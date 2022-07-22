EU gives Hungary a month to act before moving to suspend funds

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc’s climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region’s green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…

- Britain will set out plans on Monday to override some rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland in a move that will inflame tensions with the European Union and could spark a trade war, according to Reuters. Britain has been threatening for months to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol,…

- Hungary plans to offer bonds in euros and dollars as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks alternatives to billions of euros in blocked European Union funding, according to Bloomberg. Hungary plans to sell seven-year and 12-year benchmark-sized bonds in dollars and nine-year bonds in euros in the near…

- Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

- Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

- The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday, according to Reuters. The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part…

- The French environment and energy minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday that she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week, according to Reuters. “Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and…

- The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal to help the country’s economy during the war with Russia, according to Reuters. The measures will apply in particular to fruit and vegetables, subject…