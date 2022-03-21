EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

Stiri Recomandate

Deciziile CNAIR pentru loturile Chiribiș – Suplacu de Barcău și Chețani – Câmpia Turzii, „răsturnate” de instanțe

Instanțele au invalidat două decizii ale Companiei Naționale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR), privind licitațiile pentru loturile… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – Accident grav la ieșirea din Baciu. Două persoane transportate la spital

Un grav accident rutier s-a produs, luni, la ieșire din Baciu. Un tânăr nu a acordat prioritate unui microbuz și a intrat în coliziune cu acesta. În urma impactului, două persoane au fost transportate la spital pentru îngrijiri de specialitate.… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandări de alimente dietetice pe care le putem mânca în postul Paştelui

Postul Paştelui are cele mai puţine „dezlegări la peşte”, iar aceia dintre noi care ţin dietă se confruntă cu o problema majoră având în vedere că anumite mâncăruri de post sunt extrem de calorice. [citeste mai departe]

Situație controversată la Tribunalul București: o acțiune civilă de constatare a stării de inapt a judecătorului Ion-Tudoran a fost „împinsă” la secția …conflicte de muncă

Acțiunea civilă a unui petent… [citeste mai departe]

Miniştrii din Guvernul Ciucă au fost chemaţi la raport în şedinţa coaliţiei. Florin Cîţu vrea să facă remanieri

Coaliţia de guvernare face prima evaluare a miniştrilor, la patru luni de la preluarea guvernării. Rând pe rând miniştrii vin în faţa liderilor coaliţiei cu… [citeste mai departe]

Catastrofă aviatică în China: Un Boeing-737 cu 133 persoane la bord s-a prăbușit în sud-vestul țării

Postul de televiziune chinez CCTV, citat de agenții internaționale de presă, a anunțat că, luni dimineață, un avion al companiei China Eastern Airlines, cu 133 de pasageri la bord, s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Cazinoul din Slănic-Moldova, primul cazino din România, este din nou de vânzare

Situat într-o stațiune balneară de mare prestigiu european în perioada regalității în România, Cazinoul din Slănic-Moldova, cunoscut și sub numele de Cazinoul Regal, este scos în prezent la vânzare de proprietarul său privat. Clădirea are… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlin: Un embargo UE asupra petrolului rusesc va afecta „toată lumea”, mai puțin SUA

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, Dimitri Peskov, a declarat luni că Europa va fi lovită puternic în eventualitatea unui embargou asupra petrolului rusesc. Peskov a spus că o astfel de decizie va dezechilibra din… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul făcut de Radu Vâlcan înainte de „Insula Iubirii”, sezonul 6. „Opt ani de când fac parte din proiectul ăsta”

Radu Vâlcan e prezentatorul emisiunii „Insula Iubirii” și de această dată. Show-ul difuzat pe Antena 1 a ajuns la sezonul 6, care se va vedea… [citeste mai departe]

Josep Borrell denunță atacurile rușilor din Mariupol: „Ceea ce se întâmplă este crimă de război majoră”

Înaltul reprezentant al UE pentru afaceri externe şi politica de securitate, Josep Borrell, a denunţat, luni, distrugerile comise de armata rusă în oraşul Mariupol, aflat… [citeste mai departe]


EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

Publicat:
EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to ReutersTrying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply of sanctions including freezing the Russian central

Russia, Belarus ready to boost union state cooperation amid sanctions

17:20, 14.03.2022 - The prime ministers of Russia and Belarus reaffirmed their commitment to a union state between their two countries on Monday and stated the importance of cooperation in the face of Western sanctions, according to Reuters. Western nations have taken unprecedented measures to punish Russia and its ally…

ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing join Western firms to cut ties with Russia

12:55, 02.03.2022 - Boeing suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.  U.S. tech giant Apple said it had stopped sales of iPhones…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

12:05, 28.02.2022 - BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. “Rosneft accounts for around half…

West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

09:36, 23.02.2022 - Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour, according to Reuters. The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia,…

Russia faces new sanctions after Putin recognizes breakaway Ukraine regions

11:35, 22.02.2022 - The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe, according to Reuters. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were…

Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

10:55, 07.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters.  Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…

France says Putin trying to bypass EU over Ukraine by talking solely to U.S.

12:10, 07.01.2022 - France‘s foreign minister said on Friday that Russia was trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with the United States over Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats will begin in Geneva on Monday after a weeks-long stand-off over Russian troop deployments…


