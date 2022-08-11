EU Commission approves Romanian scheme of €358 mln supporting pandemic-affected companiesPublicat:
The European Commission has approved a Romanian scheme of up to E358mln to support companies in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework, according to Universul.net. The measure will be open to micro, small and medium-sized companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic and active in sectors, […] The post EU Commission approves Romanian scheme of E358 mln supporting pandemic-affected companies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme
15:21, 02.08.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…
Doar zece state din Occident au trimis Ucrainei armamentul promis. Romania, printre tarile care nu au livrat nimic
11:45, 12.07.2022 - Numai zece state din Occident si-au respectat promisiunea de a livra Ucrainei armament, dupa ce Occidentul a promis livrari de armament in valoare de 80,7 miliarde de euro. Romania, Portugalia, Croatia si Coreea de Sud n-au trimis nimic, arata un studiu realizat de Institul de Economia Mondiala din…
Revolta in SUA dupa interzicerea dreptului la avort. Marile companii anunța ca vor plati cheltuielile angajatelor nevoite sa mearga in alte state
08:45, 25.06.2022 - Proteste in serie au loc in SUA, dupa ce, vineri, Curtea Suprema de Justiție a luat decizia semnificativa de a anula hotararea Roe v Wade, o hotarare de referinta din 1973 care a recunoscut dreptul constitutional al femeii la avort si l-a legalizat la nivel national, oferind o victorie importanta republicanilor…
EU Commission to announce opinion on Ukraine being given EU candidate status
11:10, 17.06.2022 - The European Commission is due to give a fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine‘s bid to become a candidate for EU membership, a day after four European leaders who visited the country voiced their support for “immediate” candidate status for Kyiv in the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion, according to RFE/RL.…
EU agrees to make common charger mandatory for Apple iPhones and other devices
20:41, 07.06.2022 - EU countries and EU lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras, according to CNBC. The European Commission is going to force smartphone manufacturers like Apple and other electronics makers to equip their devices with a standard USB-C charging…
Romania meets none of the eurozone criteria says EU Commission
10:40, 02.06.2022 - The European Commission said that all member states that are legally committed to adopting the euro fulfil the criteria on public finances, except Romania which is the only member state subject to an excessive deficit procedure (EDP), according to the Convergence Report published on Wednesday. Romania’s…
Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds
08:16, 27.05.2022 - Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…
Brussels keeps debt rules lifted, but recommends fiscal prudence
12:55, 23.05.2022 - The European Commission on Monday proposed to extend a moratorium on EU fiscal rules until the end of 2023, but kept the option to open sanction procedures against EU countries that stray from its fiscal recommendations, according to Politico. This “does not mean a free for all,” warned Commission Executive…