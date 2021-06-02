EU Commission appoints a new Head of Representation in RomaniaPublicat:
The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Ramona Iulia Chiriac as the Head of the European Commission’s Representation in Bucharest. The Commission stated that Chiriac will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the political authority of President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a press release. The new […] The post EU Commission appoints a new Head of Representation in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
