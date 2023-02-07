EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

Stiri Recomandate

Ce este Limesul Dacic, cel mai lung sector de frontieră terestră romană din Europa. Dosarul a fost înaintat la UNESCO

Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României a anunţat că dosarul Limes Dacicus, rezultat al activităţii desfăşurate în cadrul Programului Naţional LIMES, finanţat de… [citeste mai departe]

Industria turistică lansează ”Apelul de la Covasna”

► Noul președinte APT, pentru următoarele 6 luni, este Dumitru Luca, președintele Asociației Naționale a Agențiilor de Turism (ANAT) ► APT dorește o implicare susținută atât a industriei turismului, cât și a ministerului de resort și a autorităților conexe ► Industria de turism: autoritățile… [citeste mai departe]

Profesoarele blocate în Turcia fac primele mărturii din infern, după ce au fost repatriate

Cutremur în Turcia - Cele trei cadre didactice repatriate au ajuns acasă, la Satu Mare: Hotelul nostru a rămas ca prin minune în picioare. Când a început totul nu credeam că ne vom mai întoarce de acolo Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Primele imagini cu tabăra de salvatori români în Turcia. Deja au început căutările

Echipa de salvare trimisă de România în Turcia s-a campat azi dimineață în Adana. Cei 60 de voluntari români plecați Turcia pentru a ajuta autoritățile locale în misiune de salvare și căutare a victimelor cutremurelor s-au campat… [citeste mai departe]

275 de ecoinsule digitalizate în municipiul Brașov, cu fonduri din PNRR

Brașovul parcurge o nouă etapă în gestionarea deșeurilor de la populație: cea de extindere a sistemului de colectare selectivă la toate platformele de depozitare a deșeurilor din municipiu, prin insule ecologice cu containere separate pentru fiecare tip:… [citeste mai departe]

Instanța s-a pronunțat în procesul în care Claudiu Buciu a recurs la o cale extraordinară de atac pentru a putea reveni în funcția de primar al Lugojului

Judecătorii Tribunalului Timiș s-au pronunțat în procesul în care Claudiu Buciu… [citeste mai departe]

Cutemur după cutremur și în țara noastră

Cutemur după cutremur și în România. Cu sau fără legătură cu mișcarea seismică din Turcia, estul României a întregistrat în ultimele două zile o serie de seisme. Nu mai puțin de șase cutremure s-au înregistrat în doar 30 de ore în zona seismică Vrancea, arată datele INFP. Primul a avut loc în noaptea de duminică… [citeste mai departe]

Marian Nazat: Stop înrolării!

    „Trebuie să vă faceți semnătură electronică dacă vreți să scoateți autoturismul de pe rol!”  mă atenționează specialistul. Ptiu, drace, ce mai nascraconie, izbucnesc cu năduf ! Îi zic secretarei,  căreia îi cer ajutorul. Dar și telefonul mobil, al meu fiind dintr-ăla scăpătat, cu taste. Mi-l deschide  și pe ecran se destrăbălează un… [citeste mai departe]

Mamă cu trei copilași, salvați din flăcări în Timiș

  În noaptea de 6/7.02.2023, în jurul orei 01:30, polițiștii Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Jebel, aflați în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu în localitatea Liebling, din județul Timiș, au observat că la o casă din localitate a izbucnit un incendiu. Polițiștii au solicitat de urgență intervenția… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru bunici. Dacă stau cu nepoții ar putea primi bani de la stat

Bunicii care stau cu nepoții ar putea primi bani din partea statului, chiar dacă acum sunt babysitteri gratuit. Suma de bani lunară este de 1500 de lei. Proiectul de lege care le-ar permite bunicilor să fie babysitteri cu acte în regulă s-a… [citeste mai departe]


EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called and within the EU’s foreign services —the European External Action Service (EEAS) — will seek to track information manipulation […] The post EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU pushes to increase migrant returns

11:15, 25.01.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday presented its new plan to step up return of migrants to countries outside of the European Union, as the 27 member states brace for a fight over this politically explosive topic at a series of key meetings in the weeks to come, according to Politico. EU country migration…

EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen

14:25, 17.01.2023 - The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.  Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the World…

EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

10:55, 10.01.2023 - The European Union and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden…

EU offers help, prepares to counter China’s COVID crisis

16:00, 03.01.2023 - The European Union said Tuesday it has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis, including the donation of vaccines, as the bloc seeks to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants, according to AP News. Several member nations announced individual…

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

21:46, 27.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

US to add more than 30 Chinese companies to trade blacklist

11:16, 14.12.2022 - The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…

EU tells COP27 it will increase climate ambition

12:11, 15.11.2022 - The European Union plans to update its emissions-cutting target under the Paris climate accord, the EU climate policy chief told the COP27 summit on Tuesday, with the upgrade expected before next year’s United Nations summit, according to Reuters. The announcement by the world’s third biggest polluter…


