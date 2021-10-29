EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan

Stiri Recomandate

Ziua Autoritatii Electorale Permanente. Mesajul presedintelui AEP

Cu ocazia aniversarii Zilei Autoritatii Electorale Permanente, presedintele AEP a transmis un mesaj "pentru a recunoaste insemnatatea institutiei in infrastructura democratica din Romania.ldquo; Astazi, AEP implineste 18 ani de activitate si performanta in domeniul alegerilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Patru români au furat bicicletele de 600.000 de euro ale lotului național de ciclism al Italiei

Procurorii DIICOT Vrancea au dispus reținerea, pentru 24 de ore, a patru inculpați, aceștia fiind acuzați de săvârșirea infracțiunilor de constituire a unui grup infracțional organizat, trafic de droguri de… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini de la accidentul grav, petrecut în această dimineață, la Bucov

Un accident grav a avut loc, în această dimineață, în localitatea Bucov, în care au fost răniți inclusiv copii, fiind nevoie și de intervenția descarcerării.  Incidentul, o coliziune între două autoturisme, a avut loc la intersecția DJ 250 cu DC. Unul… [citeste mai departe]

Accident GRAV în Prahova. O persoană încarcerată și doi copii răniți în urma coliziunii dintre două autovehicule

Potrivit datelor transmise de ISU Prahova, este vorba despre unul dintre șoferi, un bărbat de 35-40 de ani. Acesta este conștient, echipajele de intervenție și… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanțul provizoriu: Avem mai puține cazuri, dar numeroase decese

România înregistrează 12.474 cazuri noi de COVID și 418 decese. Unul dintre acestea este anterior, potrivit bilanțului provizoriu de vineri dimineață. Conform datelor existente vineri la CNCCI, în intervalul de 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 12.474 cazuri de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii verifică legalitatea unor adeverinţe emise pentru personalul medical ca să evite efectuarea gărzilor

Ministrul interimar al Sănătăţii, Cseke Attila, a solicitat Corpului de control să verifice modul de eliberare, precum şi legalitatea unor adeverinţe… [citeste mai departe]

Senatul francez refuză să prelungească ”permisul sanitar” până la 31 iulie 2022

Senatul francez, dominat de opoziţia de dreapta, a refuzat joi să prelungească utilizarea ”permisului sanitar” împotriva epidemiei de coronavirus până la 31 iulie 2022, creând o situaţie de impas cu majoritatea preşedintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Patru români au furat bicicletele lotului național de ciclism al Italiei

Patru români sunt acuzați că au furat 22 de biciclete ale lotului național de ciclism al Italiei. Prejudiciu ajunge la 600.000 de euro. Potrivit DIICOT, procurorii din Vrancea au dispus vineri reținerea, pentru... [citeste mai departe]

Alertă! Un ministru liberal se retrage din grupul parlamentar PNL

Ministrul interimar al Agriculturii Adrian Oros a annțat că se retrage din grupul parlamentar al PNL de la Senat. El susține că în câteva săptămâni “echipa câștigătoare” a transformat PNL din cel mai onorabil partid românesc, în cel mai detestat si izolat partid, compromițând… [citeste mai departe]

Patru români cercetați pentru trafic de droguri au furat bicicletele lotului național de ciclism al Italiei

Patru români sunt acuzați că au furat 22 de biciclete ale lotului național de ciclism al Italiei. Prejudiciul ajunge la 600.000 de euro. Potrivit DIICOT, procurorii din Vrancea au… [citeste mai departe]


EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan

Publicat:
EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan

and welcomed the assessment of Romania‘s and (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release.  “I’m happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive assessments for the recovery and resilience […] The post EU Council approves Romania’s Recovery and appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

