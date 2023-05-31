EU leaders tell Republic of Moldova they are not alone against aggression

Stiri Recomandate

Avantajele unei centrale termice in rate Avand in vedere ca eficienta energetica, dar si costurile consumului de energie sunt din ce in ce mai ridicate, este important sa aveti in vedere achizitionarea de centrala termica in rate pentru ca in acest fel, veti ajunge sa va bucurati de toate avantajele ei. O astfel de centrala [...] Articolul Centrala termica… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat deputatul de Alba, Alin Ignat: Salarizarea în educație să pornească de la salariul mediu pe economie Salarizarea în educație să pornească de la salariul mediu pe… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat a emis un Cod galben privind pericol excepțional de incendiu cu caracter natural, cu posibilitatea răspândirii acestuia pe arii extinse în Republica Moldova. Avertismentul este valabil în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Și-a salvat fiica și soția dintr-un incendiu devastator, dar a rămas acum împreună cu familia sa sub cerul liber. De pe un pat de spital, cu piciorul făcut praf în urma săriturii de la etaj, caporalul Cosmin Popescu privește la dezastrul… [citeste mai departe]

Cocheta arenă Simonne Mathieu a găzduit ceea ce ar putea fi cel mai interesant meci de până acum al turneului feminin de la Roland Garros, ediția din 2023. De-o parte și de alta s-au aflat câștigătoare de Grand Slam: Victoria Azarenka și Bianca Andreescu. A rezultat o partidă spectaculoasă de două… [citeste mai departe]

Sara Errani - Irina Begu, meci contând pentru turul al doilea al turneului feminin de tenis de Grand Slam de la Roland Garros, este programat, miercuri, 30 mai, nu înainte de ora 16:15, pe terenul nr. 9, şi va fi transmis în direct de Eurosport 1. [citeste mai departe]

President Klaus Iohannis called the leaders of the governing coalition to the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday for consultations on the education strike, according to political sources.On Tuesday, the head of state met with a… [citeste mai departe]

Fii responsabilă. Sănătatea ta este pe primul loc! În perioada 29-31 mai, Institutul Oncologic „Prof. Dr. Ion Chiricuță”, Cluj-Napoca în parteneriat cu Orașul Seini, organizează consultații de testare gratuită pentru depistarea din timp a cancerului de sân (mamografie)… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Inspectoratului General al Poliției, Viorel Cernăuțeanu, susține un briefing de presă cu privire la măsurile întreprinse de polițiști, în perioada 31 mai-2 iunie, în contextul desfășurării… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders tell Republic of Moldova they are not alone against aggression

EU leaders tell Republic of Moldova they are not alone against aggression

EU leaders are coming to tell Moldovan citizens that they are not alone in the face of aggression, Republic of Moldova‘s told a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the EU will send the country a strong support message on EU accession at the upcoming European Political Community Summit, according to […] The post EU leaders tell Republic of Moldova they are not alone against aggression appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU draws up new sanctions to target Russian proxies in Republic of Moldova

10:55, 24.04.2023 -   EU foreign ministers on Monday are expected to give their political green light to create a new sanctions framework to target Moldovan oligarchs trying to overturn the pro-Western government in Chișinau. With the new framework, EU travel bans and asset freezes would target those “in view of actions…

Passenger train derails in deadly crash near The Hague, dozens injured

10:15, 04.04.2023 - One person was killed and at least 30 were injured after a passenger train derailed in the southern Netherlands on Tuesday, emergency services said, according to France 24. The train derailed after colliding with construction equipment on the line near the village of Voorschoten, between The Hague and…

Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

13:25, 03.04.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end

14:41, 29.03.2023 - Republic of Moldova is hoping for a sign by the end of the year at least that EU accession talks can begin as the former Soviet republic races to implement reforms proposed by Brussels, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told Reuters. Reforming the “extremely corrupt” justice system was a top priority, Popescu…

NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric

10:10, 27.03.2023 - NATO condemned Russia’s “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric Sunday after President Vladimir Putin shared plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, according to CNBC. Putin announced the deal during an interview on Russian television on Saturday, and he said it will not violate…

France and Germany tensions loom over EU leaders’ summit in Brussels

10:20, 23.03.2023 - A burgeoning row between France and Germany fired by differences over nuclear energy and combustion engines threatens to spill over into a gathering of the 27 European Union leaders on Thursday, according to France 24. A row erupted between two of the European Union’s biggest economies after Berlin…

NATO chief praises Albania for promoting stability, supports Kosovo dialogue

10:35, 08.03.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Albania for its key role in promoting stability in the Western Balkans during a meeting with President Bajram Begaj at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Albania has been a member of NATO since April 2009 and it…

China warns U.S. against suppression or risk ‘conflict’

10:50, 07.03.2023 - The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, China’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 mai 2023
USD 4.6302
EUR 4.964
CHF 5.1284
GBP 5.748
CAD 3.4104
XAU 290.165
JPY 3.3014
CNY 0.6539
AED 1.2606
AUD 3.0306
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.538

