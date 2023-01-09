EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes

Stiri Recomandate

S-a deschis etapa de înscrieri pentru licitația de atribuire a amplasamentelor în cadrul Târgului „Mărțișor 2023”

S-a deschis etapa de înscrieri pentru licitația de atribuire a amplasamentelor în cadrul Târgului „Mărțișor 2023”

În aplicarea HCL nr. 391/2022, Primăria muncipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea organizează licitația cu strigare în vederea atribuirii amplasamentelor pentru desfăşurarea… [citeste mai departe]

Rareș Bogdan îi avertizează pe suedezi în dosarul Schengen: Fără România vorbim degeaba despre unitate!

Rareș Bogdan îi avertizează pe suedezi în dosarul Schengen: Fără România vorbim degeaba despre unitate!

Suedia a preluat șefia Consiliului UE, prioritățile sale sună bine, mai rămâne să nu fie doar intenții, deoarece românii au suportat destulă umilință prin refuzul nejustificat al Austriei… [citeste mai departe]

Românii încep să-și recupereze banii pe cursele anulate de Blue Air

Românii încep să-și recupereze banii pe cursele anulate de Blue Air

După luni întregi de așteptare, compania Blue Air a început să restituie pasagerilor banii pentru cursele anulate. O parte dintre românii care și-au primit banii, au povestit cum au procedat. Tudor Apopi este unul dintre românii fericiți care a reușit să-și… [citeste mai departe]

Dumitru Chiriță, șef la ANRE până în aprilie. Legea, promulgată de Klaus Iohannis

Dumitru Chiriță, șef la ANRE până în aprilie. Legea, promulgată de Klaus Iohannis

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat luni, 9 ianuarie, legea privind prelungirea mandatelor membrilor Comitetului Autorităţii Naţionale de Reglementare în Energie (ANRE), condus de Dumitru Chiriță, a informat Administraţia… [citeste mai departe]

Medic epidemiolog, avertisment pentru români privind pericolul reprezentat de Kraken, cea mai infecțioasă tulpină de Covid-19

Medic epidemiolog, avertisment pentru români privind pericolul reprezentat de Kraken, cea mai infecțioasă tulpină de Covid-19

Cea mai nouă tulpină de Covid-19 a făcut deja ravagii în SUA și Asia, după ce numărul cazurilor a explodat. Din păcate, răspândirea sa și pe celelalte… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Autorității Electorale Permanente, acuzat că și-a angajat cumnata pe post de consilier. Mitulețu: O recomandă implicarea

Șeful Autorității Electorale Permanente, acuzat că și-a angajat cumnata pe post de consilier. Mitulețu: O recomandă implicarea

Agenția Națională de Integritate a depus o plângere la Parchetul General împotriva șefului Autorității Electorale Permanente, Constantin-Florin… [citeste mai departe]

29 de societăți comerciale din Aiud verificate de polițiști, cu privire la modul de respectare a normelor legale privind protecția bunurilor deținute

29 de societăți comerciale din Aiud verificate de polițiști, cu privire la modul de respectare a normelor legale privind protecția bunurilor deținute

Vineri, 6 ianuarie 2023, Serviciul de Ordine Publică din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție… [citeste mai departe]

Adolescentă răpită de 4 bărbaţi (Foto)

Adolescentă răpită de 4 bărbaţi (Foto)

Patru barbati au rapit o fata de 14 ani, chiar de la domiciliul acesteia. Totul s-a intamplat la data de 9 ianuarie, ora 03.30, in orasul Talmaciu, judetul Sibiu. S-a constituit o celula de criza. ”La data de 9 ianuarie, în jurul orei 03.55, dispeceratul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Sibiu a fost sesizat prin… [citeste mai departe]

Emilia Șercan anunță că procesul intentat de Lucian Bode nu va bloca verdictul: E disperat!

Emilia Șercan anunță că procesul intentat de Lucian Bode nu va bloca verdictul: E disperat!

Jurnalista Emilia Șercan susține că procesul intentat de ministrul de Interne Lucian Bode UBB Cluj pentru a stopa reanalizarea lucrării sale de doctorat, în care e acuzat că ar fi plagiat, e inutil. Șercan spune… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav între Dăbâceni și Ileanda. Un bărbat a ajuns la spital

Accident grav între Dăbâceni și Ileanda. Un bărbat a ajuns la spital

Un grav accident de circulație a avut loc aseară între localitățile Dăbâceni și Ileanda. O mașină a intrat într-un copac de pe marginea drumului. În urma incidentului, un bărbat a ajuns la spital. Duminică seara, pompierii au fost anunțați prin numărul de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes

Publicat:
EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes

Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from utilities to help consumers facing soaring energy prices. EDP Renovaveis […] The post EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse

14:00, 13.12.2022 - European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

NATO allies test air defence system in Romania with simulated attack

10:06, 24.11.2022 - NATO allies on Wednesday conducted a military exercise to test air and missile defences in Romania, about a week after a stray missile crashed in Poland and cast a spotlight on gaps in the alliance’s shield for the skies, according to Reuters. “A French air defence system deployed to Romania repelled…

Romania’s ruling coalition agrees to hike pensions by 12.5% from January

10:21, 22.11.2022 - Romania‘s ruling coalition will hike state pensions by 12.5% from January and make cash payments to low-income pensioners throughout the year to help the country’s most vulnerable cope with surging inflation, party leaders said late on Monday, according to Reuters.  The cash payments will vary in size…

EU pushes to add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to free-travel zone

14:15, 16.11.2022 - The European Commission called on Wednesday for Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls, according to Reuters. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union’s…

Germany’s Scholz calls for closer EU trade ties with Southeast Asia

11:16, 14.11.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…

EU countries seek common stance on climate compensation for COP27

12:56, 24.10.2022 - Ministers from European Union countries will attempt on Monday to agree on their negotiating position for this year’s U.N. climate talks, including on the contentious topic of compensation for the damage climate change that is inflicting on the world’s poorest, according to Reuters.  The EU, the world’s…

EU gas price cap still elusive as leaders meet again over energy crunch

11:25, 20.10.2022 - Leaders of the 27 European Union countries meet on Thursday for the second time in a fortnight to try to bring down energy prices, though persistent divisions between them mean the bloc is unlikely for now to put a ceiling on what it pays for gas, according to Reuters. The 27 are expected to back […]…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 09 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 2°C | 11°C
Iasi 5°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 7°C
Timisoara 7°C | 12°C
Constanta 7°C | 10°C
Brasov 1°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.6151
EUR 4.9252
CHF 4.9908
GBP 5.5943
CAD 3.4446
XAU 277.881
JPY 3.4797
CNY 0.6801
AED 1.2565
AUD 3.1886
MDL 0.2443
BGN 2.5182

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec