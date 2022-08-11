Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…

- Numai zece state din Occident si-au respectat promisiunea de a livra Ucrainei armament, dupa ce Occidentul a promis livrari de armament in valoare de 80,7 miliarde de euro. Romania, Portugalia, Croatia si Coreea de Sud n-au trimis nimic, arata un studiu realizat de Institul de Economia Mondiala din…

- Proteste in serie au loc in SUA, dupa ce, vineri, Curtea Suprema de Justiție a luat decizia semnificativa de a anula hotararea Roe v Wade, o hotarare de referinta din 1973 care a recunoscut dreptul constitutional al femeii la avort si l-a legalizat la nivel national, oferind o victorie importanta republicanilor…

- The European Commission is due to give a fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine‘s bid to become a candidate for EU membership, a day after four European leaders who visited the country voiced their support for “immediate” candidate status for Kyiv in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion, according to RFE/RL.…

- EU countries and EU lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras, according to CNBC. The European Commission is going to force smartphone manufacturers like Apple and other electronics makers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging…

- The European Commission said that all member states that are legally committed to adopting the euro fulfil the criteria on public finances, except Romania which is the only member state subject to an excessive deficit procedure (EDP), according to the Convergence Report published on Wednesday. Romania’s…

- Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

- The European Commission on Monday proposed to extend a moratorium on EU fiscal rules until the end of 2023, but kept the option to open sanction procedures against EU countries that stray from its fiscal recommendations, according to Politico. This “does not mean a free for all,” warned Commission Executive…