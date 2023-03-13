Euro zone ministers back tighter fiscal stance for 2024

Stiri Recomandate

Vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, anunț despre pensiile speciale: Termen limită pentru noua lege

Vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, anunț despre pensiile speciale: Termen limită pentru noua lege

Până la sfârşitul lunii martie va exista o formă finală a legii pensiilor speciale, aceasta urmând să fie una corectă, echilibrată şi constituţională, a anunţat luni vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, lider al UDMR."Cu pensiile… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire inedită în Anglia: scheletul unui aristocrat roman a fost găsit într-un sicriu de plumb ascuns

Descoperire inedită în Anglia: scheletul unui aristocrat roman a fost găsit într-un sicriu de plumb ascuns

Rămășițele unui aristocrat roman au fost dezgropate de arheologi în nordul Angliei. Scheletul se afla într-un sicriu de plumb aflat într-un cimitir descoperit recent de arheologi.Scheletul… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puțin 22 de migranți s-au înecat în Oceanu Indian, încercând să ajungă pe o insulă a Franței

Cel puțin 22 de migranți s-au înecat în Oceanu Indian, încercând să ajungă pe o insulă a Franței

Cel puțin 22 de persoane au murit după ce ambarcațiunea lor s-a răsturnat în Oceanul Indian, în timp ce făceau o călătorie periculoasă de 400 de kilometri din Madagascar spre teritoriul francez… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski: Vom face tot posibilul şi imposibilul pentru a ne întări războinicii care se află pe linia frontului

Volodimir Zelenski: Vom face tot posibilul şi imposibilul pentru a ne întări războinicii care se află pe linia frontului

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a declarat luni seară, în discursul adresat naţiunii, că oficialităţile ucrainene vor face „tot posibilul şi imposibilul”… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor: Până la sfârşitul lunii martie vom avea o formă finală a legii pensiilor speciale

Kelemen Hunor: Până la sfârşitul lunii martie vom avea o formă finală a legii pensiilor speciale

Vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor, lider al UDMR, a anunțat luni că până la sfârşitul lunii martie „va exista o formă finală a legii pensiilor speciale, aceasta urmând să fie una corectă, echilibrată şi… [citeste mai departe]

Compania de transport al gazelor naturale ICGB deschide o licitație pentru asigurarea interconectorului de gaz Bulgaria-Grecia

Compania de transport al gazelor naturale ICGB deschide o licitație pentru asigurarea interconectorului de gaz Bulgaria-Grecia

Compania de transport al gazelor naturale ICGB a declarat vineri că a lansat o licitație de 2,7 milioane de euro (2,87 milioane de dolari) pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ce facem astăzi, 14 martie 2023, în Timișoara?

Ce facem astăzi, 14 martie 2023, în Timișoara?

Concert simfonic, spectacol de teatru, film, lansare de carte sau stand-up comedy – sunt câteva din evenimentele la care puteți participa marți, 14 martie. Mai mult, la Scârț va fi o seară socială pentru persoane cu ADHD. [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de numai 17 ani, aflat la volanul unei maşini în care era şi tatăl său – implicat într-un accident rutier

Tânăr de numai 17 ani, aflat la volanul unei maşini în care era şi tatăl său – implicat într-un accident rutier

La sfârşitul săptămânii, agenţi din cadrul Secției de poliție rurală Drajna au fost sesizați de către un bărbat despre faptul că ar fi fost implicat într-un accident… [citeste mai departe]

Revoltă a producătorilor de mașini electrice din Marea Britanie: Rishi Sunak e somat să ia măsuri urgente

Revoltă a producătorilor de mașini electrice din Marea Britanie: Rishi Sunak e somat să ia măsuri urgente

Marea Britanie riscă să rămână în urmă în cursa producerii de vehicule electrice (EV) dacă nu răspunde urgent iniţiativelor pe scară mare adoptate de Statele Unite şi Uniunea Europeană,… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de descinderi efectuate la ­nivel naţional – inclusiv în Prahova – la persoane bănuite de comiterea unor ilegalităţi economice

Zeci de descinderi efectuate la ­nivel naţional – inclusiv în Prahova – la persoane bănuite de comiterea unor ilegalităţi economice

Poliţiştii specializaţi în investigarea criminalităţii economice au efectuat, în perioada 23 februarie- 8 Martie, la nivel… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone ministers back tighter fiscal stance for 2024

Publicat:
Euro zone ministers back tighter fiscal stance for 2024

Euro zone finance ministers on Monday backed a European Commission recommendation to start tightening fiscal policy, gradually phasing out government support against high energy prices to businesses and households, according to Reuters.  called last week on EU governments to gradually start tightening fiscal policy since an expected technical recession did not materialise, the labour […] The post Euro zone ministers back tighter fiscal stance for 2024 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

