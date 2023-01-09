EU competition regulator opens whistleblower hotline for merger breach tips Individuals will now be able to alert EU competition regulators about merger breaches or illegal state aid, via an anonymous antitrust whistleblower tool previously reserved for cartels, the European Commission said on Monday, according to Reuters. The tool, introduced in 2017, results in some 100 messages received yearly, helping the EU competition watchdog detect unlawful […] The post EU competition regulator opens whistleblower hotline for merger breach tips appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other European Union countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from…

- European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Reuters. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure said Ukrainian officials, according to Reuters. Belarus allowed its territory…

- Romania‘s ruling coalition will hike state pensions by 12.5% from January and make cash payments to low-income pensioners throughout the year to help the country’s most vulnerable cope with surging inflation, party leaders said late on Monday, according to Reuters. The cash payments will vary in size…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…

- The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…

- Ministers from European Union countries will attempt on Monday to agree on their negotiating position for this year’s U.N. climate talks, including on the contentious topic of compensation for the damage climate change that is inflicting on the world’s poorest, according to Reuters. The EU, the world’s…