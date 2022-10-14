ECB’s De Guindos: will do whatever it takes to bring inflation down

Stiri Recomandate

Un clujean, absolvent al UMF Cluj, a condus un studiu prin care neuroni umani au fost transplantați la șoareci. Cine este Sergiu Pașca

Un clujean, absolvent al UMF Cluj, a condus un studiu prin care neuroni umani au fost transplantați la șoareci. Cine este Sergiu Pașca

Sergiu Pașca, un clujean care a absolvit Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie „Iuliu Hațieganu” Cluj-Napoca, a condus un studiu… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca: Gas storage facilities in Romania exceed on Friday filling quota of 90%

PM Ciuca: Gas storage facilities in Romania exceed on Friday filling quota of 90%

Gas storage facilities in Romania exceeded the 90% filling level on Friday and Romanians and the economy will have at their disposal the entire amount of gas needed to get through this winter well, regardless of the weather, Prime Minister… [citeste mai departe]

A dat cu ”capul” îmbibat de alcool într-un cap de pod

A dat cu "capul" îmbibat de alcool într-un cap de pod

Joi seară în timp ce conducea autoturismul pe raza localității Frătăuții Vechi, în dreptul unui imobil, un localnic de 33 de ani a părăsit partea carosabilă intrând în coliziune cu un cap de pod. Din impact, a rezultat rănirea unui pasager din autoturism, care a fost transportat cu… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Popescu, la cariera Roşia, ”esenţială pentru funcţionarea optimă a CE Oltenia”: Aşa-zişii ecologişti gorjeni au încercat să o închidă recent

Virgil Popescu, la cariera Roşia, "esenţială pentru funcţionarea optimă a CE Oltenia": Aşa-zişii ecologişti gorjeni au încercat să o închidă recent

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a vizitat, vineri, cariera Roşia pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment festiv: 20 de ani de activitate a Autoritatii Navale Romane (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Eveniment festiv: 20 de ani de activitate a Autoritatii Navale Romane (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

La sediul Autoritatii Navale Romane se deruleaza, astazi, evenimentul ce marcheaza 20 de ani de la infiintarea institutiei. "Octombrie 2022 marcheaza implinirea a 20 de ani de activitate a Autoritatii Navale Romane. 20 de… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial, din Monitor: Ce judecator din Constanta iese la pensie

Oficial, din Monitor: Ce judecator din Constanta iese la pensie

In Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei a fost publicat Decretul prezidential privind eliberarea din functie a magistratului Monica Laura Tanase, judecator al Sectiei Penale a Tribunalului Constanta, a urmare a pensionarii.Decretul a fost semnat de presedintele Romaniei, Klaus Iohannis.Amintim,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este persoana de care Majda Aboulumosha ascultă mereu. „Ea mi-a dat acordul şi pentru ţinuta aceasta”

Cine este persoana de care Majda Aboulumosha ascultă mereu. „Ea mi-a dat acordul şi pentru ţinuta aceasta"

Cine este persoana de care Majda Aboulumosha ascultă mereu. „Ea mi-a dat acordul şi pentru ţinuta aceasta”, a spus vedeta, prezentă la un eveniment monden. Așadar, cine este… [citeste mai departe]

About 71,500 people enter Romania on October 13, including over 8,200 Ukrainians

About 71,500 people enter Romania on October 13, including over 8,200 Ukrainians

As many as 71,525 people, including 8,267 Ukrainian citizens, down about 4% on a daily basis, entered Romania on Thursday, October 13, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este Bulgaria ținta cea mai logică a atacurilor hibride rusești?

De ce este Bulgaria ținta cea mai logică a atacurilor hibride rusești?

Bulgaria s-a dovedit din nou a fi o țintă ușoară pentru atacurile hibride rusești – de data aceasta prin încercarea Moscovei de a implica țara noastră în cazul exploziei podului din Crimeea. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


ECB’s De Guindos: will do whatever it takes to bring inflation down

Publicat:
ECB's De Guindos: will do whatever it takes to bring inflation down

is prepared for a possible technical recession paired with high inflation, which must be brought down to maintain market confidence, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis said, according to Reuters.  “We will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation back to our 2% target over the medium term,” De Guindos […] The post ECB’s De Guindos: will do whatever it takes to bring inflation down appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


