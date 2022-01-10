EU replaces Southern Africa travel ban with testing requirementsPublicat:
European Union member states have agreed to lift the air travel ban on southern African countries, which will allow more travel to resume, according to Bloomberg. The decision lifts the so-called emergency brake introduced in November, France which holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet. Travellers from the region will still be subject […] The post EU replaces Southern Africa travel ban with testing requirements appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
