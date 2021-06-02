EU Commission appoints a new Head of Representation in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Kevin De Bruyne este incert pentru primul meci de la Euro 2020

Selecţionerul naţionalei de fotbal a Belgiei, Roberto Martinez, a declarat miercuri că este puţin probabil ca mijlocaşul Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) să poată juca în meciul de deschidere al primei reprezentative la EURO 2020, pe 12 iunie, contra Rusiei, la Sankt Petersburg,… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal implicate 13 persoane

Poliţiştii din cadrul Secţiei 1 Poliţie Rurală Zalău continuă cercetările într-un dosar penal privind infracţiunea de încăierare, faptă comisă în comuna Crişeni. Bănuite de comiterea faptei sunt 13 persoane.                        La data de 1 iunie a.c., ora 21.46, Poliţia a fost sesizată prin apelul de urgenţă 112, cu privire la un scandal… [citeste mai departe]

Cabinet de vaccinare împotriva COVID la Aeroportul ”Henri Coandă”. Unde exact e amenajat și ce vaccin va fi folosit

Pe măsură ce continuă, în România, campania de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19,  s-a aflat că, mai nou, persoanele care ajung la Aeroportul ”Henri Coandă” (Otopeni)… [citeste mai departe]

Rareș Bogdan PROFEȚEȘTE victoria lui Florin Cîțu în cursa pentru șefia PNL: Poate fi un fel de Mario Draghi

Prim-vicepreşedintele PNL Rareş Bogdan a declarat că Florin Cîţu va fi preşedintele PNL în urma alegerilor din septembrie şi îl compară pe actualul premier cu prim-ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu: „Împrumuturile prin PNRR se vor duce doar în investiții, nu în consum”

Andrei Vlad (b1.ro) Miercuri, 6 iunie, Florin Cîțu a oferit noi comentarii despre PNRR. Premierul a subliniat faptul că sumele împrumutate prin acest program vor fi direcționate strict pentru investiții, într-un orizont… [citeste mai departe]

Pregătirea pentru montarea unui implant dentar

O procedură de implant dentar se efectuează prin introducerea unor rădăcini artificiale ale dinților. Aceste implanturi se leagă de osul maxilarului, permițând medicului dentist sau chirurgului oral să plaseze... [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în lumea filmului! Un actor de legendă a încetat din viață la 87 de ani

Actorul american Robert Hogan, cunoscut din peste 150 de producţii de film, teatru şi mai ales de televiziune, unde a jucat timp de şase decenii în seriale precum "M*A*S*H" şi "The Wire", a murit la 87 de ani, relatează miercuri EFE, citat… [citeste mai departe]

Deși veniturile din bilete și abonamente au scăzut, URBIS a avut un profit de peste 833.000 lei în 2020

În cursul anului 2020, SC URBIS a înregistrat un profit brut în valoare de 833.566 lei, compus din: Profit rezonabil din activitatea de transport 1.074.929 lei profit din alte activități… [citeste mai departe]

Un fost ministru spaniol este inculpat într-un dosar de spionaj

Maria Dolores Cospedal, un fost ministru spaniol al apărării, a fost inculpată miercuri într-o presupusă afacere de spionaj care l-a vizat pe un fost membru al conducerii Partidului Popular, relatează AFP și  El Mundo , potrivit Agerpres. Operaţiunea intitulată „Kitchen”… [citeste mai departe]

Rochia pe care Carrie Symonds a purtat-o la nunta cu premierul Boris Johnson ar fi fost închiriată

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson și Carrie Symonds, s-au căsătorit sâmbătă, 30 mai, într-o ceremonie secretă care a avut loc la Catedrala Westminster. Se pare că mireasa a ales să poarte la nuntă rochie… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission appoints a new Head of Representation in Romania

Publicat:
EU Commission appoints a new Head of Representation in Romania

announced on Wednesday that it has appointed as the Head of the European Commission’s Representation in Bucharest. stated that Chiriac will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the political authority of  von der Leyen, according to a press release.  The new […] The post EU Commission appoints a new Head of Representation in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

