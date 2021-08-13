EU Commission clears VIG acquisition of Aegon units in CEEPublicat:
Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) said on Friday that the European Commission has granted an antitrust clearance to the group’s acquisition of the business of Dutch peer Aegon in Romania, Turkey, Hungary and Poland, according to SeeNews. The transaction, however, is still blocked by a decision of the Hungarian interior ministry, sent at the beginning […] The post EU Commission clears VIG acquisition of Aegon units in CEE appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
