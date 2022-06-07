Environment Minister meets IMF delegation

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Nicuşor Dan traversează strada neregulamentar cu fetiţa în braţe. Sindicatul Europol: Îşi pune în pericol copilul

Sindicatul Europol a publicat, marţi seară, imagini cu primarul general Nicuşor Dan care trece strada prin loc nepermis, cu fiica sa în braţe. Sindicaliştii… [citeste mai departe]

La Buftea, s-a reactivat tărâmul poveştilor, pentru 1 Iunie

@Toate surprizele au fost oferite gratuit @ Distracția a fost gândită pentru copiii de toate vârstele @ Petrecerea a fost organizată și cu sprijinul voluntarilor Primarul Gheorghe Pistol: ”Atunci când ne respectăm copiii, ne respectăm pe noi!” De Ziua Copilului, Buftea a devenit… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj, primul transfer. Fundaşul Christopher Braun s-a alăturat echipei clujene

CFR Cluj a anunţat, marţi seară, că fundaşul Christopher Braun s-a alăturat echipei clujene. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord… [citeste mai departe]

TASS anunţă că aproximativ 200 de restaurante McDonalds se vor deschide în Rusia până la sfârşitul lunii iunie sub noul brand

De fapt, vorbim de o reţea de restaurante care va funcţiona sub o nouă marcă şi cu noi nume de meniu, în fostele restaurante McDonald's,… [citeste mai departe]

60% din afacerile din România au prosperat în pandemie: încuiați în case, românii au defulat prin comenzi online

Cei mai mulţi retaileri din România, aproximativ 60%, au raportat vânzări în creştere de la începutul pandemiei până în martie 2022, perioadă în care a fost înregistrată… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorii au votat: Închisoare de la 2 la 7 ani pentru cei care încearcă să vândă sau să cumpere un copil

Vânzarea sau cumpărarea unui copil, prin ocolirea procedurii de adopţie, se pedepseşte cu închisoare de la 2 la 7 ani, prevede un proiect adoptat marţi de Senat. Propunerea legislativă… [citeste mai departe]

Detectoarele de radiații de la Cernobîl au fost repuse în funcțiune. AIEA: Nivelurile sunt normale

Detectoarele de radiații din zona de excludere din jurul fostei centrale nucleare de la Cernobîl funcționează din nou, pentru prima dată de la începutul invaziei ruse în Ucraina, a anunțat marți Agenția… [citeste mai departe]

Materiale pentru Tribunalul Penal Internațional de la Haga. Cum Rusia reprezintă o amenințare nucleară pentru întreaga lume

Materiale pentru Tribunalul Penal Internațional de la Haga: Cum Rusia reprezintă o amenințare nucleară pentru întreaga lume Războiul pe scară largă… [citeste mai departe]

Organizația Mondială a Turismului caută cele mai bune sate

Organizația Mondială a Turismului caută cele mai bune sate pentru practicarea turismului. Organizația Mondială a Turismului a lansat concursul Best Tourism Villages, prin care se recunosc satele care sunt un exemplu remarcabil de destinație turistică rurală. „Satele care nu întrunesc… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Environment Minister meets IMF delegation

Publicat:
At the time they are implemented, the extension of the European Carbon Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the green transition must take into account the starting point of each state, making sure that the population vulnerable to economic effects is protected, said Environment Minister Tanczos Barna as he met on Tuesday in Bucharest with the delegation led by head of mission for Romania and , Agerpres reports.

Francezii au inceput vaccinarea impotriva variolei maimutei

16:01, 29.05.2022 - Doua persoane care au fost expuse la virusul variolei maimutei au fost vaccinate in Franta, au precizat autoritati sanitare de la Paris pentru DPA. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × …

IMF delegation to assess Romanian economy over May 30 - June 10

10:40, 25.05.2022 - A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), headed by IMF chief of mission for Romania Jan Kees Martijn, will pay a visit to Bucharest, over May 30 - June 10, for the annual assessment of the Romanian economy, known as the Consultation on Article IV, IMF regional representative for Central and…

Delegation of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine visits refugee centre in Brasov coordinated by City Hall

18:20, 11.05.2022 - A delegation of Ukrainian MPs, together with the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission to Romania, visited the migrant centre hosted at the Centre for Business, Technological Transfer and Business incubator (CATTIA) Brasov on Wednesday, its members wanting to see what services the refugees receive,…

Aerobic gymnastics: Romania's victory in the junior trio, at Bucharest Open Cup

09:20, 04.05.2022 - Romania won the junior trio event, through Claudia Ristea, Larisa Suiu and Melissa Farcuta, on Tuesday, the first day of the Bucharest Open Cup International Aerobic Gymnastics Competition, hosted by the Ioan Kunst-Ghermanescu Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania - Ukraine road freight transport and transit haul liberalisation secured until July 1

20:10, 12.04.2022 - The first stage of the liberalization of road freight transport and transit haul between Romania and Ukraine was set in place until July 1, 2022, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday on Facebook, adding that a 5 km broad-gauge railway line in the port of Galati will be rehabilitated…

Iohannis: B9 Format Summit in Bucharest, two weeks before the NATO summit in June

18:35, 22.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that together with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda decided to hold a B9 summit in Bucharest in preparation for June's NATO summit in Madrid. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Bulgaria's President to pay working visit to Bucharest on Tuesday

08:25, 15.03.2022 - The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, will pay a working visit to Romania on Tuesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…


