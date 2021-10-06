EU restates Balkan membership guarantee but won’t say for when

Stiri Recomandate

(video) Procurora care și-a cumpărat o mașină „avariată” cu 500 de euro: Litvinenco: „Dacă să vreau să vă cred, adică nu că nu vă cred, dar chiar 500...”

Candidata la funcția de Procuror General interimar, care… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Cel mai mare avion cargo din lume va ateriza joi în România

Avionul este aşteptat să ajungă în România, joi, 7 octombrie, din Linz (Austria), iar apoi vineri şi duminică va efectua două zboruri din Bucureşti spre Riyadh (Arabia Saudită), potrivit  boardingpass.ro .Deținător a peste 200 de recorduri mondiale, conform  Flightradar24… [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul de Opera si Balet Oleg Danovski“ Constanta anunta regulile pentru intrarea la spectacole

Desfasurarea spectacolelor este permisa cu participarea publicului pana la 50 din capacitatea maxima a salii si cu purtarea mastii de protectie.In conditiile in care incidenta cumulata la 14 zile in municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Dumitru Robu este NOUL procuror general interimar

După suspendarea și reținerea de ieri a procurorului general, Alexandr Stoianoglo, Consiliul Superior al Procurorilor(CSP) l-a desemnat pe procurorul Dumitru Robu. Robu a mai deținut această funcție de interimar, în vara lui 2019, atunci când l-a precedat tot pe Alexandr Stoianoglo, acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou producător de carne de porc ajunge pe primul loc în UE

După ce mult timp Germania s-a aflat pe primul loc în UE la producția de carne de porc, acum o altă țară preia supremația. Germania a pierdut accesul în China diin cauza pesteii porcine africane. Spania ajunge... [citeste mai departe]

92,6% din decesele ultimei săptămâni au fost la persoane nevaccinate

92,6% din decesele raportate în săptămâna 27 septembrie - 3 octombrie au fost înregistrate la persoane nevaccinate, anunță Institutul Național de Sănătate Publică (INSP). Potrivit raportului INSP,... [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Omagiu inedit pentru Ivan Patzaichin. Fostul mare sportive, pictat la metroul din București

Desenul îl înfățișează pe fostul canoist în timp ce vâslește într-un cadru abstract, alături de soare și lună, realizate într-un mod inedit.Pentru a aminti de fostul sportiv, membrii clubului Dinamo au… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Spînu merge la Sankt Petersburg pentru a discuta despre aprovizionarea cu gaz

Autoritățile de la Chișinău își propun să finalizeze negocierea noului contract cu Gazprom până la sfârșitul lunii octombrie. Despre asta a anunțat ministrul Infrastructurii și Dezvoltării Regionale, Andrei Spînu, într-o postare pe… [citeste mai departe]

IntMin Bode: Govt to adopt decision to prolong state of alert by 30 days

Minister of Interior Lucian Bode on Wednesday announced that the government is going to prolong the state of alert by 30 days. "Yesterday we became an interim government. During this interim period, the government will only issue the necessary normative acts… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Cluj: Acțiune rutieră pe raza întregului județ

Pentru prevenirea accidentelor de circulație, polițiștii rutieri clujeni acționează în continuare, activitățile întreprinse vizând prevenirea evenimentelor rutiere prin prezența în trafic și... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]


EU restates Balkan membership guarantee but won’t say for when

Publicat:
‘s 27 leaders promised future membership to their six Balkan neighbours on Wednesday, restating a pledge first made 18 years ago, but they brushed aside calls for a 2030 goal for fear of a backlash at home over migration, according to Reuters. After weeks of deliberation, EU leaders agreed that Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, […] The post EU restates Balkan membership guarantee but won’t say for when appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Soaring energy prices climb up EU’s political agenda

13:41, 06.10.2021 - The European Union said on Wednesday it would scrutinise its power market design and consider proposals to revamp EU regulation, as the bloc seeks to keep its plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs, according to Reuters.  European electricity and gas prices have rocketed…

EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

14:40, 29.09.2021 - European Union governments committed to a joint EU–U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  Senior U.S. and European Union officials…

In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

13:40, 29.09.2021 - France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

US braces for more ISIS attacks after deadly Kabul attacks

11:16, 27.08.2021 - US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport, According to Reuters.  Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport…

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Herat; embassies getting staff out

11:30, 13.08.2021 - The Taliban have captured Afghanistan‘s second and third-biggest cities, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war, according to Reuters. The capture of the second-biggest city…

Munich-Prague train collides with Czech commuter service, three dead

14:30, 04.08.2021 - Three people died and eight were seriously injured on Wednesday when a Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter train in the Czech Republic, Czech authorities said, according to Reuters.  Several passengers were taken by helicopters to hospitals from…

EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

17:35, 14.07.2021 - Europe‘s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however,…

EU set to call time on combustion engine within two decades

11:20, 14.07.2021 - The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters.  Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…


