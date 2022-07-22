EU gives Hungary a month to act before moving to suspend fundsPublicat:
The European Commission gave Hungary a final month to address its concerns about the rule of law before asking European Union governments to suspend some of the funds Hungary is to get under the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget, according to Reuters. The new deadline is part of an EU process, called the “conditionality mechanism”, meant to […] The post EU gives Hungary a month to act before moving to suspend funds appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
