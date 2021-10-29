EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan

EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and Resilience PlanPublicat:
The Economic and Financial Affairs Council welcomed the assessment of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release. "I'm happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive assessments for the recovery and resilience […]
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania’s CA deficit and FID increased in the first 8 months of 2021
17:56, 14.10.2021 - Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced on Thursday that the country’s current account deficit increased to E10.15bln in the first 8 months of 2021 compared to the previous year of E6.55bln, according to a press release. Romania’s foreign direct investments increased to E4,39bln in January – August…
Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid
14:30, 14.10.2021 - Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…
Romania introduces restrictions to stem COVID-19 case rise, boost vaccine intakes
11:25, 01.10.2021 - Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters. The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…
EC’s President Leyen expected to endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan
11:15, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen is expected on Monday to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported, according to Romania Insider. European Commission stated that von der Leyen will meet with Romania’s President Klaus…
Sources: EC will endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan by September 24
12:30, 14.09.2021 - The European Commission will endorse Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the end of this month, most likely before the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bucharest on September 24, according to the Radio Free Europe quoting sources from within the ministry…
139 Afghan citizens arrived in Romania
11:46, 10.09.2021 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced that 139 Afghan citizens arrived in Romania, from Pakistan, on Thursday, on board of a Tarom plane. “Today, most of the Afghan citizens, ‘our’ Afghans, who were evacuated by Romania from Afghanistan, have just arrived in Romania, as I told them (…).…
Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM
15:35, 02.09.2021 - Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…
IFC invests $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider founded in Romania
14:40, 05.08.2021 - The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Thursday that it is investing $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider for banks, insurers and other financial services companies, founded in Romania and will support the company’s global expansion strategy by facilitating partnerships…