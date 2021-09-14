Stiri Recomandate

ADMITERE MAI 2021: Data evaluării a fost MODIFICATĂ. Calendarul concursului

ADMITERE MAI 2021: Data evaluării a fost MODIFICATĂ. Calendarul concursului ADMITERE MAI 2021: Data evaluării a fost MODIFICATĂ. Calendarul concursului Pentru desfășurarea examenului de admitere în școlile postliceale ale MAI în cele mai bune condiții,… [citeste mai departe]

Influența cazinourilor online în economia României

Oamenii, încă din cele mai vechi timpuri, au căutat să se distreze în diferite moduri. Așa au apărut tot felul de activități dedicate divertismentului, printre care muzica, teatrul, cabaretul, dar și jocurile în diferite forme. Există dovezi care atestă că membrii claselor sociale superioare din… [citeste mai departe]

Adolescentă de 16 ani din Capitală, dată dispărută. Poliţia face apel la cetăţeni

Poliţiştia Capitalei solicită sprijinul populaţiei pentru găsirea unei fete care a dispărut în cursul zilei de duminică. La momentul plecării de la locuinţa sa din Sectorul 3 purta o salopetă lungă animal print şi papuci… [citeste mai departe]

Fața întunecată a premierului Cîțu. Odiseea pădurii de la Voineasa (II)

Soții Vasile și Elena Cîțu ar fi furat, prin intermediul instanțelor judecătorești, 50 de hectare de pădure din domeniul public. Este acuzația uluitoare adusă familiei Cîțu chiar de un fost primar liberal. Mai multe informații și detalii despre o… [citeste mai departe]

Un elev confirmat cu COVID la Colegiul Brătianu din Pitești

Un elev de la Colegiul Național I. C. Brătianu din Pitești a fost confirmat cu COVID-19. 23 de elevi sunt contacți direcți stabiliți de DSP, transmite Lucian Ionescu, prefectul interimar al județului Argeș. Clasa din care face parte are activitatea fizica suspendată. Vom reveni! [citeste mai departe]

Cum evoluează pandemia, comparativ cu anul trecut? Dragoș Vana: „Avem mai multe cazuri decât în septembrie 2020”

În ciuda faptului că de mai bine de jumătate de an a început campania de vaccinare în România și mai mulți oameni au trecut prin boală în… [citeste mai departe]

Orban şi Dragu i-au dat peste nas lui Moşteanu, care ceruse convocare plenului pentru dezbaterea moţiunii

Ionuţ Moşteanu a anunțat că a făcut o solicitare către preşedinţii celor două camere ale Parlamentului pentru convocarea unui plen reunit pentru dezbaterea moţiunii de cenzură, dar „între… [citeste mai departe]

Bubuie numărul cazurilor de Covid! Aproape 4.000 de infectări în ultimele 24 de ore

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunţat că, în ultimele 24 de ore, în România au fost înregistrate 3929 noi cazuri de coronavirus. Bilanţ COVID-19 din 14 septembrie 2021, în România. „Până astăzi, 14 septembrie, pe teritoriul… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca a trecut de pragul de 2 cazuri COVID la mie. Municipiul se pregătește de noi restricții

Municipiul Cluj-Napoca a intrat într-o perioadă de observație, timp de 48 de ore, după ce a depășit pragul de 2 cazuri de îmolnăvire cu COVID-19 la 1.000 de locuitori. Acest lucru înseamnă… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Dominic Fritz pornește din nou la pas prin cartierele Timișoarei

Edilul-șef al orașului reia audiențele cu timișorenii în aer liber. Astfel, miercuri, 15 septembrie, va merge, împreună cu colegii săi din Primăria Municipiului Timișoara, în zona Modern. Întâlnirea va avea loc de la ora 18:00, în Parcul Uzinei. „Vrem… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission approves €3 bln French scheme to support virus-hit companies

EU Commission approves €3 bln French scheme to support virus-hit companies

on Tuesday approved French plans to set up a E3 billion fund that will provide debt and capital support to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release.  “This E3 billion recapitalisation scheme will enable France to support companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak by facilitating their access to […] The post EU Commission approves E3 bln French scheme to support virus-hit companies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

French inflation hits highest level in almost three years

12:40, 31.08.2021 - The inflation in France rose to its highest level since late 2018 as food and energy costs accelerated and manufactured goods prices rebounded with the end of the sales season, according to Bloomberg.    August’s 2.4% year-on-year increase in consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy…

Taliban-related content banned on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

15:16, 17.08.2021 - Facebook has banned the Taliban and any content that promotes it from the main Facebook platform, Instagram and WhatsApp. The social media giant said on Tuesday that it considers the Afghan group, which has used social media platforms to project its messages for years, to be a terrorist organization,…

EU brands Polish media bill ‘a negative signal’

14:45, 12.08.2021 - The European Commission on Thursday criticized a Polish bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies that has been passed by the country’s lower house of parliament, saying it sent a negative signal, according to Reuters.  “Media pluralism and diversity of opinions are what strong democracies…

Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions

15:26, 29.07.2021 - The European Commission said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the proposed acquisition of fixed-line operator Telekom Romania Communications (TKR) by Orange Romania, a unit of France Telecom’s Internet and mobile arm Orange, according to SeeNews. The approval is conditional on the divestiture…

EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain’s recovery plans

13:20, 13.07.2021 - European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…

EBRD raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 6%

15:00, 29.06.2021 - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 6% in 2021, improving its September forecast for a 3% growth, according to seenew.com Romania’s GDP for 2022 is expected to grow 5%, as the Recovery and Resilience Facility…

Google faces new EU antitrust probe for digital advertising

16:05, 22.06.2021 - The European Commission opened a  formal antitrust investigation into Google on Tuesday to assess whether the tech giant has violated EU competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services, and therefore breached antitrust rules.  “Google collects data to be used for…


