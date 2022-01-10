EU replaces Southern Africa travel ban with testing requirements

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced that the eurozone inflation accelerated unexpectedly in December, hitting a new record of 5% from 4.9% in November and raising more questions about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy, according to Reuters. Energy prices,…

- Alphabet Inc.’s Google was slapped with a record French fine of E150mln by the nation’s privacy watchdog, together with a E60mln fine for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, over the way the companies manage cookies, according to Bloomberg. CNIL, France’s data protection authority, on Thursday issued the…

- French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom announced on Monday that it was awarded a E500mln contract by Bucharest underground system operator Metrorex, to provide full maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet until 2036, according to See News. “The services cover preventive and…

- France and Germany bear a “special responsibility” to make the European Union a stronger world power as Paris assumes the bloc’s rotating presidency, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told AFP on Friday, according to France24. Germany’s coalition government has said it wants to increase the…

- The European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat announced on Tuesday that the eurozone‘s inflation rate has risen to a record high in November to 4.9%, prompting further questions about what the European Central Bank will do next with its monetary policy, according to CNBC. Eurostat indicated that…

- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he’d consider shutting down gas transit to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross from his country into EU territory, according to Bloomberg. “If they impose additional sanctions that…

- Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…