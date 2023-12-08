EU ministers need more time to agree on new fiscal rules

Stiri Recomandate

DSVSA Constanta recomanda populatiei sa achizitioneze produsele alimentare numai din unitati autorizate

DSVSA Constanta recomanda populatiei sa achizitioneze produsele alimentare numai din unitati autorizate

In scopul prevenirii raspandirii pestei porcine africane, Centrul Local de Combatere a Bolilor al Judetului Constanta a adoptat ldquo;Planul pentru controlul si combaterea pestei porcine africane… [citeste mai departe]

Decizia FIA în cazul scandalului momentului din Formula 1

Decizia FIA în cazul scandalului momentului din Formula 1

FIA (n.r. Federaţia Internaţională de Automobilism) a hotărât că nu există niciun conflict de interese în ceea ce-l privește pe Toto Wolff, șeful echipei de Formula 1 a celor de la Mercedes. [citeste mai departe]

Ana Kui lansează un nou album care spune povestea Crăciunului

Ana Kui lansează un nou album care spune povestea Crăciunului

Solista timișoreancă Ana Kui lansează un nou material discografic printr-un concert care va avea loc joi 14 decembrie, de la ora 19:30, la Cinema Victoria. „The Story – Povestea Crăciunului spusă într-o manieră fidelă, autentică și relevantă vremurilor pe care le trăim. Ai… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, revenit din SUA, despre pensiile din Pilonul II: În absenţa mea, ministrul Finanţelor nu s-a plictisit

Marcel Ciolacu, revenit din SUA, despre pensiile din Pilonul II: În absenţa mea, ministrul Finanţelor nu s-a plictisit

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat vineri, 8 decembrie, în prima şedinţă de Guvern după ce s-a întors din vizita de patru zile în SUA, că Marcel Boloș a trebuit… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Scandalul prețurilor mari la electricitate și gaze: ANRE controlează șase mari furnizori de energie electrică, principalii trei mari furnizori de gaze și unii traderi

EXCLUSIV Scandalul prețurilor mari la electricitate și gaze: ANRE controlează șase mari furnizori de energie electrică, principalii trei mari furnizori de gaze și unii traderi

Autoritatea Națională de Reglementare… [citeste mai departe]

Protest spontan al mai multor locuitori ai Munților Apuseni, în fața Prefecturii Alba. Vezi ce solicitări au aceștia

Protest spontan al mai multor locuitori ai Munților Apuseni, în fața Prefecturii Alba. Vezi ce solicitări au aceștia

Vineri, 8 decembrie 2023, în Munții Apuseni a pornit un protest spontan, unde moții au blocat drumul național DN 74, după ce, vreme de 3 ani, drumul încă nu a… [citeste mai departe]

Să curgă victoriile! Week-end plin de evenimente pentru echipele de baschet ale CSM-ului Constanţa

Să curgă victoriile! Week-end plin de evenimente pentru echipele de baschet ale CSM-ului Constanţa

Week-end cât se poate de aglomerat pentru echipele de baschet ale CSM-ului Constanţa. Senioarele şi seniorii, junioarele şi juniorii, cu toţii au programate meciuri tari de campionat şi îşi doresc să… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Judeţean Arad a aprobat acordarea unui împrumut pentru Aeroportul Arad, în vederea finalizării unui proiect / Banii, necesari pentru echipamente medicale şi PSI

Consiliul Judeţean Arad a aprobat acordarea unui împrumut pentru Aeroportul Arad, în vederea finalizării unui proiect / Banii, necesari pentru echipamente medicale şi PSI

”Consiliul Judeţean Arad a aprobat acordarea unui… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, despre vizita în SUA: A setat premisele ca România să fie hub de investiţii şi suport logistic pentru mari proiecte americane

Ciolacu, despre vizita în SUA: A setat premisele ca România să fie hub de investiţii şi suport logistic pentru mari proiecte americane

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat vineri, despre vizita desfăşurată în SUA, că a fost una "extrem de importantă", deoarece… [citeste mai departe]

Comisarul Marius Emilian Rusu va fi noul șef de la Serviciul Permise și înmatriculări auto

Comisarul Marius Emilian Rusu va fi noul șef de la Serviciul Permise și înmatriculări auto

Ofițerul de poliție Marius Emilian Rusu va fi noul șef al Serviciului Public Comunitar Regim Permise de Conducere și Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor Suceava, împuternicit la conducere pentru o durată de șase luni, începând… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU ministers need more time to agree on new fiscal rules

Publicat:
EU ministers need more time to agree on new fiscal rules

finance ministers moved closer to an agreement on new EU fiscal rules early on Friday after eight straight hours of talks, but will need more time and possibly another meeting to reach a deal, two officials close to the talks said, according to Reuters. France and Germany still differ on how to sustain […] The post EU ministers need more time to agree on new fiscal rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU lawmakers back rules to increase consumer goods repair rights

15:35, 21.11.2023 - European Union lawmakers agreed on Tuesday measures to increase the repair of goods such as washing machines, televisions and smartphones and reduce waste from consumers acquiring new products instead, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed a new law in March obliging sellers to repair…

Germany’s Scholz talks up NATO spending pledge, FCAS fighter deal

12:25, 10.11.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said his government would adapt its defence budget to ensure the country achieves the NATO spending target of 2% of GDP even after a special 100 billion euro defence fund has been exhausted, according to Reuters. Scholz was speaking a day after his government pledged…

US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

12:20, 23.10.2023 - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider Middle East, according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza.…

European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

11:30, 17.10.2023 - A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Hungary’s Orban casts doubt on European Union accession talks for Ukraine

13:10, 29.09.2023 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast doubt Friday on the prospect of the European Union beginning negotiations any time soon for Ukraine to join the bloc, saying it was unrealistic to launch the accession process with a country that’s at war, according to AP News. Speaking to state radio, Orban…

Poland says it will uphold its veto on EU migration pact

11:00, 29.09.2023 - Poland will uphold its veto on a European Union migration pact, its prime minister said on Friday, as the bloc searches for agreement on a system for the sharing out asylum seekers who reach Europe outside of official border crossings, according to Reuters. The EU’s top migration official said the bloc…

Germany announces border controls to combat migrant surge

11:40, 28.09.2023 - Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters.  Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 decembrie 2023
USD 4.614
EUR 4.9679
CHF 5.2769
GBP 5.8029
CAD 3.3946
XAU 301.716
JPY 3.1866
CNY 0.6452
AED 1.2565
AUD 3.0289
MDL 0.2595
BGN 2.54

Urmareste stirile pe: