EU set to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov over Ukraine

Au fost bombardate o grădiniță și un orfelinat! Se vorbește de morți și răniți

Au fost bombardate o grădiniță și un orfelinat! Se vorbește de morți și răniți

Ministrul de Externe al Ucrainei, Dmytro Kuleba, susține că atacurile Federației Ruse asupra unei grădinițe din Akhtyrka și a unui orfelinat din Vorzel „sunt crime de război și o încălcare a Statutului de la Roma”. În Akhtyrka,… [citeste mai departe]

Lavrov a refuzat să răspundă întrebărilor unui reporter CNN din Ucraina. „Nu e politicos. Lucrează în Ucraina, de aceea"

Lavrov a refuzat să răspundă întrebărilor unui reporter CNN din Ucraina. „Nu e politicos. Lucrează în Ucraina, de aceea”

Lavrov a refuzat să răspundă întrebărilor puse de un reporter CNN. Microfonul jurnalistului a fost tăiat, iar ministrul rus a cerut întrebări… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani costă costumul în care Vladimir Putin a declarat război Ucrainei. Prețul este incredibil

Câți bani costă costumul în care Vladimir Putin a declarat război Ucrainei. Prețul este incredibil

Câți bani costă costumul în care Vladimir Putin a declarat război Ucrainei. Este incredibil de scump. De altfel, liderul rus este renumit în întreaga lume pentru felul în care se îmbracă ori de… [citeste mai departe]

Beneficiile pachetelor de vacanță achiziționate prin intermediul agențiilor de turism

Beneficiile pachetelor de vacanță achiziționate prin intermediul agențiilor de turism

Atunci când se apropie perioada concediilor, nu puține sunt cazurile când nu știm cum și de unde să începem căutarea pentru organizarea tuturor detaliilor pentru viitoarea vacanță. În acest caz, răspunsul de cele mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 44 de ani s-a aruncat de la etajul II al Spitalului Județean

Un bărbat de 44 de ani s-a aruncat de la etajul II al Spitalului Județean

Arad. În urmă cu o jumătate de oră, un bărbat de 44 de ani, internat pe secția de Anestezie și Terapie Intensivă, situată la etajul II al clădirii principale a Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Arad, s-a aruncat pe geamul salonului. Din fericire,… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 43 de ani din Săcel, prins băut la volan

Bărbat de 43 de ani din Săcel, prins băut la volan

Joi, 24 februarie, la ora 14.05, polițiștii Postului de Poliție Comunal Săcel au oprit pentru control un autoturism care se deplasa pe D.J. 186, dinspre Săliștea de Sus înspre Moisei. La volanul autoturismului a fost identificat un bărbat de 43 de ani din Săcel, care se afla singur în autoturism.… [citeste mai departe]

Spaţiile de cazare ale Poştei Române puse la dispoziția refugiaţilor ucrainieni

Spaţiile de cazare ale Poştei Române puse la dispoziția refugiaţilor ucrainieni

În contextul dificil cauzat de acţiunile militare desfăşurate pe teritoriul Ucrainei, Compania Naţională Poşta Română anunţă că pune la dispoziţie spaţiile de cazare din circuitul intern dedicate angajaţilor, pentru găzduirea populaţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 20.000 de ucraineni au fugit de război în Republica Moldova, în ultimele 24 de ore

Peste 20.000 de ucraineni au fugit de război în Republica Moldova, în ultimele 24 de ore

Mii de ucraineni au fugit din calea războiului și s-au îndreptat deja spre Polonia, România, Slovacia și Republica Moldova. Potrivit ministrului Afacerilor Interne din Moldova, Ana Revenco, țara a înregistrat un flux de… [citeste mai departe]

Deciziile luate de autorități la ultima ședință a Comisiei Situații Excepționale

Deciziile luate de autorități la ultima ședință a Comisiei Situații Excepționale

Adaosul comercial pentru carne de porc pe os; carne de pasăre; pește congelat; zahăr din sfeclă; paste; ouă; cartofi, ceapă, varză albă, morcov și sfeclă roșie în stare proaspătă, va fi limitat. O decizie în acest sens a fost… [citeste mai departe]

În plină explozie a inflației și a ratelor, BNR vine cu primele precizări despre creditele românilor

În plină explozie a inflației și a ratelor, BNR vine cu primele precizări despre creditele românilor

Instituţiile de credit estimează că standardele de creditare se vor păstra relativ constante, pentru primul trimestru al anului 2022, indiferent de tipul creditului, atât în cazul împrumuturilor… [citeste mai departe]


EU set to freeze assets of Russia's Putin, Lavrov over Ukraine

Publicat:
EU set to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov over Ukraine

diplomats approved a plan to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that would freeze their overseas assets, according to two senior officials, according to Bloomberg. The asset freeze, which comes in addition to a broader package of sanctions that the EU approved […] The post EU set to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov over Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

15:15, 24.02.2022 - Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since World War II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. The Swiss…

Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry

14:10, 17.02.2022 - Bulgaria advanced a bill to ban so-called “golden passports,” which grant citizenship to people who invest in the European Union member state, according to Bloomberg.  Following repeated criticism from the European Commission, which has kept the Balkan state out of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen…

Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus

11:45, 10.02.2022 - Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraine,  according to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to…

Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

EU weighs sweeping new powers to maintain supplies during crises

13:25, 24.12.2021 - The European Union is weighing a broad set of new powers, including possible export controls, that would give it the ability to protect the bloc’s supply chain during periods of crisis, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will unveil the proposal as soon as the spring,…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…

Russia, China stand together as U.S., EU worry about Ukraine threat

13:01, 15.12.2021 - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a video call on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over fears that Russia will invade neighbouring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “I consider our…


