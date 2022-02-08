EU notifies Poland it will withhold its EU cash to cover unpaid fines

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Tuesday of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia‘s security concerns over Ukraine, according to Reuters. In his first direct public comments on the crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign…

- Britain‘s Payment Systems Regulator on Tuesday fined five payment service companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour involving prepaid cards issued to vulnerable people on welfare benefits, according to Reuters. Mastercard received the largest…

- The European Union executive is set to demand that Poland pay around 70 million euros of fines for failing to scrap a contentious system for disciplining judges, sources have told Reuters. A spokesman for the European Commission separately confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that it had received…

- Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

- Poland‘s President Andrzej Duda announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States, according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament…

- The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

- The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters. Failure to comply could result in fines of up…