EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons

Stiri Recomandate

Actorii Alexandru Papadopol și Paul Ipate, dar și sportivul Tibi Ușeriu vin la TIFF Sibiu

Actorii Alexandru Papadopol și Paul Ipate, dar și sportivul Tibi Ușeriu vin la TIFF Sibiu

Printre invitații celei de-a 17-a ediții TIFF Sibiu se numără actori, regizori și protagoniști de film documentar care le propun sibienilor întâlniri în sălile de la CineGold, dar și în Piața Mare. [citeste mai departe]

Manchester United a pierdut 700 milioane dolari la Bursă

Manchester United a pierdut 700 milioane dolari la Bursă

Societatea Manchester United PLC, care controlează clubul englez profesionist de fotbal şi este cotat la bursa din New York, a înregistrat o pierdere de peste 700 milioane dolari pe piaţa bursieră la şedinţa de marţi, destabilizată de o informaţie de presă privind retragerea vânzării ManU,… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer din Alba, reținut de polițiști: Testat pozitiv pentru substanțe interzise și alcool, după un control pe DN 1

Șofer din Alba, reținut de polițiști: Testat pozitiv pentru substanțe interzise și alcool, după un control pe DN 1

Șofer din Alba, reținut de polițiști: Testat pozitiv pentru substanțe interzise și alcool, după un control pe DN 1 Un bărbat de 36 de ani din comuna Întregalde,… [citeste mai departe]

Vara 2023, cea mai caldă înregistrată vreodată. Şeful ONU: Colapsul climatic a început

Vara 2023, cea mai caldă înregistrată vreodată. Şeful ONU: Colapsul climatic a început

Vara 2023 (iunie-iulie-august) a înregistrat cele mai ridicate temperaturi medii globale măsurate vreodată, a anunţat miercuri, 6 septembrie, observatorul european Copernicus, care prognozează că 2023 va fi probabil… [citeste mai departe]

Breanna Stewart a stabilit un nou record de puncte într-un sezon din WNBA

Breanna Stewart a stabilit un nou record de puncte într-un sezon din WNBA

Breanna Stewart, liderul echipei New York Liberty, a înscris 40 de puncte în victoria obţinută marţi în faţa formaţiei Dallas Wings (scor 94-93) şi a stabilit un nou record de puncte (885) într-un sezon din WNBA, Liga profesionistă nord-americană de baschet… [citeste mai departe]

Ingredientul care te scapă de mizeria din bucătărie. Curăţă faianţa în câteva secunde, nu ai nevoie de produse chimice!

Ingredientul care te scapă de mizeria din bucătărie. Curăţă faianţa în câteva secunde, nu ai nevoie de produse chimice!

Un ingredient face minuni în casa oricui! Este aliatul perfect pentru orice pată din bucătărie, pe care o lasă ca nouă după o singură aplicare.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Imagini apocaliptice cu Istanbulul lovit de 1500 de tunete în doar două ore. Inundații fără precedent, doi morți și mai multe persoane dispărute

VIDEO. Imagini apocaliptice cu Istanbulul lovit de 1500 de tunete în doar două ore. Inundații fără precedent, doi morți și mai multe persoane dispărute

Două persoane au murit marți în inundații violente provocate de ploile torențiale… [citeste mai departe]

Noi apariții elegante pe covorul roșu de la Veneția

Noi apariții elegante pe covorul roșu de la Veneția

Noi apariții elegante pe covorul roșu de la Veneția Festivalul de Film de la Veneția a debutat în urmă cu o săptămână la Lido di Venezia, Palazzo del Cinema. Se anunțase inițial că ediția din acest an, cea cu numărul 80, va fi una cu totul atipica. Asta deoarece în contextul grevei de la Hollywood,… [citeste mai departe]

O soție geloasă a lăsat un mesaj special pe nota de plată pentru o chelneriță, în loc de bacșiș. Nu a lăsat nimic în plus, dar a avut o cerere neobișnuită

O soție geloasă a lăsat un mesaj special pe nota de plată pentru o chelneriță, în loc de bacșiș. Nu a lăsat nimic în plus, dar a avut o cerere neobișnuită

O chelneriță a luat nota de plată sperând că va primi bacșiș, dar… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons

Publicat:
EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons

A senior official at the said that the EU’s lending arm will resist pressure to invest in the defense industry, though he suggested “dual-use” technology that aids civilian security remains worthwhile, according to Bloomberg. Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Jakarta on Tuesday, EIB said […] The post EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

ECB says consumer inflation expectations edged up in July

14:36, 05.09.2023 - Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation inched up in July, remaining above the European Central Bank’s 2% target as officials ponder whether to hike or hold interest rates next week, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months failed to slow, staying at 3.4%, the ECB said Tuesday…

Germany seen overestimating its climate protection efforts

12:10, 22.08.2023 - The German government is overestimating the impact of its recently announced climate protection efforts and will likely make less progress on reducing emissions than it currently assumes, according to Bloomberg. The country aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly two thirds until the end of the…

Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions

09:40, 02.08.2023 - Poland’s government said that two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland’s airspace on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member’s border with the Russian ally, according to Bloomberg. Warsaw authorities said would increase Poland’s military presence along the border…

Fire at Romanian children’s hospital forces evacuation

10:31, 26.07.2023 - A fire broke out at a children’s hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest late on Tuesday and 110 people were evacuated without any casualties, the government’s emergency response unit said, according to Reuters. Officials have said the fire broke out when a generator blew up after a power shortage. The…

Russian missiles damage Odesa port, Ukraine says

11:50, 18.07.2023 - The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…

Lagarde says inflation still too high in euro area, cannot declare victory yet

11:40, 27.06.2023 - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday that inflation is still too high and it’s still too early for her organization to declare victory over consumer price rises, according to CNBC. Speaking at the Sintra central banking event in Portugal, she said: “Inflation in the euro area…

Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods

10:01, 20.06.2023 - Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.  This capping…

Macron calls for French AI innovation as EU votes to regulate

10:35, 15.06.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron staked out his country’s response to the European Parliament’s AI act, pledging to support startups while setting the stage for a dispute with the bloc on proposed restrictions, according to Bloomberg. Speaking at a technology event in Paris Wednesday, Macron said French…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6025
EUR 4.9491
CHF 5.1858
GBP 5.78
CAD 3.3719
XAU 285.747
JPY 3.1285
CNY 0.6302
AED 1.2531
AUD 2.937
MDL 0.2566
BGN 2.5304

Urmareste stirile pe: