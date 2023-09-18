EU chief pledges migrant action plan in Italy’s Lampedusa

Stiri Recomandate

Luptător de la Penitenciarul Craiova, bătut cu bestialitate într-un club, de foști deținuți! Bărbatul a fost lăsat zăcând pe asfalt

Luptător de la Penitenciarul Craiova, bătut cu bestialitate într-un club, de foști deținuți! Bărbatul a fost lăsat zăcând pe asfalt

Polițistul care lucrează la penitenciarul de Maximă siguranță a fost bătut cinci foști deținuți. Scandalul ar fi izbucnit… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. „Don-don” Kadîrov publică imagini cu el mergând prin ploaie pentru a infirma zvonurile despre sănătatea sa precară

VIDEO. „Don-don” Kadîrov publică imagini cu el mergând prin ploaie pentru a infirma zvonurile despre sănătatea sa precară

Ramzan Kadîrov, aliat loial al lui Vladimir Putin, a publicat duminică un videoclip, despre care nu se știe când a fost înregistrat, în care… [citeste mai departe]

Interlopul fugar Genică Boenică a fost adus în România: are de executat două condamnări care însumează peste 10 ani de închisoare

Interlopul fugar Genică Boenică a fost adus în România: are de executat două condamnări care însumează peste 10 ani de închisoare

Interlopul Romeo Ursu, cunoscut ca Genică Boenică, a fost adus în țară după 8 ani, el aflându-se în tot acest timp pe lista… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea lui Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren: cum a născut motorsportul un „copil rebel”

Povestea lui Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren: cum a născut motorsportul un „copil rebel”

Întoarcem ceasul în anii 1950, o eră crucială pentru Mercedes-Benz în lumea curselor auto. A fost o perioadă în care a avut parte de triumfuri și încercări. În timpul apogeului său, Săgețile Argintii create la Stuttgart dominau… [citeste mai departe]

Artiștii „New Generation” își vor expune lucrările la Clubul Flex

Artiștii „New Generation” își vor expune lucrările la Clubul Flex

Rockoteca Flex, de la Ștrandul Neptun, devine gazda unui eveniment artistic: șase artiști din noua generație, toți arădeni, își vor expune acolo cele mai noi... The post Artiștii „New Generation” își vor expune lucrările la Clubul Flex appeared first on… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta dă de pământ cu părinții bogați ai căror copii se droghează: Îți cumpăr Porsche dacă ai rămas repetent

Victor Ponta dă de pământ cu părinții bogați ai căror copii se droghează: Îți cumpăr Porsche dacă ai rămas repetent

Victor Ponta intră dur în scandalul copiilor bogați care se droghează, generat de Vlad Pascu, tânărul care a ucis cu mașina doi tineri la 2 Mai,… [citeste mai departe]

Netanyahu se întâlnește cu Musk în SUA: Vom vorbi despre inteligența artificială. O să încerc să-l conving să investească în Israel

Netanyahu se întâlnește cu Musk în SUA: Vom vorbi despre inteligența artificială. O să încerc să-l conving să investească în Israel

Premierul Israelului, Benjamin Netanyahu, a anunţat luni că se va întâlni cu miliardarul american Elon Musk pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Şapte reținuți în arestul poliției pentru infracțiuni rutiere și furt de arbori

Şapte reținuți în arestul poliției pentru infracțiuni rutiere și furt de arbori

Peste 200 de polițiști au acționat la nivel de județ Suceava în perioada 14-16 septembrie în cadrul Acțiunii "Blocada", fiind derulate numeroase filtre în trafic dar și fiind continuate cercetările în mai multe dosare penale.Se… [citeste mai departe]

Doar 3 șoferi din 10 respectă limita de viteză atunci când circulă în oraș / Cine încurcă mai mult traficul: șoferii prea lenți sau cei care merg prea repede? (sondaj)

Doar 3 șoferi din 10 respectă limita de viteză atunci când circulă în oraș / Cine încurcă mai mult traficul: șoferii prea lenți sau cei care merg prea repede? (sondaj)

Doar 3 șoferi români din 10 respectă, de obicei,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident, acum, pe DN1. Restricții de circulație

Accident, acum, pe DN1. Restricții de circulație

Cu putin timp în urmă a avut loc un accident rutier pe DN1, la km 213+400, la intersecția cu DJ 104A (Băile Perșani), din județul Brașov, ca urmare a coliziunii între două autovehicule. La fața locului sunt direcționate echipaje ale Poliției Rutiere și se efectuează cercetări pentru a se stabili cauzele… [citeste mai departe]


EU chief pledges migrant action plan in Italy’s Lampedusa

EU chief pledges migrant action plan in Italy’s Lampedusa

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday visited the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is struggling with a surge in migrant arrivals, and promised a 10-point EU action plan to help Italy deal with the situation, according to Reuters. Nearly 126,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, almost double the […] The post EU chief pledges migrant action plan in Italy’s Lampedusa appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

UN chief sends Russia bid to revive Black Sea grain deal

11:45, 01.09.2023 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, according to Reuters. Russia quit the deal in July – a…

Europe space chief warns over political wavering on climate

12:10, 16.08.2023 - Europe’s top space official has urged wavering politicians not to abandon European leadership in combating climate change, saying record heatwaves and vegetation fires provide “really alarming” evidence of the pace of global warming, according to Reuters. “It is clear that climate change is very visible…

Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship in Black Sea

10:51, 14.08.2023 - A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way northwards, the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month, according to Reuters. In July, Russia halted participation…

Air France suspends flights to some nearby countries after Niger airspace closure

14:25, 07.08.2023 - Air France has suspended flights to and from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and Bamako in Mali until August 11, the company said on Monday, after Niger‘s junta closed its airspace on Sunday, with longer flight times expected in the west African region, according to Reuters. The disruption adds to a band…

EU ready to strengthen maritime security cooperation with the Philippines

10:51, 31.07.2023 - The European Union is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, as she stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. She was speaking after a meeting with Philippine…

Tunisia migration deal a model for others, EU’s von der Leyen says

10:55, 24.07.2023 - The European Union‘s pact with Tunisia can serve as a model for other countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, as the EU struggles to stem unauthorised flows of migrants across the Mediterranean, according to Reuters. The EU and Tunisia last week signed a “strategic…

Tunisia and EU sign pact to stem migration

08:05, 17.07.2023 - Tunisia and the European Union signed on Sunday a “strategic partnership” deal that includes combatting human traffickers and tightening borders during a sharp increase in boats leaving the North African nation for Europe, according to Reuters. The deal follow weeks of talks and Europe’s pledge of major…

US officials see weakened Putin as Russia turmoil reveals ‘cracks’

11:05, 26.06.2023 - The unprecedented challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin by Wagner fighters has exposed fresh “cracks” in the strength of his leadership that may take weeks or months to play out, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, according to Reuters. Blinken and members of the U.S. Congress…


