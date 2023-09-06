EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation inched up in July, remaining above the European Central Bank’s 2% target as officials ponder whether to hike or hold interest rates next week, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months failed to slow, staying at 3.4%, the ECB said Tuesday…

- The German government is overestimating the impact of its recently announced climate protection efforts and will likely make less progress on reducing emissions than it currently assumes, according to Bloomberg. The country aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly two thirds until the end of the…

- Poland’s government said that two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland’s airspace on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member’s border with the Russian ally, according to Bloomberg. Warsaw authorities said would increase Poland’s military presence along the border…

- A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The…

- The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…

- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday that inflation is still too high and it’s still too early for her organization to declare victory over consumer price rises, according to CNBC. Speaking at the Sintra central banking event in Portugal, she said: “Inflation in the euro area…

- Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This capping…

- French President Emmanuel Macron staked out his country’s response to the European Parliament’s AI act, pledging to support startups while setting the stage for a dispute with the bloc on proposed restrictions, according to Bloomberg. Speaking at a technology event in Paris Wednesday, Macron said French…