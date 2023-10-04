EU set to announce Ukraine accession talks by December

Stiri Recomandate

Uniunea Națională a Barourilor din România și barourile membre au decis să tragă un „semnal de alarmă cu privire la cele mai profunde provocări din sistemul de justiție”. Astfel, 4 octombrie va fi ziua când avocații nu vor intra în sălile de judecată. Citește și: Depozitele Poliţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a fost grav rănit în urma unui accident în comuna Jucu, Cluj. A intervenit Descarcerarea

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului 1 Cluj-Napoca au intervenit în această dimineață la un accident rutier petrecut în localitatea Gădălin, comuna Jucu.„La fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr rănit în accident la Gădălin

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului 1 Cluj-Napoca au intervenit miercuri dimineață la un accident rutier petrecut în localitatea Gădălin din comuna Jucu. La fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială cu modul de descarcerare și un echipaj de Ambulanță, unde au găsit un autoturism avariat, în care se afla un tânăr de aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care a ucis un câine, achitat de Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia. Termene lungi de judecată până a intervenit prescripția

Un bărbat care a ucis un câine, achitat de Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia. Termene lungi de judecată până a intervenit prescripția

Sâmbătă, 7 octombrie: Ziua vânătorilor și pescarilor din județul Alba, sărbătorită la Complexul vânătoresc din Hăpria

Sâmbătă, 7 octombrie: Ziua vânătorilor și pescarilor din județul Alba, sărbătorită la Complexul vânătoresc din Hăpria

Boc s-a apucat iar de genuflexiuni în centrul Clujului pentru un bilet gratuit la transportul public - VIDEO

Primarul Clujului a făcut genuflexiuni în stația de pe strada Memorandumului și a primit un bilet de autobuz gratuit pentru transportul public din Cluj-Napoca. Imaginile au fost publicate… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în fața unui spital din Timișoara, între două mașini și două TIR-uri. Un bărbat de 60 de ani a murit

Un bărbat de 60 de ani a murit după un accident grav, care a avut loc, miercuri dimineață, pe o stradă din Timișoara, în fața Spitalului de Boli Infecțioase.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Tragedie în Italia! Cel puţin 21 de morţi, după ce un autobuz a căzut de la înălţime şi a luat foc, la Veneţia

Cel puţin 21 de persoane au murit şi 18 sunt rănite în Italia după ce un autobuz plin a căzut marţi seara de pe o pasarelă peste calea ferată şi a luat… [citeste mai departe]

Record stabilit de sportivii clujeni pe vârful Moldoveanu, din Făgăraș! Au ”făcut sală” la 2.544 de metri - VIDEO și FOTO

Un grup de sportivi amatori, reprezentanți ai Clubului Sportiv The Box au urcat sâmbătă, 30 septembrie, pe vârful Moldoveanu din munții… [citeste mai departe]

NATO given Knight of Freedom award at Warsaw Security Forum

NATO was awarded the Knight of Freedom for its outstanding role in maintaining peace in the transatlantic area at the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday, an annual event that brings together politicians and military and defence experts from around the world, according to Euractiv. The… [citeste mai departe]


EU set to announce Ukraine accession talks by December

EU set to announce Ukraine accession talks by December

EU is gearing up to open negotiations with Ukraine on its future accession to the bloc with a formal announcement expected as soon as December, according to Politico. According to three diplomats with knowledge of the plans, leaders are preparing to give Kyiv the green light to begin formal talks on joining the

