EU leaders tell Republic of Moldova they are not alone against aggression

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EU foreign ministers on Monday are expected to give their political green light to create a new sanctions framework to target Moldovan oligarchs trying to overturn the pro-Western government in Chișinau. With the new framework, EU travel bans and asset freezes would target those “in view of actions…

- One person was killed and at least 30 were injured after a passenger train derailed in the southern Netherlands on Tuesday, emergency services said, according to France 24. The train derailed after colliding with construction equipment on the line near the village of Voorschoten, between The Hague and…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

- Republic of Moldova is hoping for a sign by the end of the year at least that EU accession talks can begin as the former Soviet republic races to implement reforms proposed by Brussels, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told Reuters. Reforming the “extremely corrupt” justice system was a top priority, Popescu…

- NATO condemned Russia’s “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric Sunday after President Vladimir Putin shared plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, according to CNBC. Putin announced the deal during an interview on Russian television on Saturday, and he said it will not violate…

- A burgeoning row between France and Germany fired by differences over nuclear energy and combustion engines threatens to spill over into a gathering of the 27 European Union leaders on Thursday, according to France 24. A row erupted between two of the European Union’s biggest economies after Berlin…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Albania for its key role in promoting stability in the Western Balkans during a meeting with President Bajram Begaj at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Albania has been a member of NATO since April 2009 and it…

- The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, China’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…