EU and UK slam Israeli ministers’ call for ‘voluntary emigration’ from Gaza Strip

Stiri Recomandate

Xbox a lansat un toaster în forma consolei Xbox Series S

Xbox a lansat un toaster în forma consolei Xbox Series S

Dacă vrei să arăți tuturor că ești cel mai mare fan Xbox, nu te poți rezuma doar la un Xbox Series X. Mai ales că acum îți poți transforma bucătăria într-un mic altar pentru divizia de gaming a celor de la Microsoft , fiindcă Xbox tocmai a anunțat lansarea unui toaster în forma consolei… [citeste mai departe]

Victorii pe linie pentru principalele favorite ale turneului de la Brisbane, Arina Sabalenka şi Elena Rîbakina

Victorii pe linie pentru principalele favorite ale turneului de la Brisbane, Arina Sabalenka şi Elena Rîbakina

Belarusa Arina Sabalenka şi kazaha Elena Rîbakina, principalele favorite ale turneului de tenis WTA 500 de la Brisbane (Australia), dotat cu premii totale de 1.736.763 de dolari… [citeste mai departe]

Cadourile primite de Maia Sandu în ultima parte a anului 2023

Cadourile primite de Maia Sandu în ultima parte a anului 2023

Farfurii decorative, o vază din cristal, cărți, dar și o pereche de cercei din argint se regăsesc pe lista cadourilor protocolare primite de președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, în ultima parte a anului 2023, perioada octombrie-decembrie, informează TV8.md. Potrivit listei… [citeste mai departe]

Soluții pentru tenul uscat: cremă hidratantă și ingrediente cheie

Soluții pentru tenul uscat: cremă hidratantă și ingrediente cheie

In fiecare zi tenul nostru este adesea supus la diverse agresiuni, iar rezultatul poate fi unul familiar pentru mulți: tenul uscat. Fenomen care nu afectează doar aspectul estetic al pielii, ci și starea sa de sănătate. De aceea trebuie sa ne îndreptăm atenția către… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în sănătate! Camera de gardă de la Spitalul de Copii Gomoiu, din Capitală, se află în pericol de a fi închisă din lipsă de personal

Alertă în sănătate! Camera de gardă de la Spitalul de Copii Gomoiu, din Capitală, se află în pericol de a fi închisă din lipsă de personal

Administraţia Spitalelor şi Serviciilor Medicale Bucureşti (ASSMB) trage, joi, un semnal de alarmă în… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 8.900 de intervenții chirurgicale au avut loc anul trecut la Spitalul Județean. 41.700 de bistrițeni au fost internați în 2023

Peste 8.900 de intervenții chirurgicale au avut loc anul trecut la Spitalul Județean. 41.700 de bistrițeni au fost internați în 2023

Potrivit unui bilanț al Spitalului Clinic Județean de Ugență Bistrița făcut public de managerul Gabriel Lazany, anul trecut 41.700… [citeste mai departe]

Despre corecta dublă măsură și civilizata ipocrizie

Despre corecta dublă măsură și civilizata ipocrizie

Ieri, 3 Ianuarie 2024, au murit într-un atentat terorist peste 200 de oameni și tot atâția au fost grav răniți, motiv pentru care numărul morților poate crește, în continuare. „Ei, și? Asta s-a întâmplat în Iran, care e un stat terorist” Important e însă că peste câteva zile vom comemora atentatul… [citeste mai departe]

Atletism/ Aruncarea ciocanului: Bianca Ghelber, cantonament în Cipru

Atletism/ Aruncarea ciocanului: Bianca Ghelber, cantonament în Cipru

Sportiva legitimată la SCM Bacău va efectua un stagiu de pregătire de 25 de zile în Insula Afroditei, începând cu data 28 ianuarie. În 2022, an în care s-a laureat campioana Europei, eleva Mihaelei Melinte a beneficiat de un program asemănător În 2024, ca în 2022.… [citeste mai departe]

Un sucevean vrea să știe de la IPS Calinic dacă poate să-și lase soția în altarul unei bisericii la sfințire. ”Tind să nu las soția să intre, căci așa a zis un preot călugăr”

Un sucevean vrea să știe de la IPS Calinic dacă poate să-și lase soția în altarul unei bisericii la sfințire. ”Tind să nu las soția să intre, căci așa a zis un preot călugăr”

Un sucevean vrea… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 2.000 de apartamente debranșate de la Colterm în 2023. Reprezentanții rămân pozitivi: numărul, mai mic decât cel din 2022

Peste 2.000 de apartamente debranșate de la Colterm în 2023. Reprezentanții rămân pozitivi: numărul, mai mic decât cel din 2022

La început de an, reprezentanții Colterm vin cu noi informări privind stocurile, achiziția de certificate de poluare, investiții și… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU and UK slam Israeli ministers’ call for ‘voluntary emigration’ from Gaza Strip

Publicat:
EU and UK slam Israeli ministers’ call for ‘voluntary emigration’ from Gaza Strip

European governments hit out at statements from two far-right Israeli ministers calling for the resettlement of Palestinians from the , according to Politico. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the , on Wednesday doubled down on a call for “voluntary emigration” from Gaza once the current Israel-Hamas war ends, despite criticism from the . […] The post EU and UK slam Israeli ministers’ call for ‘voluntary emigration’ from appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

US and allies warn Houthis of ‘consequences’ as Red Sea crisis intensifies

10:20, 04.01.2024 - Houthi militants will face as-yet-unspecified “consequences” if they continue to “threaten lives” and disrupt trade flows in the Red Sea, the United States and a host of international allies said in a new statement on Wednesday, according to Politico. The joint missive — issued simultaneously by the…

EU ministers consider next steps in response to Israel-Hamas war

11:21, 11.12.2023 - European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…

Hamas frees 24 hostages from Gaza on first day of truce

23:10, 24.11.2023 - Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war’s first truce, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, after guns fell silent across the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks, according to Reuters. The hostages were transferred out of Gaza and…

Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins, amid plans for release of hostages

11:20, 24.11.2023 - The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico.  The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

EU leaders welcome Israel-Hamas temporary truce, hostage deal

11:55, 22.11.2023 - European leaders on Wednesday applauded a temporary cease-fire deal struck overnight between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, according to Politico.  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she…

UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

10:46, 16.11.2023 - The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

European gas fluctuates on uncertainty over demand and war risks

14:21, 02.11.2023 - European natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region, according to Bloomberg.  Benchmark contracts fluctuated after rising as much as 2.4%. Traders are still monitoring…

Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel

11:15, 18.10.2023 - European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico.  A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5395
EUR 4.973
CHF 5.3416
GBP 5.7685
CAD 3.4058
XAU 298.747
JPY 3.1499
CNY 0.635
AED 1.236
AUD 3.0561
MDL 0.2595
BGN 2.5426

Urmareste stirile pe: