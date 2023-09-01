EU Commission experts visit Romania to improve EU-Ukraine grain links

Stiri Recomandate

Doliu în muzica românească. Fostul toboșar al trupei Proconsul a murit, la doar 42 de ani

Doliu în muzica românească. Fostul toboșar al trupei Proconsul a murit, la doar 42 de ani

„Din păcate, Răzvan, prietenul si fratele nostru, nu mai este printre noi. Din fericire, e într-un loc mai bun, unde se poate odihni după anii de călătorii si miile de concerte. Dumnezeu să te odihnească Răzvan, să… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Transilvania Fashion 2023: 10 țări, 60 de modele, 45 de colecții, 3 zile de modă la Cluj

Festivalul Transilvania Fashion 2023: 10 țări, 60 de modele, 45 de colecții, 3 zile de modă la Cluj

Ediția 2023 a Festivalului Internațional de Modă Transilvania Fashion – powered by Banca Transilvania va avea loc la Cluj-Napoca în perioada 8-10 Septembrie 2023, în colaborare cu European Fashion… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhia, reacție neașteptată în scandalul adeverințelor medicale pentru botez: este din grija preoților, părinților și nașilor

Patriarhia, reacție neașteptată în scandalul adeverințelor medicale pentru botez: este din grija preoților, părinților și nașilor

Sandra Alexiu, președintele Asociației Medicilor de Familie București-Ilfov, prezintă un document al Patriarhiei prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Începând de astăzi mai multe categorii de bugetari vor primi salariul prin intermediul Mpay

Începând de astăzi mai multe categorii de bugetari vor primi salariul prin intermediul Mpay

Începând de vineri, 1 septembrie, în cadrul Secretariatul Parlamentului Republicii Moldova; Cancelariei de Stat și aparatelor centrale ale ministerelor; Organizației pentru Dezvoltarea Antreprenoriatului; Centrului… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciolacu in Brussels: I was happy to see that the health of one of our firefighters is improving

PM Ciolacu in Brussels: I was happy to see that the health of one of our firefighters is improving

PM Ciolacu in Brussels: I was happy to see that the health of one of our firefighters is improvingPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu went to the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels on Friday morning, where… [citeste mai departe]

Aquatim are perioade noi de autocitire a contoarelor

Aquatim are perioade noi de autocitire a contoarelor

Compania Aquatim anunţă că începând cu luna august 2023, perioada de transmitere a autocitirilor contoarelor de pe branșamentele utilizatorilor s-a modificat, după cum urmează: Cât privește evoluția procesului de înlocuire a contoarelor vechi cu cele de ultimă generație, achiziționate de compania… [citeste mai departe]

Luminița Zaharia: Furculition

Luminița Zaharia: Furculition

iubirea n-are corespondent în altă limbă orice încercare ar fi un proiect ratat o denaturare/ o schimonosire/ o minciună iubirea e iubire doar pe limba ta ăsta da secret bine păstrat! iubirea n-are corespondent de război depinde doar de noi cum o tălmăcim de la om la om iubirea e un atom cu nucleul compact şi noi ne învîrtim în jurul ei ca… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc, vizită istorică în Mongolia

Papa Francisc, vizită istorică în Mongolia

Papa Francisc a început astăzi o vizită istorică în Mongolia. Este primul Suveran Pontif care merge în ţara asiatică în care trăieşte şi una din cele mai mici comunităţi catolice din lume. [citeste mai departe]

MAI: 43 de permise reţinute pentru alcool şi 12 pentru consum de droguri, în ultimele 24 de ore

MAI: 43 de permise reţinute pentru alcool şi 12 pentru consum de droguri, în ultimele 24 de ore

Poliţiştii de la rutieră au reţinut 605 de permise de conducere, dintre care 43 pentru consum de alcool şi 12 pentru consum de droguri sau alte substanţe interzise, în urma acţiunilor efectuate în ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

“Citizens voices, united for Europe” – proiect international marca Asociației HAIR REDIVIVUS Buzău (discutii si paralelisme între regimurile dictotoriale si totalitare)

"Citizens voices, united for Europe" – proiect international marca Asociației HAIR REDIVIVUS Buzău (discutii si paralelisme între regimurile dictotoriale si totalitare)

Asociația HAIR REDIVIVUS Buzău implementează împreună… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission experts visit Romania to improve EU-Ukraine grain links

Publicat:
EU Commission experts visit Romania to improve EU-Ukraine grain links

A team of EU Commission experts will visit the Romanian cities of Constanța and Galati from Friday to Saturday as part of the EU Executive’s quest to find solutions to improve transit and commodities flow along ‘solidarity lanes‘ the Commission set up to improve EU-Ukraine connectivity for grain exports, according to Euractiv.  The EU Commission […] The post EU Commission experts visit Romania to improve EU-Ukraine grain links appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion Policy

10:16, 31.08.2023 - The European Funds Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Wednesday that representatives of the EU Commission have understood the need to transfer delayed investments, but it could carry a risk of non-implementation within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) to the Cohesion Policy, according…

Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two

10:35, 28.08.2023 - Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…

Ukraine and Romania sign accord to boost Kyiv’s grain exports through Romanian territory

18:15, 18.08.2023 - Ukraine and neighboring Romania signed an agreement Friday to work together to boost Kyiv’s export of grain through Romania after Moscow broke off a key wartime shipping agreement that allowed safe passage through the Black Sea, according to AP News. The accord was signed during a trip by Ukrainian…

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

UN scrambles to save Black Sea grain deal, with EU help, ahead of Monday deadline

13:41, 14.07.2023 - The European Commission is helping the United Nations and Turkey try to extend a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and is open to “explore all solutions,” a European Union spokesperson said on Thursday, ahead of the deal’s possible expiration on Monday, according to Reuters. The U.N.…

Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge

11:46, 07.07.2023 - Ukraine’s on-off Black Sea grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its record years and months of delays with a domestic crop looming, industry experts and traders said, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s…

Romanian government rushes to patch up budget hole before losing EU funds

11:16, 05.07.2023 - Bucharest urgently seeks money to patch up its huge hole in the budget as it risks losing European funds due to potential non-compliance with deficit targets, according to Euractiv. The budget deficit reached 2.32% of GDP in the first five months, totalling 36,91 billion lei (E7.45 billion), compared…

Romanian agriculture minister to request Ukrainian grain ban extension until end of year

09:05, 15.06.2023 - Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…


