIE a actelor de identitate la orice operațiune de schimb valutar

La efectuarea operațiunilor valutare, indiferent de sumă, va fi obligatorie prezentarea actelor de identitate. Comisia securitate națională,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum folosești corect șamponul uscat

Șamponul uscat poate să fie ajutorul tău de nădejde dacă ai un ritm de viață rapid și dacă te afli adesea în criză de timp. Mai jos vorbim atât despre beneficiile pe care ți le poate aduce un astfel de produs, dar și despre cum să îl folosești corect pentru a profita la maximum de … Articolul Cum folosești corect șamponul uscat… [citeste mai departe]

Reality show-ul The Bridge Ungaria a fost filmat la Lacul Beliș, cu sprijinul echipei Paprika Studios România, în decoruri construite de la zero din materiale ecologice

·       Echipa de producție românească a fost formată din… [citeste mai departe]

Transferuri de vară. Denis Alibec şi Andrei Borza au plecat de la FC Farul

Deşi echipa se află în plină cursă de calificare în grupele Conference League, clubul FC Farul Constanţa a renunţat la doi fotbalişti importanţi. În vârstă de 32 de ani, Denis Alibec va evolua în continuare în Qatar, la formaţia Muaither SC, câştigătoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu, despre reformele de ajustare fiscala din tara. Romania nu mai poate suporta o infrastructura atat de stufoasa“

Conform agerpres.ro, Premierul Romaniei, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat astazi, pe 16 august 2023, ca nicio masura de ajustare fiscala… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea București. Alertă de caniculă, până duminică seara, în Capitală. Maximele se apropie de 40 de grade

  Vremea va fi caniculară în Bucureşti, în următoarele zile, maximele termice urmând să ajungă la 37 de grade Celsius, conform prognozei speciale emise, miercuri, de Administraţia… [citeste mai departe]

Motorina se ieftinește! Cât va costa joi un litru de benzină

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică (ANRE) anunță noile prețuri ale carburanților pentru joi, 17 august. Benzina se scumpește cu 3 bani, iar motorina se ieftinește cu 6 bani. Astfel, mâine, un litru de benzină va costa 25,89 de lei, iar unul de motorină 23,20… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor i-a cerut premierului Ciolacu să renunțe la măsurile de austeritate: „Să le arunce la gunoi”

Preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, a declarat că proiectul cu măsuri de reducere a cheltuielilor bugetare reprezintă „o tentativă de asasinat cultural cu premeditare" şi că… [citeste mai departe]

Samsung One UI 6 poate fi testat acum în programul Beta pentru seria Galaxy S23

Samsung a anunțat pe 11 august lansarea programului Beta One UI 6 pentru utilizatorii seriei Galaxy S23 . Bazat pe Android 14, One UI 6 vine cu o experiență mai prietenoasă pentru utilizatori, aducând un pachet de îmbunătățiri la aplicațiile… [citeste mai departe]

Angajații de la Agenția Județeană pentru Plăți și Inspecție Socială au protestat în fața instituției

Urmând exemplul colegilor de la Finanțe, angajații de la Agenția Județeană pentru Plăți și Inspecție Socială (AJPIS) au protestat, miercuri, în fața sediului instituției de pe… [citeste mai departe]


Europe space chief warns over political wavering on climate

Publicat:
Europe’s top space official has urged wavering politicians not to abandon European leadership in combating climate change, saying record heatwaves and vegetation fires provide “really alarming” evidence of the pace of global warming, according to Reuters. “It is clear that climate change is very visible and is really causing enormous changes to our planet,” Josef […] The post Europe space chief warns over political wavering on climate appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 august 2023
USD 4.5134
EUR 4.9422
CHF 5.1484
GBP 5.7301
CAD 3.3567
XAU 277.733
JPY 3.1138
CNY 0.6217
AED 1.2288
AUD 2.9319
MDL 0.2547
BGN 2.5269

