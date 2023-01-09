EU competition regulator opens whistleblower hotline for merger breach tips

Stiri Recomandate

CETĂȚENI STRĂINI DEPISTAȚI CU ȘEDERE ILEGALĂ PE RAZA JUDEȚULUI MUREȘ

Polițiștii de imigrări din Mureș au desfășurat la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute acțiuni și controale, pe raza de competență, scopul fiind prevenirea și combaterea șederii ilegale și a muncii nedeclarate a străinilor pe teritoriul României. Două persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Artista pentru care Traian Băsescu fugea de SPP. Ar fi făcut orice pentru ea: „Trimitea ospătarul să îmi aducă banii”

Artista pentru care Traian Băsescu fugea de SPP a dezvăluit în exclusivitate pentru redacția Playtech momente neștiute despre omul politic. Fostul… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul de Supraveghere al Meta a anulat luni decizia companiei de a elimina o postare pe Facebook care folosea sloganul ”moarte lui Khamenei”, la adresa liderului iranian

Consiliul, care este finanţat de Meta, dar funcţionează… [citeste mai departe]

Planificare 2023 – Rata de absorbție a fondurilor europene: 95%

„Rata de absorbție a fondurilor europene a crescut în 2022 de la 50% la 71%. Anul trecut, în #România au intrat 5,4 miliarde euro prin Politica de Coeziune, care însumează programele de investiții strategice. Adunând și banii veniți prin #PNRR, România a primit în 2022… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Clubs Swimming Academy

Double world and European champion David Popovici participated, on Monday, in the launch of the Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy, a project that aims to initiate, in the next 10 years, 15,000 children, with one of these to participate in the 2028 Olympic… [citeste mai departe]

Soţia deputatului Dumitru Focşa vrea să-şi retragă plângerea: „Am regretat că s-a mediatizat”

Claudia Focșa, soția deputatului Dumitru Focșa, spune că își va retrage plângerea depusă la poliție împotriva soțului bătăuș. „Eu voi intenta divorț așa cum am și voi vedea liniștită de viața… [citeste mai departe]

NATO și UE trec la o viteză superioară în cooperarea împotriva Moscovei. „Este un moment-cheie pentru securitatea euroatlantică”

Alianța Nord-Atlantică şi Uniunea Europeană se angajează să-şi consolideze cooperarea după invadarea Ucrainei de către Rusia… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un depozit de mase plastice din București. Există pericolul ca flăcările să se extindă

Pompierii din București intervin, luni seara, la un incendiu care a izbucnit la un spațiu pentru depozitare de mase plastice situat pe Strada Preciziei în Sectorul 6.Pompierii acționează cu opt… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO! Accident cu victimă pe strada Milcov, în giratoriul de la Rompetrol

Un grav accident a avut loc în această seara, pe strada Milcov, aproape de intersecția cu Izvoare. Din primele informații, se pare că cel puțin o persoană a fost rănită, la fața locului fiind prezente ambulanța, poliția și pompierii. Articolul FOTO!… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie din Mândrești găsită înghețată în casă

O femeie din Mândrești a ajuns în această seară la Spitalul Județean ,,Sfântul Pantelimon” Focșani, după ce vecinii au sunat la 112. Ea era în stare de hipotermie. ,,La ora 18:30 se primește o solicitare pentru o persoană de 76 ani cu hipotermie în cartierul Mândrești. Solicitarea este făcută… [citeste mai departe]


EU competition regulator opens whistleblower hotline for merger breach tips

EU competition regulator opens whistleblower hotline for merger breach tips

Individuals will now be able to alert EU competition regulators about merger breaches or illegal state aid, via an anonymous antitrust whistleblower tool previously reserved for cartels, the said on Monday, according to Reuters. The tool, introduced in 2017, results in some 100 messages received yearly, helping the EU competition watchdog detect unlawful […] The post EU competition regulator opens whistleblower hotline for merger breach tips appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

