ECB’s De Guindos: will do whatever it takes to bring inflation down

- A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centres up to European Union standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there, according to Reuters. Judges ruled that every asylum seeker who reported to a government centre in the…

- A host of central banks from across the world raised interest rates again on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve in a global fight against inflation that is sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy, according to Reuters. Japan, the outlier among major developed economies,…

- Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6%…

- The European Central Bank must act decisively to control inflation and make sure the central bank does not lose its credibility, Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, according to Politico. His comments come a week after the ECB delivered a record 75-basis-point interest rate hike and signaled…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much, according to Reuters. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers…

- The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…

- The euro zone inflation outlook has failed to improve since a July rate hike, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said, suggesting she favours another large interest rate increase next month even as recession risks harden, according to Reuters. The central bank for the 19-country bloc…

- Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario…