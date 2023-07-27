ECB raises key rate to historic high, keeps options open

Stiri Recomandate

David Popovici, locul VI în finala mondială de 100 metri liber

David Popovici, locul VI în finala mondială de 100 metri liber

Înotătorul român David Popovici s-a clasat pe cea de-a 6-a poziție în finala probei de 100 metri liber, din cadrul Campionatului Mondial de Natație de la Fukuoka, din Japonia. Povovici, care deținea titlul mondial al probei, a fost cronometrat cu timpul de 47 secunde și 83… [citeste mai departe]

„Două dezamăgiri la Campionatele Mondiale pentru fenomenul României”. David Popovici, criticat de jurnaliștii de la L’Equipe și Gazzetta dello Sport

„Două dezamăgiri la Campionatele Mondiale pentru fenomenul României”. David Popovici, criticat de jurnaliștii de la L’Equipe și Gazzetta dello Sport

Adulat după succesele fabuloase de anul trecut, David Popovici a fost rapid trecut… [citeste mai departe]

Christine Lagarde sugerează că BCE ar putea lua o pauză cu majorarea dobânzilor

Christine Lagarde sugerează că BCE ar putea lua o pauză cu majorarea dobânzilor

Banca Centrală Europeană are o ''atitudine deschisă'' cu privire la următoarele decizii de politică monetară, a declarat joi preşedintele BCE, Christine Lagarde, sugerând că gardienii euro ar putea să ia o pauză după nouă decizii consecutive… [citeste mai departe]

Elevi nemțeni, premiați la Concursul național de fizică și chimie Impuls Perpetuum

Elevi nemțeni, premiați la Concursul național de fizică și chimie Impuls Perpetuum

■ la întrecere au participat elevi din 29 de județe ■ Neamțul a fost reprezentat de trei copii din ciclul gimnazial ■ doi dintre ei s-au întos acasă cu premii ■ Inspectoratul Școlar al județului Neamț anunță faptul că, în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai populare staţiuni de pe litoralul românesc, în funcţie de numărul de rezervări

Cele mai populare staţiuni de pe litoralul românesc, în funcţie de numărul de rezervări

Cele mai populare staţiuni de pe litoralul românesc, în funcţie de numărul de rezervări, sunt Eforie Nord, Costineşti şi Mamaia, potrivit unei analize Travelminit.ro. Dintre utilizatorii Travelminit.ro care şi-au petrecut… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Internațional “Enescu și muzica lumii”, ediţia a 24-a, Sinaia, 8-31 august 2023

Festivalul Internațional “Enescu și muzica lumii”, ediţia a 24-a, Sinaia, 8-31 august 2023

Festivalul Internațional “Enescu și muzica lumii” revine în 2023 la Sinaia cu ediția a 24-a, în care concertele în aer liber vor alterna între 8 şi 31 august cu cele în interior, principala sală fiind Casino-ul… [citeste mai departe]

Imobiliare Constanta: Incepe constructia blocurilor de 8 si 10 etaje de pe strada Riga din Constanta

Imobiliare Constanta: Incepe constructia blocurilor de 8 si 10 etaje de pe strada Riga din Constanta

Firma Nova Property Development SRL va edifica, pe strada Riga nr. 9 din Constanta zona Tomis Plus , doua imobile cu subsol comun Investitia se va concretiza cu blocuri de 10 si 8 etaje Titularul proiectului… [citeste mai departe]

Mihnea Vasiliu, fostul manager al Ringier, găsit mort într-o cameră de hotel

Mihnea Vasiliu, fostul manager al Ringier, găsit mort într-o cameră de hotel

Mihnea Vasiliu, fostul director al publicației Libertatea și general manager al Ringier România, a murit, joi, la hotelul Ramada, din Capitală. Poliția a deschis un dosar de moarte suspectă.  Anchetatorii spun că lui Vasiliu i s-ar fi făcut rău… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții de circulație anunțate pe A10, sensul Turda -Sebeș, în perioada 27-29 iulie!

Restricții de circulație anunțate pe A10, sensul Turda -Sebeș, în perioada 27-29 iulie!

Direcția Regională de Drumuri si Poduri Cluj anunță restricții de circulație în perioada 27 – 29 iulie 2023, pe A10, km 12+000-13+800 și km 15+800, Calea II (sensul de mers Turda – Sebeș). Antreprenorul intervine în… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Copiii care au o alergie riscă să dezvolte mai multe

Studiu: Copiii care au o alergie riscă să dezvolte mai multe

De la eczeme la rinita alergică (febra fânului), copiii cu afecțiuni alergice ar putea fi pe cale să dezvolte altele pe viitor, potrivit unui studiu citat de  CNN . Studiul, publicat în revista Pediatrics, a analizat dosarele medicale electronice a aproape 220.000 de copii din… [citeste mai departe]


ECB raises key rate to historic high, keeps options open

Publicat:
ECB raises key rate to historic high, keeps options open

raised its deposit rate to a historic high on Thursday and kept its options open on whether more increases will be needed to bring down inflation against a worsening economic backdrop, according to Reuters. Thursday’s hike, the ninth in a row, increases the rate that the ECB pays on banks’ deposits […] The post ECB raises key rate to historic high, keeps options open appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Euro zone ministers to agree to move to restrictive fiscal stance in 2024

08:15, 12.07.2023 - Euro zone finance ministers will agree on Thursday to withdraw energy support measures to their economies and use the savings to cut budget deficits and help the European Central Bank curb inflation, a draft statement by the ministers showed, according to Reuters.  The ministers will also say that gradual,…

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

Romania’s Hidroelectrica tops $10 billion valuation in ‘historic’ IPO

14:36, 05.07.2023 - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…

ECB set to hike rates again, but the peak is in sight

09:06, 14.06.2023 - The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates to their highest level in over 20 years on Thursday, even though the eurozone has slipped into recession, according to Politico. Analysts and investors bet that policymakers will deliver another 0.25 percentage point hike, taking the key deposit…

EU ministers reach ‘historic’ deal on migrant relocation

07:35, 09.06.2023 - EU home affairs ministers reached a migration deal described as historic by officials that would see EU states pay E20,000 for each migrant they refuse to host, according to Euractiv. Swedish immigration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who chaired the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday, described the…

EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent

09:30, 26.05.2023 - The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and…

China assures Russia, India of deepening ‘cooperation’

11:16, 05.05.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that “coordination and cooperation” will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China’s biggest neighbours, according to Reuters. Qin met in India on Thursday with other…

ECB set to slow rate hikes as financial conditions tighten rapidly

13:45, 04.05.2023 - The European Central Bank is expected to lift its benchmark rate by a smaller step of 25 basis points on Thursday, as core inflation declines and its own survey data points to much tighter financial conditions in the region, according to CNBC. The new economic figures both strengthen the case for the…


