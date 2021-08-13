EU Commission clears VIG acquisition of Aegon units in CEE

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

- The European Commission said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the proposed acquisition of fixed-line operator Telekom Romania Communications (TKR) by Orange Romania, a unit of France Telecom’s Internet and mobile arm Orange, according to SeeNews. The approval is conditional on the divestiture…

- Austria-based construction group Strabag SE said on Monday that it has won a tender for a E111mln ($131mln) contract for the construction of a motorway connection in Romania‘s western city of Oradea, according to SeeNews. “Construction works on the 18.96 km-long road between the city of Oradea and the…

- The annual inflation rate in the European Union fell to 2.2% in June 2021 from 2.3% a month previously, with the highest rates being reported by Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania, show data published on Friday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). Compared with May, annual…

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters. Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

- The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

- Erste Group Bank stated that in 2020 around 10% of students in the EU between the age of 18-24, received the lowest secondary education and did not continue to further their education or training, according to a press release. The Erste Group explained on Friday that apart from Hungary (12.1%) and Romania…