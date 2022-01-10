EU replaces Southern Africa travel ban with testing requirements

Stiri Recomandate

Începători în arta croitoriei – mizați pe mașini de surfilat și aceste sfaturi utile!

Să începeți un proiect de business în arta croitoriei implică nu doar cunoștințele tehnice, ci și cele practice. Ceea ce creați iese de calitate dacă materialele sunt de calitate, echipamentele pe măsură, iar tehnicile… [citeste mai departe]

Ce bijuterii să porți dacă ești o viitoare mămică

Sursa: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gold-and-pearl-necklace-5784458/   Dacă te pregătești să devii mămică s-ar putea să îți dorești să porți bijuterii specifice. În acest articol îți recomandăm câteva care ar putea să fie pe gustul tău și să-ți sporească încântarea așteptării bebelușului.… [citeste mai departe]

Negocieri „complicate” între SUA și Rusia legate de soarta Ucrainei

Oficialii din Rusia și SUA negociază la Geneva, lansând o săptămână de activitate diplomatică în Europa menită să rezolve tensiunile de la granița Ucrainei. Viceministrul rus de externe Serghei Ryabkov și delegația sa au sosit cu o escortă de poliție la… [citeste mai departe]

Scapă rapid de kilogramele în plus acumulate de sărbători! Nutriționistul Șerban Damian îți dezvăluie secretul!

Sărbătorile de iarnă sunt o perioadă de răsfăț, de mâncăruri tradiționale și de pauză în ceea ce privește exercițiile fizice, iar încercarea de a reveni la obiceiurile… [citeste mai departe]

CULISELE STATULUI PARALEL. Scandalul formularului de localizare

Printre cei amendați, însă, un număr impresionant de români reclamă că au fost sancționați pe nedrept, pentru că ei completaseră formularele de localizare.Paradoxal, Direcția de Sănătate Publică, instituiția care trimite amenzile, nu îi contrazice și recunoaște că oamenii ar… [citeste mai departe]

Bacalaureat 2022 la MATEMATICĂ: Programa pentru profilele mate-info, tehnologic, științele naturii și pedagogic a fost anunțată de Ministerul Educației

Bacalaureat 2022 la MATEMATICĂ: Programa pentru profilele mate-info, tehnologic, științele… [citeste mai departe]

Gruparea jihadistă Stat Islamic a revendicat atacul sinucigaş comis în 25 decembrie în estul RD Congo

Gruparea jihadistă Stat Islamic (SI) a revendicat atacul sinucigaş cu bombă comis pe 25 decembrie la Beni, în estul Republicii Democrate Congo (RDC), şi soldat cu cel puţin cinci morţi, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Intretinerea masinii de serviciu: 4 recomandari practice

Atunci cand pentru indeplinirea sarcinilor de serviciu ai nevoie de o masina pusa la dispozitie de angajator, iti revine responsabilitatea intretinerii acesteia. Unele companii dezvolta strategii de fidelizare a angajatilor prin oferirea posibilitatii de a achizitiona masinile de serviciu… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis a retrimis la Parlament legea care permitea vânarea urşilor agresivi

Preşedintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a trimis luni, Parlamentului, spre reexaminare, Legea pentru aprobarea Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 81/2021 privind aprobarea metodelor de intervenţie imediată pentru prevenirea şi… [citeste mai departe]

Eleva „zombie“, apărută într-o clasă de liceu din Buzău VIDEO

O întâmplare incredibilă a avut loc, luni, 10 ianuarie, într-un liceu din Buzău. Elevii unei clase din Colegiul Economic s-au trezit la ore cu o necunoscută, care s-a aşezat într-o bancă de la mijlocul clasei ca şi cum nimic nu era anormal. Tânăra părea sub influenţa… [citeste mai departe]


EU replaces Southern Africa travel ban with testing requirements

Publicat:
member states have agreed to lift the air travel ban on southern African countries, which will allow more travel to resume, according to Bloomberg.  The decision lifts the so-called emergency brake introduced in November, France which holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet. Travellers from the region will still be subject […] The post EU replaces travel ban with testing requirements appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

