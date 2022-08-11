Stiri Recomandate

Donald Trump a invocat dreptul de a nu se autoincrimina și nu a răspuns întrebărilor procurorului general din New York

Timp de 4 ore, fostul președinte american Donald Trump a stat în fața procurorul general al statului New York, Letitia James, și a răspuns la fiecare întrebare… [citeste mai departe]

Vaslui: Peste 1.000 de fântâni secate din cauza secetei; în 12 localităţi alimentarea cu apă se face cu restricţii

Un număr de 1.005 fântâni din totalul celor 7.574 existente în judeţul Vaslui au secat, iar altele au debitul redus pe fondul secetei excesive din ultimele luni.… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea medaliatului olimpic care se antrenează fără pistă şi cu obstacole improvizate. „Am început să alerg din joacă”

Alin Şavlovschi (16 ani) din Chilia Veche, judeţul Tulcea, a câştigat bronzul la Festivalul Olimpic al Tineretului European din Slovacia,… [citeste mai departe]

Doi judecători ies din sistem. Klaus Iohannis a semnat decretele

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a semnat joi, 11 august 2022, următoarele decrete:

Maia Sandu respinge acuzațiile lui Igor Dodon, după atacul asupra mamei sale: Justiția trebuie să facă dreptate, nu circ

Președinta Maia Sandu respinge acuzațiile predecesorului său de la Președinție, Igor Dodon, că ea ar sta în spatele atacului asupra mamei sale, care s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Raport: Numărul de fişiere de arhivă ce conţin malware a crescut cu 11% în T2

Numărul de fişiere de arhivă care conţin malware, prin care infractorii cibernetici plasează deseori pe e-mail documente în ataşamente ZIP, a crescut cu 11% în trimestrul II, comparativ cu intervalul anterior, conform raportului trimestrial… [citeste mai departe]

Specialitate Bavareză

Muntenia și Moldova vor fi legate de Autostrada A7, iar tronsonul Ploiești - Buzău este prima secțiune a acestui drum de mare viteză. Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grideanu, anunță acum că CNAIR a emis Ordinul de începere a lucrărilor pentru Lotul 1 al acestei porțiuni, cu o lungime de 21 de kilometri. Construcția efectivă va începe în 22 august, scriu… [citeste mai departe]

Academicianul Constantin Bălăceanu-Stolnici, invitatul lui Adrian Artene la podcastul ALTCEVA

Academicianul Constantin Bălăceanu-Stolnici este invitatul lui Adrian Artene în cadrul podcastului ALTCEVA ce va fi difuzat sâmbătă, 13 august a.c., începând cu ora 19:00. Constantin Bălăceanu-Stolnici, în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul s-a întâlnit cu Teodora Smîntancă-Strugariu, câștigătoarea Olimpiadei Internaționale de Limba Germană

Astăzi, prefectul județului Bacău a primit vizita Teodorei Smîntancă-Strugariu, însoțită de profesoara sa,  Ingrid Iraşcu, dascălul și mentorul fără de care aurul… [citeste mai departe]

Bine de ştiut despre voucherele de alimente. Ce carduri nu au acces la Kaufland şi Lidl

Din această lună, beneficiarii tichetelor sociale pot cumpăra alimente şi de la magazinele Kaufland şi Lidl, însă este vorba doar de cei care au anumite carduri. Plata cu voucherele pentru alimente din programul „Sprijin pentru… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission approves Romanian scheme of €358 mln supporting pandemic-affected companies

Publicat:
has approved a Romanian scheme of up to E358mln to support companies in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme was approved under the State aid , according to Universul.net. The measure will be open to micro, small and medium-sized companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic and active in sectors, […] The post EU Commission approves Romanian scheme of E358 mln supporting pandemic-affected companies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme

15:21, 02.08.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…

Doar zece state din Occident au trimis Ucrainei armamentul promis. Romania, printre tarile care nu au livrat nimic

11:45, 12.07.2022 - Numai zece state din Occident si-au respectat promisiunea de a livra Ucrainei armament, dupa ce Occidentul a promis livrari de armament in valoare de 80,7 miliarde de euro. Romania, Portugalia, Croatia si Coreea de Sud n-au trimis nimic,  arata un studiu realizat de Institul de Economia Mondiala din…

Revolta in SUA dupa interzicerea dreptului la avort. Marile companii anunța ca vor plati cheltuielile angajatelor nevoite sa mearga in alte state

08:45, 25.06.2022 - Proteste in serie au loc in SUA, dupa ce, vineri, Curtea Suprema de Justiție a luat decizia semnificativa de a anula hotararea Roe v Wade, o hotarare de referinta din 1973 care a recunoscut dreptul constitutional al femeii la avort si l-a legalizat la nivel national, oferind o victorie importanta republicanilor…

EU Commission to announce opinion on Ukraine being given EU candidate status

11:10, 17.06.2022 - The European Commission is due to give a fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine‘s bid to become a candidate for EU membership, a day after four European leaders who visited the country voiced their support for “immediate” candidate status for Kyiv in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion, according to RFE/RL.…

EU agrees to make common charger mandatory for Apple iPhones and other devices

20:41, 07.06.2022 - EU countries and EU lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras, according to CNBC. The European Commission is going to force smartphone manufacturers like Apple and other electronics makers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging…

Romania meets none of the eurozone criteria says EU Commission

10:40, 02.06.2022 - The European Commission said that all member states that are legally committed to adopting the euro fulfil the criteria on public finances, except Romania which is the only member state subject to an excessive deficit procedure (EDP), according to the Convergence Report published on Wednesday.  Romania’s…

Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds

08:16, 27.05.2022 - Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

Brussels keeps debt rules lifted, but recommends fiscal prudence

12:55, 23.05.2022 - The European Commission on Monday proposed to extend a moratorium on EU fiscal rules until the end of 2023, but kept the option to open sanction procedures against EU countries that stray from its fiscal recommendations, according to Politico. This “does not mean a free for all,” warned Commission Executive…


