OMS analizează cazuri de hepatită cu origine necunoscută care au fost depistate la zeci de copii din Marea Britanie

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii a anunţat vineri că analizează cazuri de hepatită cu origine necunoscută care au fost depistate la zeci de copii din Marea Britanie,… [citeste mai departe]

România a oprit la sol, de astăzi, toate aeronavele MiG-21 LanceR din dotarea Forţelor Aeriene Române

Activitățile de zbor cu aeronavele MiG-21 Lancer din dotarea Forţelor Aeriene Române au fost suspendate începând de astăzi. Măsura a fost luată în scopul îmbunătăţirii aeronautice, având în… [citeste mai departe]

Clase pregătitoare tradiționale și Step By Step, la Școala Gimnazială „Lucian Blaga”!

Dacă îți dorești, ca părinte, confort, siguranță, protecție, educație de bună calitate și creativitate pentru copilul tăr care începe școala în toamnă – ar fi indicat să iei în considerare oferta educațională a Școlii… [citeste mai departe]

Justiţia sportivă italiană a achitat cele 11 cluburi în cazul de presupusă fraudă contabilă legată de transferuri de jucători

Justiţia sportivă italiană a achitat, vineri, cele 11 cluburi acuzate în cazul de presupusă fraudă contabilă legată de transferurile… [citeste mai departe]

Banii de la drumuri, redirecționați. Vor fi folosiți pentru finanțarea unor plăți sociale

Aproape 330 de milioane de lei care urmau să fie cheltuite pentru implementarea programului "Dezvoltarea drumurilor", au fost redirecţionate Ministerului Muncii pentru finanţarea unor plăţi sociale. Decizia a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Cum trebuie cumpărată carnea de miel și alte produse de Paști. Sfaturi pentru români de Sărbători. Precizările autorităților

Cum trebuie cumpărată carnea de miel și alte produse de Paști. Sfaturi pentru români de Sărbători. Precizările autorităților Sacrificarea… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Capitalei a semnat autorizația de construcție pentru Teatrul Grivița 53: Un vis frumos este astăzi mai aproape de realitate

Viceprimarul Capitalei, Horia Tomescu, a semnat vineri autorizația de construcție pentru Teatrul Grivița 53, primul teatru… [citeste mai departe]

La ce folosește gaura din punga de popcorn, de fapt. Toată lumea a crezut greșit până acum

Cine nu adoră popcornul? În supermarket-uri sau la cinema se găsește cu diferite arome. Deseori majoritatea oamenilor adoră să îl prepare acasă într-o seară liniștită plină cu filme. Cu toate că se găsesc în toate… [citeste mai departe]

Trei bărbaţi din Dâmbovița au fost arestaţi preventiv după ce s-au bătut şi s-au atacat cu un topor şi un cuţit

Trei bărbaţi au fost arestaţi preventiv, după ce s-au bătut şi s-au atacat cu un topor şi un cuţit, fiind acuzaţi de comiterea infracţiunilor de violenţă în familie,… [citeste mai departe]

(P) De ce au anvelopele noi perișori de cauciuc pe ele și la ce folosesc?

Anvelopele sunt singura legătură între vehiculul în care călătorim și drum. Din acest motiv, este atât de important ca periodic, o dată pe lună, să le monitorizăm atât uzura, cât și presiunea pe care trebuie să o suporte. [citeste mai departe]


EU Commissioner Vălean: ”Mobility and logistics needs, absolutely necessary in Bucharest”

Publicat:
Bucharest needs to raise its comfort and prosperity level to match that of other European capitals, and on the transport side, an integrated approach of infrastructure, mobility and logistics needs are absolutely necessary, the for Transport, , stated on Friday. „Infrastructure, not only transport, in general, but looking towards matters tied to […] The post EU : ”Mobility and logistics needs, absolutely necessary in Bucharest” appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

