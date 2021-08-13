EU Commission clears VIG acquisition of Aegon units in CEE

Stiri Recomandate

Golan lansează al doilea album de studio, intitulat „I”

Golan lanseaza al doilea album de studio, intitulat „I”. Albumul electro „I” a fost scris, compus și produs de către membrii proiectului. Împreună cu albumul, Golan a lansat și single-ul „Hypest”. Cuvântul „Hypest” este un superlativ și poate fi tradus drept cel mai înalt nivel de… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 24.500 de persoane din județul Brașov vor primi produse de igienă

Instituția Prefectului – Județul Brașov distribuie, începând de astăzi, către unitățile administrativ-teritoriale ultima tranșă a pachetelor cu produse de igienă din Programul Operațional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Dezavantajate (POAD), acestea urmând a fi… [citeste mai departe]

PSD îi cere explicații lui Klaus Iohannis în scandalul privind condamnarea lui Florin Cîțu în SUA

”PSD solicită preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis să confirme sau să infirme dacă a avut cunoştinţă de condamnarea penală a lui Florin Vasile Cîţu în momentul în care l-a desemnat pentru funcţia de prim-ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Duminică, 15 august 2021: Pelerinaj la pelerinaj la Sanctuarul Arhiepiscopal Major al Bisericii Române Unite cu Roma închinat Fecioarei Săracilor din Cărbunari

Mitropolia Română Unită cu Roma, Greco-Catolică, și Protopopiatul Român… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat startul Festivalului Internațional de Șah pentru copii, ediția a VIa

Astăzi a debutat cea de-a VI-a ediție a Festivalului Internațional de Șah pentru Copii de la Salina Turda. Festivalul a adus în subteranul Salinei peste 120 de participanți care se vor duela în... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE va stabili zilnic prețurile la benzină COR 95 și motorină. Proiectul, votat în prima lectură

Parlamentul a aprobat, în prima lectură, proiectul de modificare a Legii privind piața produselor petroliere, elaborat în vederea înlăturării carențelor existente în legislația în vigoare care generează… [citeste mai departe]

Salina Turda găzduiește ediția cu numărul VI a Festivalului Internațional de Șah pentru Copii și Juniori

Salina Turda găzduiește astăzi cea de-a VI-a ediție a Festivalului Internațional de Șah pentru copii și juniori ”Salina Turda”. La acest concurs participă peste 120 de copii și juniori… [citeste mai departe]

ATB lansează single-ul “Like That”, feat. Ben Samama

În timp ce melodia “Your Love (9PM)” ocupă primele locuri în topurile muzicale din lume, ATB lansează single-ul “Like That”, în colaborare cu Ben Samama. Legenda germană a muzicii dance, ATB, și-a dezvăluit noul său single ” Like That”, cu artistul Ben Samama, născut în Olanda şi care… [citeste mai departe]

Monica Pop, despre noile reacţii adverse studiate de EMA: Vaccinul poate genera boala, iar autorităţile nu spun foarte multe despre efectele sale

Medicul Monica Pop a comentat cele trei efecte secundare de la Pfizer şi Moderna studiate în acest moment… [citeste mai departe]

Haine furate de pe rafturile unui magazin din Blaj. Fapta a fost comisă de o femeie din județul Cluj

O femeie din județul Cluj este cercetată pentru furt. Aceasta ar fi sustras mai multe bunuri, de pe rafturile unei societăți comerciale, din Blaj. Polițiștii din Blaj o cercetează, pentru furt, pe… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission clears VIG acquisition of Aegon units in CEE

Publicat:
Austria’s (VIG) said on Friday that the has granted an antitrust clearance to the group’s acquisition of the business of Dutch peer Aegon in Romania, Turkey, Hungary and Poland, according to SeeNews.  The transaction, however, is still blocked by a decision of the Hungarian interior ministry, sent at the beginning […] The post EU Commission clears VIG acquisition of Aegon units in CEE appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions

15:26, 29.07.2021 - The European Commission said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the proposed acquisition of fixed-line operator Telekom Romania Communications (TKR) by Orange Romania, a unit of France Telecom’s Internet and mobile arm Orange, according to SeeNews. The approval is conditional on the divestiture…

Strabag wins E111mln road construction deal in Romania

16:55, 26.07.2021 - Austria-based construction group Strabag SE said on Monday that it has won a tender for a E111mln ($131mln) contract for the construction of a motorway connection in Romania‘s western city of Oradea, according to SeeNews. “Construction works on the 18.96 km-long road between the city of Oradea and the…

Romania, among EU countries with highest June 2021 annual inflation rate

15:15, 16.07.2021 - The annual inflation rate in the European Union fell to 2.2% in June 2021 from 2.3% a month previously, with the highest rates being reported by Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania, show data published on Friday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). Compared with May, annual…

PM Orban: Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

10:35, 16.07.2021 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters.  Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…

Raiffeisen Bank second green bonds worth over RON 1.2bln trades on BVB

11:50, 02.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

Romania’s GDP at PPP in 2020 reaches 72% of EU average

12:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

Erste Group: 10% of students in the EU did not further their education in 2020

12:15, 28.05.2021 - Erste Group Bank stated that in 2020 around 10% of students in the EU between the age of 18-24, received the lowest secondary education and did not continue to further their education or training, according to a press release. The Erste Group explained on Friday that apart from Hungary (12.1%) and Romania…


