EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weaponsPublicat:
A senior official at the European Investment Bank said that the EU’s lending arm will resist pressure to invest in the defense industry, though he suggested “dual-use” technology that aids civilian security remains worthwhile, according to Bloomberg. Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Jakarta on Tuesday, EIB Vice President Kris Peeters said […] The post EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ECB says consumer inflation expectations edged up in July
14:36, 05.09.2023 - Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation inched up in July, remaining above the European Central Bank’s 2% target as officials ponder whether to hike or hold interest rates next week, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months failed to slow, staying at 3.4%, the ECB said Tuesday…
Germany seen overestimating its climate protection efforts
12:10, 22.08.2023 - The German government is overestimating the impact of its recently announced climate protection efforts and will likely make less progress on reducing emissions than it currently assumes, according to Bloomberg. The country aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly two thirds until the end of the…
Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions
09:40, 02.08.2023 - Poland’s government said that two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland’s airspace on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member’s border with the Russian ally, according to Bloomberg. Warsaw authorities said would increase Poland’s military presence along the border…
Fire at Romanian children’s hospital forces evacuation
10:31, 26.07.2023 - A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The…
Russian missiles damage Odesa port, Ukraine says
11:50, 18.07.2023 - The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…
Lagarde says inflation still too high in euro area, cannot declare victory yet
11:40, 27.06.2023 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday that inflation is still too high and it’s still too early for her organization to declare victory over consumer price rises, according to CNBC. Speaking at the Sintra central banking event in Portugal, she said: “Inflation in the euro area…
Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods
10:01, 20.06.2023 - Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This capping…
Macron calls for French AI innovation as EU votes to regulate
10:35, 15.06.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron staked out his country’s response to the European Parliament’s AI act, pledging to support startups while setting the stage for a dispute with the bloc on proposed restrictions, according to Bloomberg. Speaking at a technology event in Paris Wednesday, Macron said French…