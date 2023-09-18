EU chief pledges migrant action plan in Italy’s Lampedusa European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday visited the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is struggling with a surge in migrant arrivals, and promised a 10-point EU action plan to help Italy deal with the situation, according to Reuters. Nearly 126,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, almost double the […] The post EU chief pledges migrant action plan in Italy’s Lampedusa appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

