Stiri Recomandate

Firea: Cișmigiu și Herăstrău au ajuns o rușine! Primarul și majoritatea care-l susține sunt principalii responsabili

Firea: Cișmigiu și Herăstrău au ajuns o rușine! Primarul și majoritatea care-l susține sunt principalii responsabili

Fostul primar al Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, se plânge că parcurile Cișmigiu și Regele Mihai I (Herăstrău) „au ajuns o rușine”, precizând că imaginile din… [citeste mai departe]

Netflix vrea să vadă cum te-ai descurca în Squid Game și va deschide locațiile Netflix House

Netflix vrea să vadă cum te-ai descurca în Squid Game și va deschide locațiile Netflix House

Netflix a început ca o companie care închiria DVD-uri, și pe 29 septembrie a livrat, oficial, ultimul său DVD , însă asta nu înseamnă că trece la un model de business 100% digital. Se pare că Netflix vrea să… [citeste mai departe]

Fata cu ochii larg deschişi, o nouă carte pentru copii despre dificultăţile victimelor războiului, a fost lansată

Fata cu ochii larg deschişi, o nouă carte pentru copii despre dificultăţile victimelor războiului, a fost lansată

Volumul "Fata cu ochii larg deschişi", o nouă carte pentru copii despre dificultăţile victimelor războiului, a fost lansată, online, de Comisia Europeană.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Europe is investigating Elon Musk’s X about Israel-Hamas misinformation on the app

Europe is investigating Elon Musk’s X about Israel-Hamas misinformation on the app

A European regulator said Thursday that it sent a formal request to X, formerly known as Twitter, to obtain information related to the spread of illegal content and disinformation on the service amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, according… [citeste mai departe]

Aiud| Un tânăr șofer din Alba Iulia a ieșit pozitiv la testul pentru substanțe interzise

Aiud| Un tânăr șofer din Alba Iulia a ieșit pozitiv la testul pentru substanțe interzise

La data de 12 octombrie 2023, în jurul orei 10.20, polițiștii rutieri din Aiud, în timp ce acționau pe strada Morii din municipiu, au oprit, pentru control, un autoturism condus de un tânăr de 25 de ani, din municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de bine arată Lavinia Pîrva în costum de baie. Reacția fanilor: Ești senzațională!

Cât de bine arată Lavinia Pîrva în costum de baie. Reacția fanilor: Ești senzațională!

A trecut vara, dar Lavinia Pîrva încă se gândește la vacanță! În septembrie, artista s-a bucurat de soare și plajă într-o destinație exotică și își încântă și-n prezent urmăritorii de pe Instagram cu imagini din… [citeste mai departe]

Europa: Mai multe persoane cu vârste peste 65 de ani, față de cele sub 15 ani!

Europa: Mai multe persoane cu vârste peste 65 de ani, față de cele sub 15 ani!

În Regiunea Europei a OMS, până în 2024, populația formată din persoane cu vârste peste 65 de ani va fi mai numeroasă, comparativ cu cea formată din persoane sub 15 ani, precizează OMS într-un comunicat. La nivel global, acest dezechilibru… [citeste mai departe]

Trei jocuri captivante pentru pasionatii de cazino

Trei jocuri captivante pentru pasionatii de cazino

Conținut oferit de: Partener extern. Cu siguranță, pasionații de cazino sunt în căutare permanentă de jocuri captivante și pline de adrenalina pentru a-și testa norocul și abilitățile de parior. În acest articol, vom explora trei jocuri care au devenit repede favorite ale jucătorilor din întreaga lume:… [citeste mai departe]

Importanța anvelopelor auto de iarnă pentru siguranța traficului rutier

Importanța anvelopelor auto de iarnă pentru siguranța traficului rutier

Traficul rutier este o parte esențială a vieții noastre zilnice, dar și una dintre cele mai periculoase activități pe care le întreprindem în mod obișnuit. De aceea, asigurarea siguranței noastre și a celor din jurul nostru este o prioritate deosebită… [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine:13 octombrie 2023. Zi cu energie amestecata

#ConstantaEsteBine:13 octombrie 2023. Zi cu energie amestecata

Zi cu energie amestecata.Iubire, ca suntem intr o zi de vineri. Si hachite, ca suntem pe cifra feminina 13. Schimbare. Imprevizibilitate. Neasteptat. Neprevazut.Natura isi schimba energia si se imbraca in haine de vant, ceata, temperaturi scazute si intuneric.Zi de mucus.Chiar… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Europe is investigating Elon Musk’s X about Israel-Hamas misinformation on the app

Publicat:
Europe is investigating Elon Musk’s X about Israel-Hamas misinformation on the app

A European regulator said Thursday that it sent a formal request to X, formerly known as Twitter, to obtain information related to the spread of illegal content and disinformation on the service amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to CNBC. , the for the , said on X that the ’s executive […] The post Europe is investigating ’s X about Israel-Hamas misinformation on the app appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bulgaria set to ban Russian oil in blow to Lukoil refinery

13:15, 28.09.2023 - Bulgarian lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on ending imports of Russian crude, bringing the country in line with other European Union members, according to Bloomberg.  The move will force Lukoil PJSC’s local refinery, the biggest in southeast Europe, to look for alternative feedstock. That’s a tall…

Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says

11:15, 22.09.2023 - The Republic of Moldova will uphold its gas supply contract with Russia‘s Gazprom in order to ward off crises over power prices in the country and hardship in its breakaway Transdniestria region, Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said on Thursday, according to Reuters The Republic of Moldova, wedged between…

EU blames Kosovo over stalled normalization pact with Serbia

10:50, 15.09.2023 - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed Kosovo on Thursday for a failure to implement a deal with Serbia on normalizing relations between the two former wartime foes, according to Reuters. Borrell spoke after talks in Brussels with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President…

China slams EU over electric vehicle subsidy probe

10:50, 14.09.2023 - China accused the European Union of „naked protectionist behaviour” on Thursday after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched an investigation into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, according to Politico. “China expresses its high concern and strong dissatisfaction over the probe…

Digital competition law: EU Commission unveils its ‘gatekeepers’ list

14:20, 06.09.2023 - The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its list of online services designated as “gatekeepers,” which will now have six months to adapt to strict antitrust practices or face up to 20% global annual turnover fines, according to Euractiv. European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton,…

Denmark to tighten border control after Koran burnings

10:50, 04.08.2023 - Danish police are tightening border controls following recent burnings of the Koran that have affected the security situation, the justice ministry said late on Thursday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week, according to Reuters. Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have…

FSB: un rus, spion al ucrainenilor. A vrut sa arunce in aer o nava a Flotei Ruse de la Marea Neagra care transporta rachete

11:41, 28.07.2023 - FSB a anuntat ca a dejucat un atac ucrainean vizand o nava a Flotei ruse la Marea Neagra care transporta rachete de inalta precizie si ca a arestat un marinar rus, recrutat de Serviciile Speciale ucrainene sa comita atacul cu doua dispozitive explozive. #Russia's Federal Security Service (#FSB) said…

Elon Musk schimba sigla Twitter. Pasarea albastra, inlocuita cu litera X

09:31, 25.07.2023 - Elon Musk a schimbat sigla Twitter. Celebra pasare albastra, care era simbolul retelei de socializare inca de la infiintare, a fost inlocuita cu litera X. Noua sigla a aparut deja pe sediul central din San Francisco. Postand pe platforma o fotografie cu noul logo al companiei, directorul general al…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 octombrie 2023
USD 4.6739
EUR 4.9627
CHF 5.1941
GBP 5.7479
CAD 3.4393
XAU 282.721
JPY 3.1345
CNY 0.6403
AED 1.2725
AUD 2.9954
MDL 0.2574
BGN 2.5374

Urmareste stirile pe: