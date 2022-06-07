Environment Minister meets IMF delegation At the time they are implemented, the extension of the European Carbon Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the green transition must take into account the starting point of each state, making sure that the population vulnerable to economic effects is protected, said Environment Minister Tanczos Barna as he met on Tuesday in Bucharest with the International Monetary Fund delegation led by head of mission for Romania and Serbia Jan Kees Martijn, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

