ECB raises key rate to historic high, keeps options open

- Euro zone finance ministers will agree on Thursday to withdraw energy support measures to their economies and use the savings to cut budget deficits and help the European Central Bank curb inflation, a draft statement by the ministers showed, according to Reuters. The ministers will also say that gradual,…

- Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…

- Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…

- The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates to their highest level in over 20 years on Thursday, even though the eurozone has slipped into recession, according to Politico. Analysts and investors bet that policymakers will deliver another 0.25 percentage point hike, taking the key deposit…

- EU home affairs ministers reached a migration deal described as historic by officials that would see EU states pay E20,000 for each migrant they refuse to host, according to Euractiv. Swedish immigration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who chaired the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday, described the…

- The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and…

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that “coordination and cooperation” will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China’s biggest neighbours, according to Reuters. Qin met in India on Thursday with other…

- The European Central Bank is expected to lift its benchmark rate by a smaller step of 25 basis points on Thursday, as core inflation declines and its own survey data points to much tighter financial conditions in the region, according to CNBC. The new economic figures both strengthen the case for the…